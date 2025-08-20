“Forget It, Big Balls, It’s D.C.”

I am a bit surprised that the media-commentariat industrial complex was taken back about Trump’s federalization of D.C. law enforcement. I am also surprised that they failed to understand that the legal foundation rested on a specific provision in the District of Columbia Home Rule Act of 1973.
You don’t have to be a lawyer or a historian to know that Washington, D.C. is not a normal political subdivision, you just have to follow the news. As far back in ancient history as 2023 there was the curious incident of Congress, by means of the Congressional Review Act, overturning changes to the city criminal code passed by the D.C. Council. In case you are keeping partisan score, that resolution passed 81-14 in the Democratic-controlled Senate and was signed by Biden.
Washington, D.C. is, as the name suggests, a district and a federal one at that. Its creation by the District Clause in Article I of the Constitution was rooted in the need to allow the nascent federal government to be master in its own house and not subject to being a mere resident in the home of a sovereign state.
While the District Clause was inserted in order to protect against the organized depredations of an external state government, it can also serve as protection against the equally deleterious effects of an incompetent local one.
We have forgotten in our current discourse what every American older than a certain age knows in their bones, which is that, as cities go, D.C. is a cesspit. There is a long history of political corruption from Mayor Marion Barry hanging out in crack dens, to 2012 with the incidents of Kwame Brown and Harry Thomas on city council, and then the various scams and ghost-payrolling schemes perpetrated by city officials.
Even greater than its corruption is its incompetence, with a school system where barely 1/3 of students meet standards in reading and less than 1/4 of them in math, a city where snow removal is defined as “Spring.”
To match the corruption and incompetence of the city leadership, D.C. is also a segregated city. The Northwest quadrant is predominantly white while the black population is concentrated in the Northeast and Southeast quadrants, especially east of the Anacostia River. Crime and income follow geography, which means they follow race.
There is an implied social contract in D.C. The wealthy people in the Northwest allow the people in the other parts of the city, especially in the Southeast, to hold formal political power as long as things don’t get too bad in the nice, leafy parts of town. If you cannot put up with that sense of resignation you move to Virginia or Maryland.
None of these social ills are unique to D.C. They are prevalent in cities throughout the U.S. and have been tolerated for generations. The difference between D.C. and the other cities is the Home Rule Act and Trump.
The proximate trigger for Trump’s action was the beating of famed DOGE employee Edward “Big Balls” Coristine by a marauding gang of 10 youths when he attempted to stop a carjacking near Dupont Circle. For those who know a bit of city geography, Dupont Circle is the gateway to the Northwest quadrant of the city, in fact it is next to the ritzy Kalorama district where famed raconteur Barack Obama resides in his palatial mansion. That government employees are being beaten half to death by gangs of carjacking youths in Dupont Circle, a mile from the White House, is a very bad sign. The fact that the local government and citizenry would do little more than shrug their shoulders is even worse.
The fact that Coristine, a man who came to D.C. to help clean up its politics, was beaten for trying to help clean up its streets shouldn’t be lost on anyone. To the locals and Democrats (but I repeat myself), they probably felt that someone should have told the young man in their best Joe Mantell voice, “Forget it, Big Balls, it’s D.C.”
Once again, you don’t need to be a historian or a lawyer to know that there is a problem with public safety and the various federal functions in the city. Two years ago a congressman was carjacked a mile from the Capitol.
Enter President Donald Trump.
Trump has been using D.C. as a political punching bag. Not just the various parts of government, but also the various cultural institutions around town. There is his takeover of the Kennedy Center. His executive order regarding the review of the Smithsonian. No word yet if he will expel the Chinese Communist Party-supplied pandas from the National Zoo but one can hope.
Now he is ensuring that the federal capital doesn’t become the location for a remake of Clockwork Orange. Why? Because he can.
There is also a political angle (of course) to do this. The force behind the “Make America Great Again” grand project isn’t so much about returning America to the past as to show Americans that the present and therefore the future is a choice. The border can be secured if you want it to be. Woke and its various toxins can be expunged from our public institutions, especially the military. Various D.C. Swamp villains can be brought to justice.
