Hiroshima & Nagasaki – A War Remembered

So there have been the usual bleating in the major media – again – about the morality of dropping the atom bombs on Japan on the anniversary of their use at the end of WWII. I thought I would put my own reaction, for a change, as I wrote it into one of my historical novels, attempting to replicate the general feelings among contemporaries of the time – relatives of soldiers, airmen and Allied prisoners of war held by the Japanese, in August, 1945. From My Dear Cousin:



“There’s been the most extraordinary story in the paper,” Stanley said, folding and passing the first section of it towards her. “It seems that you Americans have gone and dropped this singular bomb on a Jap city. Place is demolished.”

“We’ve been blitzing Jap cities wholesale for months,” Peg replied, helping herself to a tiny portion of butter on her dry whole-meal toast and a larger spoonful of honey – traded from a neighbor who had taken up beekeeping in exchange for eggs. “Not surprised, really, and more power to the US Air Corps!”

“Ah, but you see,” Stanley folded away his reading glasses, and applied himself to sliced mango and orange, dabbled with a splash of honey. “It was a single bomb. From a single airplane and destroyed almost all of the city. An atom-splitting bomb. A huge technological development. I can’t quite follow the science of it; not that far gone into the scientific aspects: Beyond my simple understanding. May as well want to teach a chimpanzee to understand French, and that’s my grasp of it all. But it’s … an interesting development in the war, don’t you think?”

“It is,” Peg agreed, more to have Stanley pay more attention to his breakfast so that she could eat hers in peace. “Efficient of us, I must say. Would that they could do this to every single one of their wretched cities. Anything to force them into surrendering.”

“They say that an invasion of the Jap mainland will be bloody,” Stanley regarded his dish of fruit without any fear or favor. “But after reading so many stories in the Courier – I just don’t think they will be brought to surrender easily.”

Three days later, another one of those city-obliterating single bombs was dropped on another Japanese city.

“If the Americans keep to this schedule,” Stanley observed, after perusing the newspaper stories, “And have enough of those atom-bombs, there won’t be a single city in Japan left. Which will be a pity, I think. I visited Kyoto, once in ’02 or ’03, I think. Beautiful place. I hate to think of it all blasted to smithereens. Daresay the Japs don’t really want to see that, as well.”

“They should have thought of that before starting the whole bloody war!” Edith said, with vehemence and Peg agreed.

“Our ranch manager used to tell the young hands, ‘Screw around with the bull and get the horns.’ I’d say that the Japs are getting what they richly deserve. I’d rather see every one of their cities in rubble from air raids than a single one more of our own soldiers injured or dead.” Peg thought of Vennie’s prediction; an Allied invasion of the Japan home islands would be a desperate and bloody business. Defeating the Japanese on New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, and reclaiming the Philippines had been a long cruel slog. Peg hated to think that all that was only the prelude to invading the Japanese home islands.

Rumors and tension abounded over the next week. Was another Japanese city to be obliterated, or would they accept the inevitable and put up the white flag? A trickle of stories in the Courier-Mail, and on the radio hinted at hope. The Japanese Emperor Hirohito had ordered his military to surrender.

“Almost too good to be true,” Edith said. “I hardly dare look at the paper, lest it all turn out to have been a dream or an elaborate pretense.”

“I don’t think that it is,” Peg replied. “Did you see the story about military nurses and medical officers being sent to Malaya to care for our freed POWs? Surely, they wouldn’t be planning to load whole ships in Sydney harbor with relief supplies for them, if the Japs hadn’t really surrendered at all!”

The tension in the Heath Street household ratcheted up to an unbelievable degree, as the last week in August crept by, without a word about Tommy. On the day that the Japanese government formally surrendered on board an American ship anchored in Tokyo Bay, another story in the Courier-Mail reported that the promised aid to freed POWs and internees had reached Singapore, and that those ex-captives would be returned by the speediest and most expeditious means possible.

“Air evacuation, I expect,” Peg said. “That’s what my cousin does. She’s been a specialty nurse, overseeing medical evacuation flights for some two years now. Faster than hospital ships, I expect.”

The household poured over the pages of every newspaper, even the ones from Sydney and Melbourne, which Stanley procured through a news agent. They were searching for every scrap of news, and closely examining every picture of freed Australian and British POWs in Singapore and Malaya.

On the afternoon of the seventh of September, Peg returned to the house with Livvie and Tom, the latter excited beyond all words that the war was now over and his father would be coming home.

“When, Mumma?” Tom asked, earnestly, for about the hundredth time, as they walked up the path across the lawn towards the house.

“I don’t know,” Peg repeated. Her patience was in shreds. All these weeks, and no word about Tommy and Reg Dawlish, about Arthur Nicholl, Miss Hui and Chandeep Singh and all the folk at Longcot. News had seeped into the newspaper pages about how brutal the occupation had been in Malaya, on Batavia and Sumatra, on New Guinea and a hundred other smaller islands. Why, there had even been reports of starving Japanese soldiers killing and cannibalizing captured Indian soldiers, which Peg would not have believed, but for the demonstrated and proven example of German brutality and the systematic extermination of Jews, Gypsies and Slavs in Occupied Europe. Nothing in his horrible and brutal war was entirely beyond belief.

Edith and Stanley were waiting on the verandah for her. Peg’s heart sank as she regarded their faces.

“This came for you just now,” Stanley said, and Peg looked at the little envelope that telegrams came in. It lay on the verandah table. Peg regarded it with a feeling of overpowering dread. Telegrams did not commonly bring good news, not these days. Bad news – of death, most commonly – arrived in the truncated words and mechanically printed words of a telegram.