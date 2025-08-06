Why I Keep My Old Cars

I read a small article in a recent WSJ on a type of accident that is becoming more commonplace. Since the WSJ has a paywall, I found substantially the same article here. A Volvo owner of many decades was driving on a small road down a hill with some steep drops off on the side.

Peter Rothschild was driving home down a steep single lane road in northern California, when suddenly his Volvo SUV started accelerating out of control.

“I kept pushing on the brakes and pushing on the brakes,” said the 69-year-old retired radiologist. But for several seconds, nothing he could do would slow down the car.

Rothschild was able to steer his gray Volvo SUV up a hilly roadside, bringing the car to a stop. The side air bags deployed, and the vehicle suffered some damage. “I don’t think I would’ve made the next curve and would’ve gone off the side,” he said.

What he didn’t know at the time—and Volvo says it didn’t know either—was that his 2025 XC90 plug-in hybrid SUV had a braking defect. It materialized after an April safety recall for 400,000 vehicles over rearview camera failures. That recall involved several software updates. Volvo later identified that about 11,500 plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles that received those updates could experience the same braking failure.

Originally, Volvo had sent a software patch via the Internet to its affected cars that addressed a problem with the rear camera. And not unknown with software “fixes” that can contain 100,000 lines of code, even a million, is that one change can occasionally affect something else.

I can remember during my programming days and talking with a software engineer from Hewlett-Packard about their operating system (MPE) for their HP 3000 minicomputer. It had over a million lines of code, maintained by some long-gone programmers over many years, and the engineer was telling me of a section written by some past programmer with the comment: “I don’t know how this code affects other areas, so leave it alone!”.

This is venturing into uncharted territory. When recalls simply involved hardware, the manufactures would send a letter to the affected owners to make an appointment at their local dealer to install a (hopefully) improved part.

With software “fixes” the manufacturers hope the problem is solved. With extensive testing one can be reasonably assured that the problem is fixed, but it is never a 100% guarantee with software. Perhaps one could say that even with hardware, nothing is 100% assured.

Automotive recalls have always been triggered by issues of safety.

I can remember back around 1971 with my first car, a 1967 Chevy Camaro, when it occasionally had an interesting problem which at the time I couldn’t understand. Perhaps because the manifestation was so rare (2x in 3 years?) I didn’t seek the cause.

At a red light when it would turn green and I let out the clutch, the engine would inexplicably go crazy. I can remember at Palo Alto this happening, and the car started fishtailing and before I corrected it, I was heading right towards an opposing dark green Mercedes-Benz with that was brand new, with paper plates. I can still see that driver’s wide eyes!

The problem was so sporadic that I considered it a “feature” and not a “bug” (a common data processing term from the 60s).

Well, in 1971 GM issued a recall that affected 6.68 million Chevrolets, and they chose the cheap fix.

On December 4, 1971, General Motors (GM) announced it would recall over 6.68 million 1965-70 Chevrolets with defective engine mounts. The recall covered 1965-69 full-size Chevrolets, 1965-69 Chevy II’s and Novas, 1967-69 Camaros, and 1965-70 Chevrolet/GMC light trucks, all with V8 engines. (NHTSA Recall 71-0235, now 71V-235.)



Engine mount breakage causes a self-perpetuating chain of events. When the left-side mount breaks, engine torque causes the engine to rise up, pulling open the accelerator linkage; this causes even more upward movement, and consequently more opening of the accelerator linkage, until the engine’s movement is stopped by the closed hood…

Their solution? They attached a cable that prevented the engine from rising. The broken mount was left alone. It cost them about $1 per car, instead of $50 to do the job right with revised motor mounts. Even then I thought this was a Mickey Mouse solution, and I had a shop put Borg-Warner mounts in. In GM’s defense, I doubt they would be doing a “fix” like this today.

So on those rare occasions when it acted up, and I’d let out the clutch, the engine, due to the broken left motor mount, would begin to rise. As it rose either the firewall or the top of the hood would catch the throttle linkage and it would be pulled back starting the crazy behavior.

