A Nefarious Conspiracy

A couple thoughts on the Texas redistricting brouhaha.

What the Texas Republicans are doing, redrawing the state’s congressional map mid-decade, has been done before; however, it is unusual. I also understand the desire for an all-hands on-deck approach to keeping the House out of Democratic control after the 2026 midterms. We all know what’s going to happen if they do take the House. I have put the over/under on impeachments at six.

Just as an aside, I expect that the Democrats will impeach Trump every time they hold the House for the next 30 years. Even after he dies, they will do a Cromwell and still put him on trial.

I also understand what several Democratic governors are trying to accomplish by threatening to redistrict their own states if Texas goes through with this. That’s just game theory.

Just because I understand doesn’t mean I approve.

The governors who are threatening to do so already have shabby partisan splits in their Congressional delegations. Pritzker’s Illinois had the Democrats winning 52.7% of the popular vote in the 2024 House of Representatives elections, but ended up winning 82.3% of the seats. Newsom’s California had the Democrats winning 60.4% of the popular vote and 82.6% of the seats; in fact the Democrats’ vote total dropped 2.8% from 2022 and they still picked up three extra seats. New York? Democrats won 57.1% of the popular vote, but 73% of the seats.

The redistricting chicken for Democrats has been largely plucked.

I should also add that another of these “sanctuary” states (what is it with Democrats and their fascination with sanctuaries, given they rarely go to church?), Massachusetts, had in 2022 the Democrats winning 69.4% of the vote and all 100% of the seats. Not only that but a number of districts have the distinctive gerrymandered shape of a squished bug which is appropriate given it was the state that gave us Elbridge Gerry.



Part of me wants the Democrats to take the House after 2027 just so they can be given a larger platform to display their insanity. Having AOC “the squeaky squirrel” (not to be confused with the martyred P’nut) in the national spotlight leading a Trump impeachment proceeding would hopefully give her the Democratic nomination for 2028 and thus ensure a President Vance.

By the way, if in 2021-2022 you followed the Democratic-led redistricting efforts in, say, Maryland and New York, you would have had a graduate-level class in gerrymandering (“bacon strips” aren’t just for breakfast anymore). Kathy Hochul and Jamie Raskin, spare me the outrage over Texas.

Two parts of the story that aren’t getting much attention.

The first is the willingness of the Democratic-led states to make their citizens’ rights contingent upon the actions of a Republican-led state.

So the Democrats’ argument is:

“It is undemocratic for Texas to do a mid-decade restricting in order to create more Republican seats. So if they do this, we will therefore undemocratically redistrict our congressional seats.”

If you tried that type of an argument (two wrongs make a right) as a kid, you would have to go sit in the corner and miss recess. If you are a Democrat, you’ll get elected governor.

Whatever you may think of the redistricting plan in Texas, the Republicans are sincere in their belief that it is the right thing to do, they will do this regardless of the actions of others. However, the Democrats will redistrict their states only if the Republicans follow through in Texas.

The Republican-led plan is legal; the Democrats are saying it is immoral because they believe it somehow hurts democratic norms and Texas citizens. However, if the Republicans follow through then the Democrats will gladly violate democratic norms and hurt their own citizens.

Do two wrongs make a right or — if I live in California or Illinois — should I feel comfortable that how my governor treats democratic norms is dependent on another state’s actions? Game theory, but hardly high republican ideals. “Stop doing that, Texas, or my citizens get it” is hardly a lesson in civics.

The second part is that the Democrats are claiming that democracy is at stake in Texas, but at the same time they have formed a national conspiracy in order to prevent a state legislature, the corner stone of representative democracy, from meeting. This is especially poignant given the past 10 years of their denigration of “minority rule” in dealing with the US Senate or the filibuster.

I call on the Department of Justice to conduct an investigation into Texas Democrats, and the Democratic governors who are harboring them, for conspiracy to deprive the people of Texas of their civil rights by preventing the legislature from meeting.

This isn’t just a state-level issue, this is now an interstate conspiracy.