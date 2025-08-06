Hiroshima & Nagasaki – A War Remembered

So there have been the usual bleating in the major media – again – about the morality of dropping the atom bombs on Japan on the anniversary of their use at the end of WWII. I thought I would put my own reaction, for a change, as I wrote it into one of my historical novels, attempting to replicate the general feelings among contemporaries of the time – relatives of soldiers, airmen and Allied prisoners of war held by the Japanese, in August, 1945. From My Dear Cousin:
“There’s been the most extraordinary story in the paper,” Stanley said, folding and passing the first section of it towards her. “It seems that you Americans have gone and dropped this singular bomb on a Jap city. Place is demolished.”
“We’ve been blitzing Jap cities wholesale for months,” Peg replied, helping herself to a tiny portion of butter on her dry whole-meal toast and a larger spoonful of honey – traded from a neighbor who had taken up beekeeping in exchange for eggs. “Not surprised, really, and more power to the US Air Corps!”
“Ah, but you see,” Stanley folded away his reading glasses, and applied himself to sliced mango and orange, dabbled with a splash of honey. “It was a single bomb. From a single airplane and destroyed almost all of the city. An atom-splitting bomb. A huge technological development. I can’t quite follow the science of it; not that far gone into the scientific aspects: Beyond my simple understanding. May as well want to teach a chimpanzee to understand French, and that’s my grasp of it all. But it’s … an interesting development in the war, don’t you think?”
“It is,” Peg agreed, more to have Stanley pay more attention to his breakfast so that she could eat hers in peace. “Efficient of us, I must say. Would that they could do this to every single one of their wretched cities. Anything to force them into surrendering.”
“They say that an invasion of the Jap mainland will be bloody,” Stanley regarded his dish of fruit without any fear or favor. “But after reading so many stories in the Courier – I just don’t think they will be brought to surrender easily.”
Three days later, another one of those city-obliterating single bombs was dropped on another Japanese city.
“If the Americans keep to this schedule,” Stanley observed, after perusing the newspaper stories, “And have enough of those atom-bombs, there won’t be a single city in Japan left. Which will be a pity, I think. I visited Kyoto, once in ’02 or ’03, I think. Beautiful place. I hate to think of it all blasted to smithereens. Daresay the Japs don’t really want to see that, as well.”
“They should have thought of that before starting the whole bloody war!” Edith said, with vehemence and Peg agreed.
“Our ranch manager used to tell the young hands, ‘Screw around with the bull and get the horns.’ I’d say that the Japs are getting what they richly deserve. I’d rather see every one of their cities in rubble from air raids than a single one more of our own soldiers injured or dead.” Peg thought of Vennie’s prediction; an Allied invasion of the Japan home islands would be a desperate and bloody business. Defeating the Japanese on New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, and reclaiming the Philippines had been a long cruel slog. Peg hated to think that all that was only the prelude to invading the Japanese home islands.
Rumors and tension abounded over the next week. Was another Japanese city to be obliterated, or would they accept the inevitable and put up the white flag? A trickle of stories in the Courier-Mail, and on the radio hinted at hope. The Japanese Emperor Hirohito had ordered his military to surrender.
“Almost too good to be true,” Edith said. “I hardly dare look at the paper, lest it all turn out to have been a dream or an elaborate pretense.”
“I don’t think that it is,” Peg replied. “Did you see the story about military nurses and medical officers being sent to Malaya to care for our freed POWs? Surely, they wouldn’t be planning to load whole ships in Sydney harbor with relief supplies for them, if the Japs hadn’t really surrendered at all!”
The tension in the Heath Street household ratcheted up to an unbelievable degree, as the last week in August crept by, without a word about Tommy. On the day that the Japanese government formally surrendered on board an American ship anchored in Tokyo Bay, another story in the Courier-Mail reported that the promised aid to freed POWs and internees had reached Singapore, and that those ex-captives would be returned by the speediest and most expeditious means possible.
“Air evacuation, I expect,” Peg said. “That’s what my cousin does. She’s been a specialty nurse, overseeing medical evacuation flights for some two years now. Faster than hospital ships, I expect.”
The household poured over the pages of every newspaper, even the ones from Sydney and Melbourne, which Stanley procured through a news agent. They were searching for every scrap of news, and closely examining every picture of freed Australian and British POWs in Singapore and Malaya.
On the afternoon of the seventh of September, Peg returned to the house with Livvie and Tom, the latter excited beyond all words that the war was now over and his father would be coming home.
“When, Mumma?” Tom asked, earnestly, for about the hundredth time, as they walked up the path across the lawn towards the house.
