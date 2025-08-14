Trump, Poppin’ Fresh, and the Rise of Mandami

Those poor Texas Democrats. Life comes after you fast. Just a few days ago they were top-of-the-hour news and we were regaled about how those politicians who fled the state were protecting democracy. The Sunday morning talk shows were full of guests, including the chief ringleader, Illinois Governor JB “Poppin’ Fresh” Pritzker, telling us how some 60 people who abandoned their jobs without the necessary two-week notice were national heroes.

Today there is hardly a word about them and how they are going to start crawling back to Austin. Trump pushed them all off the digital front page with his federalization of the DC police force and deployment of the National Guard to fight crime. It’s not like the news is going to slow down either, with Trump meeting Putin in Alaska later this week.

Way back in early American history, the Obama administration had a communications strategy based on the concept of “stray voltage.” When Obama wanted to take over the news cycle, whether to introduce previously marginalized ideas into the public consciousness or just change the topic, he would say something outrageous say about male-female pay gaps or raising taxes on the wealthy. The press and the Republicans would react and that was all you heard about for the next week.



Well, Trump is the master of this and, unlike that cynical, red-diaper baby Obama, he’s quite sincere.

Whatever Trump says, the Democrats react like Pavlov’s dogs and oppose. Trump is for deporting criminals who are illegal aliens, removing trans-identifying boys from girls’ sports, and cutting the federal bureaucracy – all issues where he enjoys large amounts of public support – which means the Democrats must oppose. It seems destined that on any issue where the country is split 80/20, the Democrats will opt to be in the 20%. If Trump said he supported oxygen the Democrats out of principle would hold their breath until they expired.

The Democrats are doing the same with Trump’s federalization of the DC police force, telling America that it is completely unnecessary because violent crime in the city has declined, Of course, the fact that crime has “declined” doesn’t mean it’s low. The city’s homicide rate is the fourth-highest in the country, and even the Washington Post reports on the just-below-the surface sense of danger on the streets.

So, of course the Democrats are going to take the side of maintaining the dystopian status quo.

Whether you’re Hamas or on the playground, the first rule about picking a fight is don’t lose it. The second rule is if you can’t win, don’t start it.

If you look in the dictionary, next to the word “pathetic” you’ll find a picture of a 2025 Democrat.

That’s why Zohran Mamdani is so popular among Democrats right now.

Let’s be clear about three things. First, Mamdani is a socialist nut-job. His policies regarding “affordability,” from rent control to government-owned grocery stores to letting the homeless and deranged ride public transit for free, combined with raising taxes on the wealthy to pay for all of it, is going to drop New York City to depths that will make the 1970s look like a golden age. Second, for all of his socialist rhetoric, Mamdani is a grifter who comes from a rich and privileged background as evidenced by his lavish wedding. Third, despite the first two points, Mamdani is going to be the next mayor of New York City

Why? Because unlike Schumer or Kamala or Pritzker, he’s young and telegenic, he can tell a story. Because he fights. Because he’s not a traditional Democrat. Because he taps into the same vein which made a man who went to the Soviet Union on his honeymoon (Bernie Sanders) a major presidential candidate and will make an intellectual lightweight who cried while looking at an empty parking lot (AOC) one in 2028.

In other words he has yet to be branded a loser, in large part because no American electorate has been stupid enough to actually put a socialist in power since before the advent of color television. There is really no chance of anything good coming out of a Mamdani mayoralty (except a reminder to stop electing Socialists), but I guess there is technically a universe where there is an infinitesimal chance of this being a success. Yes, Mamdani may have a chance, the same chance as my dating Sydney Sweeney. Then again, nothing else has worked.

While Bass, Pritzker, and company are pathetic losers, Mamdani is the archetype hero coming to town to save the locals. He’s some sort of perverse cross between a self-proclaimed Shane and a Che Guevara with a Tik Tok account.

The only thing that has united the Left for the past 10 years (besides running the federal government in the manner of a Mafia bust-out) is their efforts to stop Trump. They have tried stopping him by weaponizing the intelligence agencies, they have tried by indicting him 86 times, they have tried by putting the Three Stooges on his Secret Service detail.

All of that didn’t work, and while Trump has been unstoppable like the Terminator, the Democrats have been like Wile E. Coyote. Why not give that crazy, socialist, pro-Hamas nepo-baby who promises to bring that ’70s vibe back to New York a shot?

I think Mamdani, his supporters, and Trump are all in agreement; they want Mamdani to be the face of the anti-Trump resistance in 2026. If (when?) the Republicans keep the House after the mid-terms, the Democrats will have to sit back and confront where their life choices have brought them.