All by itself, with no input from me.

1996 was a seminal year for US cars. That was the year the US government mandated that cars would become truly computerized by an ECU (Engine Control Unit). They called this system OBD II (Onboard Diagnostics II). Many cars prior to that year had a more basic ECU (my 1986 Toyota MR2 had one), but now instead of an ignition distributer (a relatively simple device with a spinning rotor (used for around 100 years that gave spark to each of the cylinders), now the ECU sent its commands to individual cylinders with individual ignitors for each cylinder. And the advantage of this was that the computer could keep track of each event and in the event of a problem, record it along with the component involved.

Instead of worrying about ignition timing too advanced (causing a “knocking” sound in the engine from the fuel igniting too early), engines had knock sensors that would detect a coming pre-detonation and the ECU would retard the timing just a bit, extracting every bit of power from that fuel that was possible. Most cars from this time went from a carburetor (think of an atomizer that would spray fuel and fuel into the intake manifold), to fuel injection when, upon the computer’s commands, would spray a precise amount of fuel into each cylinder.

Around the early 2000s (ca 2010?) , software evolved from simply aiding the engine management functions to some of the driving functions.

As we got into the new millennium, engineers stopped thinking of a car running on individual components, but rather networks that talked to each other and controlled these components.

I have had Mercedes since the early 90s, and our club was invited to hear a talk given by one of the master technicians whose USA team won a biannual event in Stuttgart. Every 2 years, Daimler invites factory technicians from around the world to compete in an international competition to diagnose current cars. I am guessing that initially 20,000 factory techs from around the world start in local tests, and the process is thinned through regional competitions to the point where each nation would field each a 7-person team to go to Stuttgart.

Team USA had 2 of its 7 members from our local dealership (at the time, owned all by the same family with 3 dealerships, with each coming from a different dealership).

The teams would be faced with a new Mercedes that had an issue, and it was their job to diagnose and fix it.

In the presentation we attended, we were given sample questions.

The point of this long windup was that not one question had to do with any mechanical malfunction, but all network connectivity issues.

So back to the Volvo that suddenly seemed to become demonically possessed.

Some of these problems are not electronically related (a bad electronic component), but bad software that was installed on the car. And sometimes manufacturers update that software through the internet to the car. I don’t know if this is an industry-wide practice (Tesla and Volvo do it to my knowledge, do others?)

It is a lot easier and far more economical sending an update automatically over the internet to each registered car than have each owner come to a dealership and have a technician install the software.

And getting back to my comment about the HP operating system, apparently the Volvo programmers had meant to fix a problem with the rear view camera, but the code unexpectedly affected logic concerning the braking system.

Drive by wire systems have taken over a lot of driver functions. Instead of a physical throttle cable (or rod) that is between the accelerator pedal and the carburetor (or fuel injection), now a computer senses how much pressure you are giving the pedal and tells the fuel delivery system to increase (or decrease) the mount of fuel given to the engine.

Gearheads have been decrying a new trend – electrically-powered steering. We like feedback and a “feel for the road”. Now an electric motor is told by the computer (through steering wheel input) how much to turn the wheels.

I got a first (surprising) experience with this driving a friend’s 2016 Mercedes S-Class.

When taking a curve, I like to use much of the road to smooth it out. As soon as I got near the outer edge, the wheel starting fighting me.

Truth be told, it scared the #$%^ out of me. A car that fights your inputs?

My friend was saying that he almost had a rear end collision depending on the cars (then) advanced cruise control. It is supposed to keep a distance with the car ahead of you (it is even adjustable via the setting how close you want to follow). Anyway he thought it was on – didn’t notice the little light was off on the instrument panel – and at a sudden stop with the car in front of him, the S-Class forged ahead. Fortunately, the car’s ABS – Antilock Braking System – saved the day.

Most people don’t know how to utilize the ABS, which was a Daimler innovation derived from the aircraft industry.

