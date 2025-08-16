Micro Mobility and Appalachian Alcatraz

With his federalization of DC law enforcement, I have a suggestion for President Trump.
Build “Appalachian Alcatraz.” Instead of the complex being surrounded by swamp and alligators, it will be surrounded by bears and armed locals who don’t care much for DC types.
I know plenty of people we can fill it with.
No, not Adam Schiff or John Brennan or James Comey.
I’m thinking of the users of e-scooters and other “micro mobility” devices.
I was thinking of those lithium battery-powered miscreants this morning as I was approaching an intersection and narrowly missed hitting a scooterist who was blowing through a red light. A few minutes later I saw another rider whipping through a group of pedestrians, causing them to jump in alarm.
I should note in fairness I wasn’t in DC (I am holed up in Maryland for the week). I should also note in fairness that DC is worse. I should also note that not all or even many of the riders are sociopaths (though I’m guessing they are all Democrats), but to paraphrase Mark Steyn, if you mix in a little bit of poop with a lot of ice cream the end-result resembles more of the former than something you will find at Dairy Queen.
The situation is a variation of the “Tragedy of the Commons” — or in other words it only takes a few to ruin it for everybody. Cities have been encouraging these devices for years now because they offer users a transportation capability and convenience not afforded by mass transit.
Any social interaction requires norms, but transportation involves a different set of norms than those for, say, a meeting in a group setting. People in a library or at a ball game are a somewhat self-selected group, and those who deviate from accepted norms in that setting (think of the guy who was throwing things onto the court of a WNBA game) are quickly identified and can be easily dealt with, if the will is there.
Transportation on the other hand involves a large number of interactions across space and time, among different groups – pedestrians, motorists – who are composed of people often from very different backgrounds. A motorist, even driving through a quiet suburb, will have hundreds of interactions not only with other motorists but also with pedestrians, various traffic signs, and control devices.
The key to such interactions is predictability; everyone needs to be assured that everyone will abide by the same rules and norms.
This leads to the opportunity for people to free ride when it comes to transportation norms (the more socially-acceptable term is “hack the system”). You see it with red-light/stop-sign running, lane jumping… you get the idea.
Once again, that’s not to say these acts are committed by most or even many micro-mobility riders. But they are committed by enough of them to be both noticeable and to degrade the commons. Think of Mark Steyn’s ice cream.
In fairness, this is a problem that predates e-transportation, as anyone who has watched cyclists in urban settings knows. We may need to allocate some more capacity to Appalachian Alcatraz.
6 thoughts on “Micro Mobility and Appalachian Alcatraz”
Glad you mentioned “cyclists” — who really are the worst! Perhaps this is because they somehow have a massive sense of moral superiority because they are not using fuel on their carbon-fiber expensively-machined rare-earth-packed pieces of technology. Their dangerous behavior continues even though in any conflict between a bicycle and something else (be it a truck or a tree) the cyclist is guaranteed to come off worst.
But the poor road-user skills of cyclists are perhaps simply part of declining levels of performance overall. Just this morning, I was closely (too closely!) followed by another vehicle for 6 miles down a straight flat empty 2-lane road with excellent visibility for overtaking. Then, when we approached a corner with limited visibility, the driver decided to overtake. Fortunately, she survived … this time. But Darwin will get her in the end. Unfortunately, she will probably take an innocent with her when she goes.
Back in my poverty-stricken college days I used a bicycle for nine months out of the year (in MN) as my only transportation. A typical day was to go to work, then to an evening class, and then back home. In quarters when I was going to school full-time it was go to school, ride to work and put in as many hours as I could get, then ride home. I was putting 10,000 miles a year on my bike, and used to tear it down to the bearings 3 times a year. It wasn’t like I had a choice; I was too broke (and tuition, books and fees cost too much) to be able to afford a powered vehicle. Bear in mind that this was the late ’70’s and these battery-powered inferno-starters had not yet been invented.
As a dedicated commuter I could easily keep up with traffic on the 25 MPH parkways, and obeyed every single rule of the road. Stop lights, signaling turns and stops. I always rode on the shoulder, out of the way if somebody wanted to speed, and was the best cyclist I could be. Heck, a stop light was a nice excuse to grab a drink of water and catch my breath.
I still got cussed at by cage-driving a$$holes, and had people deliberately attempt to kill me on at least three different occasions.
I’ll agree that today there are a huge number of bicyclists who give riding a very bad reputation. I see them riding badly, with two or three of them occupying an entire lane, not doing the speed limit, but refusing to yield.
The solution is very simple, just enforce the traffic laws when idiots are in public roads. Have some cyclists (or scooter riders) get some multiple-hundred-dollar tickets, and word will get around. There’s a great sign out there that says it quite simply:
“Same Road, Same Rules”
BlackwingOne
That’s a great comment.
I agree that a simple crack-down with some hefty fines – or better yet miscreants having to spend weekends picking up trash along highways while wearing striped jumpsuits – will have ended this.
