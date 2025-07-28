Minerals and National Power

At the general aviation event in Oshkosh (Wisconsin) which just wrapped up, one of the star attractions was a German WWII jet fighter, an ME-262. This particular aircraft is one of a batch of flyable replicas made using the original airframe as a template. The engines, though, are not the original Jumo 004Bs, rather, they are derated GE GE CJ610s. The original engines had a service life of only 10-25 hours before requiring major overhaul. This compares with about 180 hours between overhauls for the Rolls Royce Welland, which powered the first British jet fighter, the Meteor. (The CJ610s are good for 5000 hours before overhaul)

Why was the ME-262/Jumo, despite its innovative engineering, so poor from a service life perspective, even by the standards of the time? The basic reason was a shortage of key minerals: specifically, chromium, nickel, and molybdenum, important to the making of alloys capable of withstanding higher temperatures. These substances were not available in sufficient quantities in territories under Germany’s control at the time, and hence, the Jumos had to be made with metallurgy considerably inferior to what would have been possible if use of these three minerals had been a realistic option.

There is a lesson for the present-day United States here.