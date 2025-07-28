At the general aviation event in Oshkosh (Wisconsin) which just wrapped up, one of the star attractions was a German WWII jet fighter, an ME-262. This particular aircraft is one of a batch of flyable replicas made using the original airframe as a template. The engines, though, are not the original Jumo 004Bs, rather, they are derated GE GE CJ610s. The original engines had a service life of only 10-25 hours before requiring major overhaul. This compares with about 180 hours between overhauls for the Rolls Royce Welland, which powered the first British jet fighter, the Meteor. (The CJ610s are good for 5000 hours before overhaul)
Why was the ME-262/Jumo, despite its innovative engineering, so poor from a service life perspective, even by the standards of the time? The basic reason was a shortage of key minerals: specifically, chromium, nickel, and molybdenum, important to the making of alloys capable of withstanding higher temperatures. These substances were not available in sufficient quantities in territories under Germany’s control at the time, and hence, the Jumos had to be made with metallurgy considerably inferior to what would have been possible if use of these three minerals had been a realistic option.
There is a lesson for the present-day United States here.
3 thoughts on “Minerals and National Power”
Looks like you and Sal are of the same mind
https://cdrsalamander.substack.com/p/all-the-expanded-shipyard-capacity
There’s a cutaway version of the Jumo at the National Museum of the USAF in Dayton. They also have one of only two surviving examples of the Ju-88, the plane my father-in-law flew in WW2.
The hundreds of pounds of exotic alloys in the ‘262 were the reason it was never going to make a difference. The lack of a few ounces of similar materials for valves and seats in their recip engines crippled their aviation for virtually the entire war. That translated into drastically lower boost and power combined with much lower life. The engine life probably didn’t matter so much when the average pilot only lasted for two missions at the end.
Look at a periodic table. Look away from the phone, tablet or computer you’re reading this from and you would have to be exceptionally well informed to pick out anything that didn’t contain several of the more obscure elements in some way. The minerals these come from are scattered unevenly across the world and where present, it’s the totality of conditions that determine whether any particular deposit can be exploited profitably.
A good deal of China’s lead in these materials comes down to nimbyisim and a willingness to live with levels of hazardous materials dumped willy-nilly into the environment that the developed world is not. As we’re seeing with the so called rare earth elements, they aren’t so rare as much as that producing and refining them is much cheaper when all the noxious byproducts and hazards can be disposed of with impunity or ignored.