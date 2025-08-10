A Nefarious Conspiracy

A couple thoughts on the Texas redistricting brouhaha.
What the Texas Republicans are doing, redrawing the state’s congressional map mid-decade, has been done before; however, it is unusual. I also understand the desire for an all-hands on-deck approach to keeping the House out of Democratic control after the 2026 midterms. We all know what’s going to happen if they do take the House. I have put the over/under on impeachments at six.
Just as an aside, I expect that the Democrats will impeach Trump every time they hold the House for the next 30 years. Even after he dies, they will do a Cromwell and still put him on trial.
I also understand what several Democratic governors are trying to accomplish by threatening to redistrict their own states if Texas goes through with this. That’s just game theory.
Just because I understand doesn’t mean I approve.
The governors who are threatening to do so already have shabby partisan splits in their Congressional delegations. Pritzker’s Illinois had the Democrats winning 52.7% of the popular vote in the 2024 House of Representatives elections, but ended up winning 82.3% of the seats. Newsom’s California had the Democrats winning 60.4% of the popular vote and 82.6% of the seats; in fact the Democrats’ vote total dropped 2.8% from 2022 and they still picked up three extra seats. New York? Democrats won 57.1% of the popular vote, but 73% of the seats.
The redistricting chicken for Democrats has been largely plucked.
I should also add that another of these “sanctuary” states (what is it with Democrats and their fascination with sanctuaries, given they rarely go to church?), Massachusetts, had in 2022 the Democrats winning 69.4% of the vote and all 100% of the seats. Not only that but a number of districts have the distinctive gerrymandered shape of a squished bug which is appropriate given it was the state that gave us Elbridge Gerry.
Part of me wants the Democrats to take the House after 2027 just so they can be given a larger platform to display their insanity. Having AOC “the squeaky squirrel” (not to be confused with the martyred P’nut) in the national spotlight leading a Trump impeachment proceeding would hopefully give her the Democratic nomination for 2028 and thus ensure a President Vance.
By the way, if in 2021-2022 you followed the Democratic-led redistricting efforts in, say, Maryland and New York, you would have had a graduate-level class in gerrymandering (“bacon strips” aren’t just for breakfast anymore). Kathy Hochul and Jamie Raskin, spare me the outrage over Texas.
Two parts of the story that aren’t getting much attention.
The first is the willingness of the Democratic-led states to make their citizens’ rights contingent upon the actions of a Republican-led state.
So the Democrats’ argument is:
“It is undemocratic for Texas to do a mid-decade restricting in order to create more Republican seats. So if they do this, we will therefore undemocratically redistrict our congressional seats.”
If you tried that type of an argument (two wrongs make a right) as a kid, you would have to go sit in the corner and miss recess. If you are a Democrat, you’ll get elected governor.
Whatever you may think of the redistricting plan in Texas, the Republicans are sincere in their belief that it is the right thing to do, they will do this regardless of the actions of others. However, the Democrats will redistrict their states only if the Republicans follow through in Texas.
The Republican-led plan is legal; the Democrats are saying it is immoral because they believe it somehow hurts democratic norms and Texas citizens. However, if the Republicans follow through then the Democrats will gladly violate democratic norms and hurt their own citizens.
Do two wrongs make a right or — if I live in California or Illinois — should I feel comfortable that how my governor treats democratic norms is dependent on another state’s actions? Game theory, but hardly high republican ideals. “Stop doing that, Texas, or my citizens get it” is hardly a lesson in civics.
The second part is that the Democrats are claiming that democracy is at stake in Texas, but at the same time they have formed a national conspiracy in order to prevent a state legislature, the corner stone of representative democracy, from meeting. This is especially poignant given the past 10 years of their denigration of “minority rule” in dealing with the US Senate or the filibuster.
I call on the Department of Justice to conduct an investigation into Texas Democrats, and the Democratic governors who are harboring them, for conspiracy to deprive the people of Texas of their civil rights by preventing the legislature from meeting.
This isn’t just a state-level issue, this is now an interstate conspiracy.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2025/08/the_gerrymandering_war_and_international_peace.html
Decades ago I met an engaging young American who, it turned out, was a Democrat. “Is it true”, I asked, “that the Democrats rig elections?”
“Yes”, he grinned, “we’re proud of how good we are at it.”
“I don’t understand”, said I, “why don’t Republicans put a stop to it or at least reply in kind?”
“Well”, said he, “that’s Republicans for you.”
Lady Karma’s a bitch, hey Democrats?
John Phelan from John Hinderaker’s American Experiment did an analysis of how gerrymandered each state is, as well as the whole congress. His overall finding was that, after excluding states with less than 3 Representatives, the GOP has excess representation in about 24 while the Democrats have excess representation in 13. However, those 13 states have a total overrepresentation of 37 seats (almost 3 seats per state) versus the Republican’s 31 (about 1 seat per state). If Congressional seats were allocated proportionally to votes in Congressional elections there would be 6 more Republicans in the House.
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2025/08/whos-gerrymandering-whom.php
I’ve seen references here and there to some analysis that Democrat hack Sabato did that “proves” various states aren’t gerrymandered on the basis of total representation but IIRC when his methodology is mentioned he is comparing Congressional seats won to the percentage of the vote Harris or Trump won in the Presidential election, not votes in Congressional elections like Phelan. I suppose Sabato is using the excuse this adjusts for non-competitive elections in a heavily gerrymandered state but that sure seems to prove the point he’s trying to refute.