“I don’t know,” Peg repeated. Her patience was in shreds. All these weeks, and no word about Tommy and Reg Dawlish, about Arthur Nicholl, Miss Hui and Chandeep Singh and all the folk at Longcot. News had seeped into the newspaper pages about how brutal the occupation had been in Malaya, on Batavia and Sumatra, on New Guinea and a hundred other smaller islands. Why, there had even been reports of starving Japanese soldiers killing and cannibalizing captured Indian soldiers, which Peg would not have believed, but for the demonstrated and proven example of German brutality and the systematic extermination of Jews, Gypsies and Slavs in Occupied Europe. Nothing in his horrible and brutal war was entirely beyond belief.
Edith and Stanley were waiting on the verandah for her. Peg’s heart sank as she regarded their faces.
“This came for you just now,” Stanley said, and Peg looked at the little envelope that telegrams came in. It lay on the verandah table. Peg regarded it with a feeling of overpowering dread. Telegrams did not commonly bring good news, not these days. Bad news – of death, most commonly – arrived in the truncated words and mechanically printed words of a telegram.
6 thoughts on “Hiroshima & Nagasaki – A War Remembered”
If you are ever around Wendover UT you’d like to see the former air base that trained most of the heavy bomber crew. And 4x a year they give tours.
I wrot4e about it here.
https://thelexicans.wordpress.com/2023/04/30/a-visit-to-wendover-airfield/
IIRC the main reason for invading Okinawa was to secure Kadena Airfield, which was to be used as a springboard for the invasion of Kyushu, then Honshu.
The Japanese had assembled a civil defense force under the name Ketsu-Go,
This best argument I can give for the bomb was learning that in anticipation of causalities, the War Dept had ordered initially 500,000 purple Heart medals. Thankfully those were never used – the war was thought to go to Nov 1948 with over 1,000,000 causalities. And the Purple Hearts from that era were finally used up, although nobody knows the exact date. 1990s?
Better than the alternative.
DOD is still drawing from the Purple Heart stockpile.
My dad came from China, 12 years old and alone, just before the Depression. It was not illegal immigration or an invasion like today because under American Federal law, affirmed by the Supreme Court; Chinese were not legally human beings. Even so, the Federales would hire them for the war effort. When the war started for America, he left the restaurant business and became what we would call a Food Service Supervisor today at an Army Air Corps base.
In 1943 America changed its laws about Chinese. Short form, Nationalist Chinese Air Force crews were at Pueblo Army Airfield training with Americans to learn to fly B-24’s. The locals assumed that anyone with epicanthic folds was Japanese and attacked them. The Nationalist Chinese government [our ally] was mickle-micturated about it and threatened to pull all their forces being trained here back to China. To pacify them, the US repealed the Chinese Exclusion Act and other such Federal statutes and Presto, Chinese became human under our law.
When this happened my dad was just under 30, which is pretty old to start being a soldier. Further, he was already in a job that was part of the war effort and exempt from being drafted. And to top it off, he was NOT an American citizen. So what did he do? He enlisted in the US Army.
He would not talk about anything after he deployed overseas, but he did talk about training. Among other things, after the 10th Mountain Division went through mountain training at Camp Hale. Colorado; my dad’s division went through the same training in the same place. Remember his age. In his 30’s he kept up with those 18 year old kids.
His division went to Europe, and what I found out from then on came from research. They landed in France just after Normandy and his division was in Patton’s 3rd Army. They went the farthest east of any American Army division in Europe, although they were not the first to contact Russians. His company liberated the last concentration camp in Nazi hands [Gunzkirchen sub-camp of Matthausen] a couple of days before the German surrender. At the time he was a buck SGT and led an infantry squad. After the German surrender they were told that they would be coming back to the states, get re-equipped, and take part in the invasion of Japan.
This is where we get back to Hiroshima and Nagasaki. As I understand it, it was 1.5 million Purple Hearts minted for the invasion of Japan, and that we still are using up that stockpile. That is how many casualties they expected.
Since they did not have to invade, they brought my dad home and discharged him. And shortly after the war he was granted citizenship. He went on with his life and in the early 1950’s I was born. Which means that I am an old man and do not have all that much longer to live. Many of my friends and contemporaries have already died, most of whose fathers were in the war. In passing, growing up my best friend’s father had been captured in the Phillipines and spent the war as a POW and a slave laborer in a Japanese mine at the end of the war. If we would have invaded, my friend’s dad would almost have surely been killed.
I fathered children and have grandchildren. As did my contemporaries. If we would have had to invade Japan it is highly likely that I would not be here, my contemporaries would not have been here, our children and grandchildren would not be here.
So yes, I have no problem with Hiroshima and Nagasaki being bombed, nor if it had proved necessary the third target [Kokoro I think] and any more Japanese cities it would have taken to to end the war without a physical invasion.