You plant your foot on the brake pedal and the ABS system takes over, applying the maximum amount of braking (and releasing in microseconds) for the shortest distance to stop. You should get feedback from the brake pedal modulating. When ABS became widespread, the insurance industry “assumed” rear end collisions would dramatically decrease, and they were wrong. A lot of drivers are afraid of “locking up” the wheels.

Anyway.

This technology becomes counterproductive when people either rely too much on it (self-driving? Really?) or don’t know how to use it.

In the Volvo’s case the author was saying that there really isn’t a definitive way to be assured that the software fix will solve the problem. Most of the software that drives these systems is incredibly complex and lengthy. That is a problem with recalls of hardware vs software.

If it is simply a hardware fix it is fairly easy to see that the fix was successful.

I could write another post on how in my opinion all this drive for manufacturers to extract the last drop in fuel efficiency had given us little 2 liter turbocharged engines (with reduced lifespans?) to a system nobody seems to like – the stop-start system. All for very little improvement in mileage from cars 10 years ago. Want to see how this ridiculously complex system is just to stop and start an engine at a red light? This Toyota Master Technician explains the internals.

That is the main reason I like my older cars. They have most of the technology that gives most (90%?) of the fuel efficiency without the crazy complexity, with more things to break.

Before I call it a day with this post, I offer a suggestion for you, even if you aren’t a gearhead. For as little as $20 or so, you can get an OBD II reader. If you get that ubiquitous “check engine light”, plug this in to the port (almost always under the dash near the steering wheel column), and usually it will give you some peace of mind. If you can’t find the port, YouTube will almost certainly help you for your car.

Not that you should ignore a CEL (they are almost always related to the emissions system) and ignoring it could over time ruin some things like your catalytic converter. But it will give you some peace of mind and not completely ruin your trip.

Best of all, with it you can reset the code so the light doesn’t stay on.

I have a couple of road stories for you.

In the wilds of West Texas (as near as I can remember close to the “courtroom” of Judge Roy Bean in Lantry), the light came on. The reader told me that it was most likely a loose gas cap. This can be caused either by a worn gasket on the cap, or simply not tightening the cap. The warning is triggered because they don’t want fuel vapers escaping into the atmosphere while you are driving.

I tightened the cap, started the car, and guess what? The light didn’t go off. Apparently at least for model year 2000 the govt mandated that you should have “X” ( I don’t know the number) start and stop cycles before the computer is convinced that the problem is solved. So through my reader, I just wiped out the code. If you didn’t have the reader you would quite logically believe that the gas cap wasn’t the problem.

Can you imagine the worry this would have caused some drivers not knowing what the problem is? I can imagine a few trips ruined trying to find a decent shop, hotels, etc.

Another time, I was driving another car down the Oregon coast. It is a beautiful drive, but there are no shops specializing in Mercedes. There aren’t many shops, period.

And my CEL comes on.

I stop at a Wal Mart in Florence (the biggest city on the OR coast) and get a $20 reader, where it gives me a code for an ignition coil out.

One of the cylinders wasn’t getting spark. The engine of course idled a bit rough. If I had had a 4 cylinder (common today) instead of a V8 the roughness would have been very pronounced.

My only decision was either trying to get it fixed (having to drive to Salem or Eugene – a good 100 miles away), or continue home.

Here a bit of knowledge would be needed because if the fuel injection system was still spritzing fuel into the cylinders, the raw fuel on the cylinder walls would cause the piston rings to score the cylinder wall and ruin the engine.

I made a calculated guess that the ECU was smart enough to shut the fuel off to that cylinder, and I learned later that I was right. I drove the remaining 400 miles home on 7 cylinders.

Even if the reader won’t explain the code (most do) a lookup on Google will tell you.

An OBD reader gives you knowledge about the problem, and knowledge is power. I have one in the trunk of each of my cars.

And don’t worry about batteries going out in storage. They get their charge from your car’s battery when you plug them in.