The basis for gerrymandering is that people who live in particular spots will reliably vote for the candidate of a specific one of the only two viable political parties — regardless of the quality (or lack of it) of the candidate or the issues of the day. The candidate put up for election is chosen by a small activist minority through the primary process, or by back-room dealing among an even smaller minority of political hacks.
Bottom line — gerrymandering works only because We the People have collectively abandoned our responsibilities. Universal suffrage democracy has failed — and our woefully under-performing Congress that cannot even balance a budget is the result.
Collapse is inevitable.
Of course it’s not the case that without “gerrymandering” seats would generally be allocated in proportion to representation. The party which had an overall majority might get all the seats, even if the margin of majority was quite slim, if it was more or less uniform. Conversely, one party might well get a majority of seats even though the other had a majority of votes, if it turns out the majority is heavily concentrated in a few large cities. Which of course does happen.
Maybe power should be devolved to the states so that these kinds of squabbles wouldn’t be so important. Probably would require a constitutional amendment though. The 10th doesn’t seem to be used much, so maybe we could repurpose it.
It’s been a while since I looked at the research but back in the day one of my professors was famous for doing decades-long logitudnal studies showing that party ID was the best predictor of voting behavior and that ID tended to remain stable over time.
That didn’t mean that there wasn’t cross-over voting, but the notable exception probed the rule. The Reagan Democrats voted for Reagan but they voted Democrat for everything else.
Party ID was sticky over time and it really was more of a psychological construct rather than a political one, Once it formed it didn’t flip, it might gravitate a bit toward the independent, but that was the point – the ID acted as gravity.
Therefore changes in national party ID was not due to people changing their minds so much as political cohorts either aging out of or entering the voting population
For people party is a useful heuristic for navigating the political landscape especially for down ballot races for which they may know nothing but the party ID of the candidate on the ballot. Most people don’t know much about their county commissioners
Party ID is predictor and its stickiness is why it’s used in states where redistricting is done by the legislature. There were consulting firms who would use computers to build maps precinct by precinct which is why you have maps in Massachusetts of districts that seem to snake through the countryside looking to either pack or split concentrations of the opposing party
Maryland should have 2 to 3 Republican districts, it has 1. The Democrats tried everything from packing Republicans into a single district stretching from the western tip of the state, 300 miles to the Atlantic Ocean. Marylan’s original map, shot down in the courts “bacon stripped” very blue Montgomery County in order to run districts north-south to split Republican strongholds and make them the minority in Democrat districts.
The original New York 2021-2022 map would have cut the Republican delegation from 8 to 5…. and that would have meant Speaker Hakeen Jeffries is they got away with it.
The biggest story of the post-2016 Election electoral landscape is the destruction of the “people of color” bloc in the Democratic party. Basically Hispanic might have voted Democrats but they never really thought themselves that way and their vote was up for grabs – as much as MAGA taking over the Republicans, the ability of Trump to attract former Democrat voters who no longer like the Democrats but could never see themselves a voting for a Republican.
My take is that we should have enough representatives such that it would be effectively impossible to gerrymander enough to matter. I won’t hold my breath.
Failing that, we need both parties to gerrymander to the max so they learn the downsides- or at least understand that turnabout is fair play.
Unfortunately, the Geee Oh Peeee has continuously failed to use its opportunities to teach the left about turnabout or anything else.
End result, the GOP voters defected to Trump and here we are. About those voters, I have zero doubt that Texas wouldn’t even be considering redistricting if the party hadn’t been made painfully aware that its base is fed up with the endless failure.
Even so, I note that the Texas gop has not yet actually accomplished anything except to make some democrats go into hiding and to motivate Gavin Newsom to issue a threatening letter.
I’ll believe Texas will redistrict when they actually redistrict, not when they inspire kabuki theater from the usual suspects.
When I moved to Texas in ’79, it was so thoroughly Democrat that there were often no Republican candidates for many of the ballot lines. Local and especially Congress.
Outside the blue spots on the map, Huston, Austin and San Antonio, the situation is now reversed.
Combine California jungle primaries with the on-the-map results of Ahnold’s “Independent” Redistricting Commission, and you get a completely D locked State Assembly and Senate, all statewide offices up to Governor D locked, both U.S. Senate seats locked D, and the few R U.S. House seats so close that they can easily be “unexpectedly” flipped in the weeks long count of “newly arrived” mail in ballots from all the motor-voter un-ID’d registered voters.
If you were to sit down and design a voter fraud enabling system I don’t know what could be added to what is in place.
It is difficult to see what more Gavin and the other D wine country elite could do to the formerly golden state with his retaliatory “redistricting”.
And also note the latest email update missive from the CA Attorney General, a similarly greasy haired ambulance chaser with future higher office ambitions named Rob Bonta, is reacting to heat they are feeling about all the money California is spending on frivolous lawsuits against the Trump administration. It brags about some sort of “return on investment” calculation for federal money “saved” for the state based on all those rapidly overturned preliminary injunctions. If even the CA AG’s office is feeling political heat on those lawsuits, I bet the negatives Gavin’s posturing is generating are yet more significant, especially nationally across non-locked-down states where D candidates could actually lose harder.