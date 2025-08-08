The Bomb at Eighty

A more technical complement of sorts to Sgt Mom’s Hiroshima & Nagasaki – A War Remembered …



Multiple Order-of-Magnitude Changes Have Unforeseeable Psychological Effects

Little Boy massed 4,400 kg and had a midpoint-estimate yield of 14.5 kT, so ~3,300x that of a conventional bomb the same size had one existed, and ~64,000x the USAAF 500 lb standard demolition bomb. So over three orders of magnitude by the most conservative estimate.

By the late 1950s we had tested a fission trigger—the first stage of a thermonuclear warhead—slightly larger than a basketball, massing less than 30 kg, and with a yield of 5 kT. That’s a factor of ~167k over chemical explosives, which is 5.22 log 10 .

Graze (Midwesterners don’t surf) on over to Alex Wellerstein’s NUKEMAP and light one of those off in a few of your favorite locales. In my downtown, a notional surface detonation kills ~19k people, although I expect this would vary noticeably by day of the week, time of day, and wind direction. A more strategic placement could produce fewer “prompt” (within 24 hours) casualties but many more delayed ones and more severe economic effects, as by wrecking or badly contaminating the water works or taking out rail yards, my metro being the #2 rail center of the US.

The fantastically high energy density of these things put us in unexplored territory immediately, and had a lot to do with apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic speculation in science fiction. Basically, it made people crazy, but we got some great writing out of it—any number of award-winning short stories, and at least a few classic novels; the ones that come to mind immediately are Pat Frank’s Alas, Babylon; Edgar Pangborn’s Davy (although, as I recall, the cataclysmic event is not quite explicit, but strongly implied); Nevil Shute’s On the Beach; and Walter Miller, Jr’s incomparable A Canticle for Leibowitz, written as an act of expiation for his participation in the Monte Cassino bombing raid in February 1944.

Regrettably, thinking has not progressed much beyond what a friend of mine called “the big Monty Python foot” scenario in which everybody, or almost everybody, dies and civilization doesn’t recover, although Pat Frank was more optimistic, and Strieber/Kunetka, mentioned below, described a truly limited nuclear war in some detail.

In our own time, the six-order of magnitude increase in microprocessor power and memory since the effective advent of the internet thirty-odd years ago has produced, among other things, a smartphone-vectored mental health pandemic, mostly among young people and now in its fifteenth year. Resulting great literature: not so much. Addressing widespread derangement and recovering optimism may be the work of a generation.

Like Deters Like

Circa 1980, the bien-pensants were dead sure that the election of Ronald Reagan would result in economic collapse and nuclear holocaust. In the age of Trump, like the Bourbons, they have learned nothing and forgotten nothing.

Nuclear deterrence is exceedingly uncomfortable, but it works, even on the Subcontinent, where plenty of people, myself certainly included, have expected things to go over the edge for decades now. Deterrence didn’t exist in 1945 because there was no chance of the Japanese hitting back. What they could do, and what we spent billions on the Manhattan Project to avoid, was slaughter hundreds of thousands of American infantry in an invasion, and utterly traumatize the remainder through human-wave attacks by millions of lightly armed civilians.

I’ve flip-flopped on missile defense over this. My current position is that a limited anti-missile capability is necessary to defend against accidental launches and EMP shots. A seemingly impregnable barrier would be something else, and the preemptive attack scenario in Strieber and Kunetka’s Warday seems plausible.

Propaganda Has a Cultural Founder Effect

Stalinist and Maoist propaganda during the Korean War portrayed the US as a killer of Asian civilians. Most Americans under 60 now think of World War II as a time when we interned Japanese-Americans, dropped atomic bombs on Japan, and very little else. For them, anything “nuclear” is scary and bad, and the risk of nuclear war will recede insofar as the US disarms, or at any rate enters into treaty arrangements with other nations, which they believe will automatically work.

The great majority of commentary this week will thereby reflect a vague can’t-we-all-just-get-along mentality, with the occasional nod to the Fermi Paradox, and scant acknowledgement of, eg, the desirability of destroying the Iranian nuclear program—or of three-quarters of a century of failed predictions of annihilation.

About the most positive thing I can imagine for the next few years is that our current Crisis Era gets resolved in a way that not only results in a net saving of human life, as the Bomb certainly did, but also allows us to forget much of our current pathology. Hayek notoriously commented: “Many a university teacher during the 1930’s has seen English and American students return from the Continent uncertain whether they were communists or Nazis and certain only that they hated Western liberal civilization.” Stunningly applicable to our current situation, where fashionable Ivy League students simultaneously advocate Marxism and the elimination of Jews, while decrying the West as “settler-colonialists.”

There were huge numbers of Communist and Fascist sympathizers in the US in the 1930s. But the country I was born into at the end of the ’50s had achieved a historically rare combination of freedom and security. And the luxury of not recalling the attitudes of one generation earlier.

For while it is the doom of men that they forget, some things are best forgotten.