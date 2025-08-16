Micro Mobility and Appalachian Alcatraz

With his federalization of DC law enforcement, I have a suggestion for President Trump.

Build “Appalachian Alcatraz.” Instead of the complex being surrounded by swamp and alligators, it will be surrounded by bears and armed locals who don’t care much for DC types.

I know plenty of people we can fill it with.

No, not Adam Schiff or John Brennan or James Comey.

I’m thinking of the users of e-scooters and other “micro mobility” devices.

I was thinking of those lithium battery-powered miscreants this morning as I was approaching an intersection and narrowly missed hitting a scooterist who was blowing through a red light. A few minutes later I saw another rider whipping through a group of pedestrians, causing them to jump in alarm.

I should note in fairness I wasn’t in DC (I am holed up in Maryland for the week). I should also note in fairness that DC is worse. I should also note that not all or even many of the riders are sociopaths (though I’m guessing they are all Democrats), but to paraphrase Mark Steyn, if you mix in a little bit of poop with a lot of ice cream the end-result resembles more of the former than something you will find at Dairy Queen.



The situation is a variation of the “Tragedy of the Commons” — or in other words it only takes a few to ruin it for everybody. Cities have been encouraging these devices for years now because they offer users a transportation capability and convenience not afforded by mass transit.

Any social interaction requires norms, but transportation involves a different set of norms than those for, say, a meeting in a group setting. People in a library or at a ball game are a somewhat self-selected group, and those who deviate from accepted norms in that setting (think of the guy who was throwing things onto the court of a WNBA game) are quickly identified and can be easily dealt with, if the will is there.

Transportation on the other hand involves a large number of interactions across space and time, among different groups – pedestrians, motorists – who are composed of people often from very different backgrounds. A motorist, even driving through a quiet suburb, will have hundreds of interactions not only with other motorists but also with pedestrians, various traffic signs, and control devices.

The key to such interactions is predictability; everyone needs to be assured that everyone will abide by the same rules and norms.

This leads to the opportunity for people to free ride when it comes to transportation norms (the more socially-acceptable term is “hack the system”). You see it with red-light/stop-sign running, lane jumping… you get the idea.

Once again, that’s not to say these acts are committed by most or even many micro-mobility riders. But they are committed by enough of them to be both noticeable and to degrade the commons. Think of Mark Steyn’s ice cream.

In fairness, this is a problem that predates e-transportation, as anyone who has watched cyclists in urban settings knows. We may need to allocate some more capacity to Appalachian Alcatraz.