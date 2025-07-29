Bring Back the Socratic Method!

Two articles referencing the state of our educational system. Neither of them should be that surprising to any of our readers.

First, from Steve Hayward’s Substack:

“Surveys (like the two displayed below) keep showing that the youth of America are falling for socialism or the even more noxious romantic version, Communism. (Yes, a distinction without a difference perhaps, but people who confess openly to Communism are invariably the nastiest people in the world and prefer it for that reason, while many professed socialists are just idealistic idiots.)”

The CATO survey reporting a 30% favorability rating toward Communism could be read as simply young people still being stupid, but it could also be read as a generation that came of age since the fall of the Berlin Wall. There never was a Nuremberg Trials moment after 1991 to expose the evils of Communism, because, in part, we felt we were at the End of History. And besides, who would ever fall for such a proven loser?

Oh, well.



Over time I expect as the younger generations age they will becomes less favorable toward socialism, but the effect of education, and of the “Long March through the Institutions,” is to leave lasting impressions on the youth of America. That 62% favorability to socialism will decline over time, but you never quite get them all the way back.

Maybe the solution is to bring the “Socratic Method” in order to save higher education and stop the corruption of the youth. However, I’m not sure where I can find that much hemlock.

Then there is this story which I find even more depressing:

Ten students took a day off of summer break to speak out against a new policy that aims to fight grade inflation in Montgomery County Public Schools at a school board meeting Thursday….. […] On Thursday, students attended the school board meeting to criticize the new grading policy. Many of them are upset that students were not included in conversations creating the new policy and say that it overlooks mental health concerns.

Concerns, you say?

“It’s true that the grading policy we had didn’t reflect our efforts; it didn’t showcase what we could do. But increased rigor, for many of us, means classes become harder, the workload piles higher, and school comes with more stress,” Namboodiri wrote in testimony to the board. “If things are going to change, we need the resources to adapt to that change—mental health resources, designated wellness days, and a support system to lean on as we face new challenges.”

Some students testified to a dystopian future if their demands were not met:

“A policy that was approved last month is now expected to be enforced next month,” he argued. “Because of this, I can see a lot of students within the first few weeks of school dropping out of certain classes so they can maintain a high GPA, which will not only burden students, but counselors and teachers as well.

I have written about Montgomery County Public Schools before and I have to admit that I’m a bit pleased that the school district is now switching its focus from teaching preschoolers about LGBT+ to enforcing academic standards.

The unreported (and depressing) part of the story is the parents of these teenagers who testified at the school board meeting. It’s something approaching child abuse to allow your kid to go out in public and humiliate themselves like that.

An important part of parenting is to guide your children through their awkward years without having those experiences become part of a permanent public record.

If those kids still think they need mental health resources to cope, I can think of someone who would be an excellent resource.