The New York Times and the “$5 Rule”

In my younger days I was always struck by how crude WW II propaganda was. There was the especially crude Nazi propaganda about the Jews, feeding on ancient antisemitic tropes and updated blood libels.

I thought no one today would be persuaded by such obvious drivel. I figured that with the historical examples combined with a more educated population, that people today would see right through such crudity should it re-emerge.

Silly me.

The New York Times ran another story the other week about starvation in Gaza. It was heart-rending. Parents describing how their children are suffering from malnutrition, Gaza Ministry of Health officials reporting rising death rates from starvation, doctors describing how even they cannot feed their own families.



The article tells the story of one child, 18-month old Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq. The story states that Mohammed lives in a tent with his mother and older brother; his mother says she is a widow since her husband was killed the previous October looking for food. The story provides a picture of a badly emaciated child being cradled by his distraught mother. The lesson offered by Mohammed’s tale is clear, Israel is deliberately killing Gaza’s children.

Dig a little deeper into the article and it starts to collapse.

The NY Times reporters are using second-hand information, descriptions offered by other people and in some cases by phone, and not events they have observed first-hand. They treat the accounts offered as if they were provided by someone in Iowa, and not by people in a place controlled by a murderous, authoritarian regime where everyone is afraid to say the wrong thing.

Quoting favored people instead of on-the-ground reporting is a common tactic used by the media, especially print. Take a given article, especially dealing with people that the media has an animus toward (Trump, gun owners, Israel…) and you will note an inordinate amount of words dedicated to quotes provided by people supporting the main narrative of the article and not facts gathered independently by the reporter.

The fact is that few, if any, of the claims reported in the NYT article are independently verified.

After the article was published, it was revealed that young Mohammed’s condition stems from a birth defect, that he suffers from cerebral palsy and various genetic disorders that have led to his condition. Even more damning is the fact that there were pictures of Mohammed’s brother, who looked to have a healthy weight.

Too good to check.

If the NY Times ran such an article based on doctored evidence about a domestic figure, they would be sued for libel. It is in fact propaganda and dangerous at a time when there is a rising tide of antisemitism both in the US and throughout the world. The NY Times claims it reports the news, when in fact it is reviving an ancient blood libel that has been used throughout history to justify persecuting the Jews, that they kill children.

A friend of mine mentioned to me a tactic he used when his kids were young, the “$5 Rule.” You know how kids are, especially once they reach a certain age. They will claim their inability to do certain things that you have asked of them, one of their classic responses is that they “forgot” that you made the request in the first place. My friend stated that when he got an excuse like that he would pull money from his wallet and ask the child that if he paid him that money would the modern-day Dennis the Menace then be able to do what was asked. Of course it was a trap because the child in question would agree and from there my friend would begin the lesson on doing the right thing. The kids got the message and learned a lesson about incentives and excuses.

There is no excuse for the NY Times running such an inflammatory article, one that Julius Streicher would have been proud of. Perhaps if someone had offered the paper $5…

The worst part is that it wasn’t too long ago that the NY Times ran a similarity inflammatory piece in an effort to create another blood libel. On October 17, 2023, less than two weeks after the 10/7 pogrom, the Times ran an article solely based on a claim by the Gaza Ministry of Health that the IDF had bombed a hospital killing hundreds of civilians.

This was a sensational story, one that muddied the clear moral mandate Israel had gained a mere 10 days before, and in retrospect started to lay the groundwork for claims that Israel was conducting genocide against Palestinians. It was also false, pure propaganda, as it was later revealed that the hospital was hit by an errant Hamas rocket damaging the parking lot and some parked cars.

Of course the Gaza Ministry of Health is a subsidiary of the Hamas government. A simple visual inspection of the hospital, only a few miles from the Israeli border, would have dispelled the Ministry of Health’s claims. Yet despite that, the NY Times did no due diligence, not even a photo of the damage, and merely reprinted the claims of a preferred source.

Just the slightest effort by the NY Times, the proverbial “$5,” and the story would have been debunked. The fact that it did no such thing regarding the Al-Shifa Hospital, no such thing regarding Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, and still continues to quote the Gaza Ministry of Health as a source even after it was proved to have to lied to them leads to one logical conclusion.

That the NY Times is a propaganda outlet dealing in antisemitic tropes. That it is simply a more polished version of Der Stürmer, albeit with better crossword puzzles and fashion advice.

The past is never really dead. It’s not even past.