A Second Amendment Question

One of the stupidest Constitutional doctrines is the “collective-right” interpretation of the Second Amendment. Setting other issues aside, it defies basic grammar. I don’t expect much from people who haven’t diagramed a sentence since the sixth grade and don’t read past the first four words of the amendment. But people who graduated college should know better. They should be able to recognize the basic sentence structure.

It consists of a dependent clause (“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State”) followed by an independent clause (“the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed”). The latter is a complete thought, whereas the former is not and requires the latter to define context. In this case, the latter clause states a necessary condition for the former. For X to happen, Y must not happen.



The meaning of Y is straightforward. “Keep” and “bear” and “infringed” should be self-explanatory. So should the term “right,” but too many people out there confuse rights with privileges, assuming that government is the source of both. I don’t know if the historic definition of “arms” excluded any classes of weaponry (e.g. siege weapons), but it definitely included anything a single person can carry and wield. In the Constitution, “people” (or “persons”) consistently refers to the general population. Someone with more Constitution acumen than I have should address the issue of minors where “the people” are referenced in 2A and elsewhere.



(Off topic, regarding another big issue there are those who argue that “persons” includes illegal aliens re 14th Amendment Section 2 stipulation on Congressional apportionment – that needs to be addressed VERY quickly.)



On to the first half of the amendment…I have seen numerous claims that in the Founders’ time “well-regulated” meant “well-functioning” rather than “well-governed” as many others imagine. My reading of the Federalist Papers finds both definitions viable, and given that what is more efficient is by nature easier to govern, the distinction seems moot as far as interpretation is concerned. “State” is either synonymous with “nation” or refers specifically to one of the several states. One is hard-pressed to imagine a threat that bears on one without bearing on the other.

The term “militia” is commonly associated with three concepts: the full body of draft-eligible males (the Constitutional definition), military units composed of nonprofessional soldiers, and armies composed of civilian volunteers. The common denominator is civilians – there are no irregular units or volunteer armies without them. Civilian RKBA enables all the above.

Nowhere does the amendment state who has jurisdiction over the militia.



All this raises a question: how does respecting the right of the people to keep and bear arms ensure the well-regulated militia?



I can find at least three answers. First, the government can’t second-guess where every conflict will arise, thus for militia to respond quickly arms must be dispersed throughout the population and not limited to a few arsenals.



Second, those with everyday familiarity with firearms use them more competently than those who use them only sporadically, even if that occasional exposure is under the instruction of the government. Militia training serves not to teach basic marksmanship but to teach men to fight as a group.



Third – this is where “the people” as a whole come in – not all civilians get their firearms training from the draft-eligible. Widows, the elderly, and those with combat-disqualifying injuries play a role in passing down firearms skills.