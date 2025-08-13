Visiting the Carrie Furnaces (blast furnaces) in Pittsburgh reminded me of a book, a movie, another book, a song, and a poem:

Valley of Decision, by Marcia Davenport, is a very good novel about a Pittsburgh family and the the steel mill they own. I reviewed it here, along with the 1945 movie that it inspired, starring Greer Garson and Gregory Peck. Anthony Esolen called it “One of Hollywood’s best films about industry — and the good it is capable of.”

American Steel, by Richard Preston, is about a modern steel company: Nucor. The author, who was ’embedded’ with the company for a crucial period in its history, vividly tells the story of Nucor’s early days, including its pioneering introduction of the (German-developed) continuous casting process to the US. There’s a review of the book here.

Tom Russell’s song US Steel is about the shutdown of US Steel’s Homestead Works in 1986. The plant is across the Monongahela River from the Carrie plant pictured above: molten iron was poured into specialized insulated tank cars at Carrie and transported by rail across the hot metal bridge to the Homestead works.

During the tour of the Carrie Furnaces, our guide mentioned that 70 men had been killed in the plant over its history..but in the early days, only those who died on the property were included in the number, not those who died at the hospital or in the ambulance. So the actual number is surely considerably larger. I was reminded of Carl Sandburg’s poem Smoke and Steel, which includes the lines:

A bar of steel–it is only

Smoke at the heart of it, smoke and the blood of a man

Steelmaking is a lot safer today than it once was, but just a couple of days ago, US Steel’s Clairton Coke Works suffered an explosion that killed two workers and injured ten more.

And here’s a summary of the US Steel–Nippon Steel deal, which provides for a major role for the US government in the company’s US operations.