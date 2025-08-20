“Forget It, Big Balls, It’s D.C.”

I am a bit surprised that the media-commentariat industrial complex was taken back about Trump’s federalization of D.C. law enforcement. I am also surprised that they failed to understand that the legal foundation rested on a specific provision in the District of Columbia Home Rule Act of 1973.

You don’t have to be a lawyer or a historian to know that Washington, D.C. is not a normal political subdivision, you just have to follow the news. As far back in ancient history as 2023 there was the curious incident of Congress, by means of the Congressional Review Act, overturning changes to the city criminal code passed by the D.C. Council. In case you are keeping partisan score, that resolution passed 81-14 in the Democratic-controlled Senate and was signed by Biden.

Washington, D.C. is, as the name suggests, a district and a federal one at that. Its creation by the District Clause in Article I of the Constitution was rooted in the need to allow the nascent federal government to be master in its own house and not subject to being a mere resident in the home of a sovereign state.

While the District Clause was inserted in order to protect against the organized depredations of an external state government, it can also serve as protection against the equally deleterious effects of an incompetent local one.



We have forgotten in our current discourse what every American older than a certain age knows in their bones, which is that, as cities go, D.C. is a cesspit. There is a long history of political corruption from Mayor Marion Barry hanging out in crack dens, to 2012 with the incidents of Kwame Brown and Harry Thomas on city council, and then the various scams and ghost-payrolling schemes perpetrated by city officials.

Even greater than its corruption is its incompetence, with a school system where barely 1/3 of students meet standards in reading and less than 1/4 of them in math, a city where snow removal is defined as “Spring.”

To match the corruption and incompetence of the city leadership, D.C. is also a segregated city. The Northwest quadrant is predominantly white while the black population is concentrated in the Northeast and Southeast quadrants, especially east of the Anacostia River. Crime and income follow geography, which means they follow race.

There is an implied social contract in D.C. The wealthy people in the Northwest allow the people in the other parts of the city, especially in the Southeast, to hold formal political power as long as things don’t get too bad in the nice, leafy parts of town. If you cannot put up with that sense of resignation you move to Virginia or Maryland.

None of these social ills are unique to D.C. They are prevalent in cities throughout the U.S. and have been tolerated for generations. The difference between D.C. and the other cities is the Home Rule Act and Trump.

The proximate trigger for Trump’s action was the beating of famed DOGE employee Edward “Big Balls” Coristine by a marauding gang of 10 youths when he attempted to stop a carjacking near Dupont Circle. For those who know a bit of city geography, Dupont Circle is the gateway to the Northwest quadrant of the city, in fact it is next to the ritzy Kalorama district where famed raconteur Barack Obama resides in his palatial mansion. That government employees are being beaten half to death by gangs of carjacking youths in Dupont Circle, a mile from the White House, is a very bad sign. The fact that the local government and citizenry would do little more than shrug their shoulders is even worse.

The fact that Coristine, a man who came to D.C. to help clean up its politics, was beaten for trying to help clean up its streets shouldn’t be lost on anyone. To the locals and Democrats (but I repeat myself), they probably felt that someone should have told the young man in their best Joe Mantell voice, “Forget it, Big Balls, it’s D.C.”

Once again, you don’t need to be a historian or a lawyer to know that there is a problem with public safety and the various federal functions in the city. Two years ago a congressman was carjacked a mile from the Capitol.

Enter President Donald Trump.

Trump has been using D.C. as a political punching bag. Not just the various parts of government, but also the various cultural institutions around town. There is his takeover of the Kennedy Center. His executive order regarding the review of the Smithsonian. No word yet if he will expel the Chinese Communist Party-supplied pandas from the National Zoo but one can hope.

Now he is ensuring that the federal capital doesn’t become the location for a remake of Clockwork Orange. Why? Because he can.

There is also a political angle (of course) to do this. The force behind the “Make America Great Again” grand project isn’t so much about returning America to the past as to show Americans that the present and therefore the future is a choice. The border can be secured if you want it to be. Woke and its various toxins can be expunged from our public institutions, especially the military. Various D.C. Swamp villains can be brought to justice.

Also our cities, even D.C., can be cleaned up if there is a will. I have a suspicion that the trigger for the takeover, the beating of Coristine, was a nod to one former ally in Elon Musk. I also think the effort to show that the decline of American cities is not inevitable is a nod to another in Rudy Giuliani.