I find the real problem with cyclists is well that they are cyclists which I define as those who use it for recreation and not transportation. It doesn’t take much observation to notice the difference, mostly it’s the rider with those riding suit/get-ups who aren’t packing a change of clothes.
The answer I get from these hobby cyclists as to why they aren’t more considerate of other road users the most common reason I’m given is that they (the riders) are exercising and to start, stop breaks the flow. Well ok… that’s unfortunate and that sense of entitlement is further boosted by what you have observed regarding the threatening behavior by motorists.
To those recreational cyclists who tell me they are entitled to not obey traffic laws that constrain either motorists, sometimes I tell them off sometimes I just sip my drink and move on. When I biked ((as transportation) I was always very polite to motorists because my combined weight of Mike + bike was about 200 pounds and I would lose in a collision. Also while I was often armed, I was aware that when I drove I usually had a short-barreled riot gun in my truck and that others might be similarly armed – if things got bad and it came down to throw-weight I would again lose.
I keep a Planet Fitness membership so I can access a gym when I travel. If you have ever been to one they have playing on the in-house TV a continuous loop of of various outdoor sports videos, often of people using various micro mobility devices in an extreme sports mode. The videography is stunning given combination of locations and GoPro and drone technology. There was a feed in a locker room of one PF and it caught my eye. A fellow patron walked by, saw the feed and said “so that’s where those on the streets get their ideas from.”
As I grow older I get asked by younger folk what I have learned to be grateful about. I tell them that I might it through my younger, stupid years “Alive, in good health with all the cartilage in my knees, and with a clean criminal record.”
I think e-scooter users would be wise to follow my example.
Shame and decimation
The scourge of sociopathic scooter use brings to mind a needed approach for society to deal with “broken windows” by which I mean behavior that falls below the threshold of police attention but has deleterious effect on quality of life and societal function.
I’m not thinking of homeless or even open air drug use. I’m thinking of behavior of people able to conduct themselves with a sense of agency. This means more than simply adults but also includes teenagers.
One of the problems in DC re: crime is the marauding of gangs of black teenagers who roam streets threatening people, breaking into cars. What was once called “wilding.” I guess that’s somewhat an improvement over a few years ago when the youth gangs were armed and carjacking.
Of course DC gets what it deserves. It would be a far more polite city if it was better armed.
As I related to some people from the area the problem with this behavior is that involves kids with poor judgment who are having the time of their life. Instead of coming of age by passing around hooch and sharing a pack of cancer sticks or “hanging out” with Betty in the back seat of a 60 Chevy they are instead committing felonies.
The same holds true with the e-scooter and other micro mobility users. They are having the time of their lives showing personal agency by showing how they are violating societal rules. Think of it as one large series of uncaptured TikTok videos – it’s the same mentality. The local cops where I keep a place in Maryland won’t handle it they have other things to worry about – I’ve asked, it’s amazing what info you can get with some innocent questions. Yet the actions of these miscreants have the same effect as store fronts with broken windows – they communicate to everyone that this is a place that is slipping from control, the law-abiding become fearful while the wolves among us smell opportunity.
One of the biggest drover of individual behavior in a group setting is status – money, fame, respect and all are secondary as they are simply a means of achieving status. More than say stop and frisk or other police measures, this is the secret to dealing with the issue. BlackWingOne in his earlier comment pointed to a few hefty fines as a means of solving the issue and I agree it would but I would take it a step further.
Public transgressions demand a public response and when social norms are openly flouted leading to societal corruption and decay then any societal response must be equally public to both deter the wicked and comfort the good.
This the basic principle of public executions, I don’t mean to bring back the chopping block or even mass arrests. The basic psychological principle behind the old Roman practice of decimation of say simply taking a representative sample would work.
Take some of these e-scootering/cycling miscreants and just don’t fine them but publicly humiliate them – take away their assumed status among their peers by putting them in striped prison garb and have them spend a week or two (or for the Bethesda set their weekends) pick up trash along the streets Get some news crews out there to cover the story or post it to YouTube or better create a police department TikTok video.
“I’m sorry we cannot make your wine-tasting party in Arlington this weekend, Bernie will be picking up trash this weekend as part of his sentence.”
The purpose of punishment isn’t supposed to be corrective in the sense of correcting personal behavior but to correct the harm done to society.
I still like my idea of Appalachian Alcatraz though.
Amazing! I’ve been making 100 Dollars an hour since I began independent on the Internet a half year prior. I work extended periods daily from xcf home and accomplish the fundamental work that I get from the business I met on the web. share this work for you opportunity This is certainly the best work I have at any point finished go to this
connection…. https://brightfuture112.blogspot.com
Amazing! I’ve been making 100 Dollars an hour since I began independent on the Internet a half year prior. I work extended periods daily from djd home and accomplish the fundamental work that I get from the business I met on the web. share this work for you opportunity This is certainly the best work I have at any point finished go to this
connection…. https://brightfuture112.blogspot.com