Subotai Bahadur
Part of the problem is lack of education — or rather miseducation about radiation by a Political Class with an axe to grind. Not to understate the devastation … still, the majority of people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki survived, which is probably better than can be said for the firebombings of Tokyo and Dresden. And the environment did quite well too after that nuclear attack — they were growing watermelons in Nagasaki the next season.
Most of us have seen the photos of Detroit and Hiroshima, then and now. The sad truth is that decades of one party “democratic” government is more destructive than a nuclear bomb. Just the process takes longer.
SGM beat me to the Hiroshima commemoration post so I will put my thoughts into the comments.
First and foremost, as an American, I have not and barring the (very unlikely) revealing of new dramatic evidence will ever apologize for the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.
In many ways the argument surrounding Hiroshima reminds me of the one surrounding the events Gaza, where calls of genocide and “crimes against humanity” are based on shaded and dishonest views of reality.
In such cases it is a useful exercise to reframe the argument in the form of a dialectic. The argument I present to those who argue against Hiroshima is “How would you propose to end the war against Japan?”
The answer I typically get back is along the lines “not by dropping atomic bombs.” Once again that’s a predisposition, not an argument based in reality or even morality. It is a predisposition offered by those whose moral thinking has not progressed beyond their undergraduate years
The cruel reality of 1945 was that there was already a war of historic proportions raging in Asia, one that we had already expended massive amounts of blood and treasure fighting, Tens of millions of people had already died and more were dying each month.
An estimated 140,000 died in the actual bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki with another 200,000 more estimated to have died in the weeks and years after from various, unforeseen after effects. For the sake of argument, I will accept the larger number of deaths.
It was estimated that American forces would suffer over a million causalities during an invasion of Japan with the Japanese suffering many, many more. Some pointed to a blockade of Japan (Operation Starvation) as a less blood-thirsty possibility but that would have simply resulted in millions of Japanese starving to death out of sight and mind
Note these were not hypothetical operations. In August 1945, American invasion forces were already massing in Okinawa and Allied naval forces were completing the mining of Japanese harbors.
The other argument I hear is that the Japanese were on the verge of surrendering anyway given their entreaties to the Soviets and their capitulation was tied to the latter’s entry into the war. Hornfischer, Toll, and others who have reviewed not only Japanese government records but also MAGIC intercepts show the Japanese were at best deadlocked at the level of the Supreme War Council and it took the unprecedented intervention of Hirohito after Nagasaki to end the war.
The dramatic shock of the bombings offered the Japanese a way out. As Marc LiVecche and others have pointed we needed to drop two bombs – the first to show the Japanese that we had one and what it could do and the second to make them think we had a whole lot of them
The Japanese proposals to the war did not meet the clear demands of the Potsdam Declaration as it involved keeping the Japanese civil and military systems intact. Given the very recent examples of Versailles, Hitler, and the “Stab in the Back” we weren’t going to accept half-measures.
The natural inertia of war was moving things to a conclusion.
The more damning argument was that there was an estimated 200,000 to 250,000 people, mostly innocent civilians, dying throughout the Pacific theater every month. A slow-motion Hiroshima and Nagasaki every 7 to 8 weeks.
In short the ugly truth was that there was a war on. One that was inflicted upon us. One that we believed, based on morality and the lessons of very recent history, that we had a clear duty to see to a decisive finish.
In short, people were going to die.
That’s the inescapable conclusion that I throw back in the faces of those who argue against Hiroshima. People were going to die one way or the other, whether the bomb(s) were dropped or not and the only question was who. The hundreds of thousands on Hiroshima and Nagasaki or the many millions in Japan and elsewhere in Asia?
The effective altruist nitwits like to simplistically present the “Trolley Problem” as some sort of great advancement in moral reasoning but the argument here is not so much sacrificing one person to save five or hundreds of thousands to save millions as the moral choice to take the active measure for that to happen, to pull the track switch or drop the bomb to save those lives or instead simply look away to keep your hands clean and your moral preening clear.
The only question was which ones were going to die. The naysayers like to present the choice as the difference between several hundred thousand and zero when in reality it was between several hundred thousand and many millions.
Why did the people of Nagasaki and Hiroshima have the right to live while so many more millions would have died?
There was an anecdote I remembered of a Marine general, I believe it was OP Smith, who looked upon down into the water upon the Marines in the various landing craft headed toward the beach and wondered how many of them that he saw would still be alive in another hour.
As a kid one of the groups I hated with a passion was the Federation of American Scientists for their moral preening. They and other groups felt that their expertise in the theories behind and design of weapons gave them special moral standing to dictate how they would use. These successors to Oppenheimer exist today, but now in climate and various social justice rackets – using the Trolley Problem and the moral equivalents of war to wreak havoc on our ways of life.