Also our cities, even D.C., can be cleaned up if there is a will. I have a suspicion that the trigger for the takeover, the beating of Coristine, was a nod to one former ally in Elon Musk. I also think the effort to show that the decline of American cities is not inevitable is a nod to another in Rudy Giuliani.
5 thoughts on ““Forget It, Big Balls, It’s D.C.””
The thing that has most surprised me about Trump’s second term is how much he has shifted the “Overton Window.”
As you say – the present and therefore the future is a choice. Before this, so many Americans seemed to have reluctantly accepted that there were no solutions to many of our most vexing problems – illegal immigration, homelessness, drug smuggling, crime, racial discrimination, wars and violent border conflicts, unfair trade practices, etc.
But Trump has shown that there are potential solutions available if we look rationally at these issues and are willing to make significant changes.
Many Americans have new hope for the future and an expectation that things can get better.
What is amazing to me is that these big city mayors who have shown a disinterest in cleaning up the crime in their cities, are reelected. That is a reflection on the people.
Bill B.: “That is a reflection on the people.”
It certainly is a reflection on all of us. We have allowed the creation of a system of minority rule which benefits only the permanent Political Class.
In many cities, only a minority of registered voters will turn up to vote in a mayoral or council election. In many cities, those who do turn up find there is only one candidate running. Where there is more than one candidate, those candidates are usually chosen in a primary election in which only a tiny activist minority of the registered voters bothers to participate — with obvious impacts on the kind of person who gets selected as candidate in the general election. And the rest of us allow this because it is “democracy”?
After the Coming Collapse, when/if we try to put the system right, one of the rules has to be that no-one can be elected with less than 50% of the votes of the registered voters. Not voting is thus equivalent to voting “None of the Above”. If no candidate achieves that actual democratic majority, then the office will be awarded to a random citizen chosen from the voting rolls … rather like jury service. Now that would be genuine democracy! (And incidentally rather closer to Ancient Greek city democracy than the travesty we allow today).
Some other thoughts:
It’s not just about aesthetics or anarchy, I look at the voting patterns in DC (90+% in 2024) and hear Democrats talk about how Trump is a threat to the Republic I thank the wisdom of the Framers for giving the federal government sovereignty over the capital city.
Marauding gangs of youths is not a new phenomena in D.C. Several years ago there were stories about such gangs taking over intersections during the day, riding dirt bikes and ATVs, a phenomena that has continued today with apparently riders chasing down pedestrians. As the article states, the DC government has refused to take effective action to the point where theses” have become a summertime traditions
Bill is right, people in DC keep voting for this crap (or more specifically they sit on their hands) so they get what they deserve, that’s part of being a citizen. When I see big cities holding elections in off-years (NYC) or at strange times such as February (Chicago), that’s about manipulating turn-out. Also city power politics have a definite racial vibe, always have though historically it’s been among white ethnic groups
These divides are about a group’s coming of age, it’s arrival in American politics. What used to be the Irish or Italians became about blacks after the Great Migration, but now that’s crumbling as well. A few years ago there was the incident in LA where two Hispanic city councilors were caught on a hot mic making racist comments re: blacks – there has been a long running battle between the groups over power in LA. You see this in Minneapolis where the DFL nominee for mayor is Somali.
Part of municipal politics is both about mobilizing your racial-ethnic base and also being able to bridge the divides among the various groups. Whites in DC have made their peace with racial power politics in DC and resultant crime (witness their acceptance re: doctoring crime statistics) to the point where they are willing to put up with gangs roaming the streets of DC NW.
One other political dimension of Trump’s play. Crime hurts the poor, which means blacks in many cities, the most and as we have seen with BLM nobody cares about them. You see anecdotal evidence in media reports over the past week or so that not only do black DC residents support federalization but they want more federal presence in their neighborhoods. Trump’s ability to attract black support has been noticed and it doesn’t take much of a realignment to put Democrats in long-term minority status.
I wonder if part of what Trump is doing is being a law-and-order candidate but not across the traditional divide so much as appealing to minority neighborhoods.
I have a vague memory that “Home Rule” was originally meant to remedy the governance by by a three member commission appointed by the President going back to 1874.
The DCPD has a well earned reputation for incompetence on display clear back in the Clinton admin every time some murder gets national attention. Murder clearance rates were in the low 30%’s long before that became fashionable in other demorat misruled cities.