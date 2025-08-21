The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

To my considerable and ironic amusement, the progressive good-thinkers at the helm of most substantial print and broadcast media, as well as the more insane and fringy leftists with X, FB, or TikTok accounts are still melting down at (to them) the unbearable sight of white people in recent print and broadcast advertisements of a nation-wide release. You would think, that since Americans of northern European ancestry still comprise two-thirds to three-fourths of the population of the USA and we all buy shoes, jeans, automobiles and stuff in general, that this would not have been such a shocking surprise … but if you have existed for the past ten or fifteen years in a racial monoculture which is constantly being reflected and reinforced by what you see in the establishment media … well, perhaps the young whippersnappers can be forgiven for being a tad startled. (And you kids – get off my lawn!)
What brought this on was a comment thread at Neo’s place, regarding one of those now-mildly famous proggie leftists at the New Yorker Magazine; Doreen St. Felix, who must be a real prize to share office space with, to judge by her unhinged series of tweets over the last couple of years. Ms St. Felix’s appalling level of historical ignorance is only equaled by an astonishing and unashamed degree of bigotry towards white people. I consider it unlikely that she will get fired by the magazine editors over this display. The editors probably fear the resulting performative tantrum would register on the Richter scale.
To get back to my original thought – the discussion thread brought out a handful of commenters noting that yes, they too used to read or subscribe to the New Yorker, as well as other regular print publications which, alas, succumbed to the editorial woke mind virus. Which reminded me again of the magazines, newspapers, TV shows, movie franchises and radio programs that I lost interest in over the last two decades. There were even a couple of websites and blogs that fell to the woke mind virus early on: Slate and Salon, for two of them.
This sort of ‘falling away’ is something that I noted often enough over the years; bloggers and comment threads saying much the same thing about a range of media diversions and offerings. Has enough of this quiet quitting by a large chunk of the audience/readership at long last made enough of dent in magazine, cable, and newspaper subscriptions, in sales of movie tickets, and individual pledges to local public radio and TV stations? Have those bad numbers finally made sufficient a dent in the skulls of managers in various establishment media organs, a dent big enough that they simply must take note? Are they finally facing the specter of possibly going broke, after going so all out in pursuing woke?
Maybe – but having gone so far down, they are stuck riding it into the ground, like Slim Pickins as Major Kong saddling up on the last atom bomb in Dr. Strangelove. After twenty years riding on it, it’ll be difficult, if not impossible to turn around and appeal to the larger audience again. For independent creators of entertainment and intellectual content, though – this may be an opportunity to build … without having to clear away the debris of fallen media structures.
Discuss as you wish: what did you ‘quiet quit’ and what did you discover which replaced those previous diversions?
4 thoughts on “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised”
The goal of the “progressive good thinkers” and their ideological masters is simple. What they seek is the elimination, both physical and cultural, of anyone who is not classified at the moment as a “Protected Class”. Their problem is that it is those who are not protected who furnish the wealth that makes the lives of the “progressive good thinkers” far better than their accomplishments deserve. It is an irreconcilable conflict, but admitting that would functionally take them off of their pedestals.
The changing paradigms of the world [The old Cold War is over, and we are back to what is functionally Crusades -v- Jihad. The cultural heritage of Greece and Rome has been overwhelmed in much of Western Europe by Islam. Western Europe and its cultural colonies, including britain which means us too, have lost the political and cultural underlaying that made freedom possible.] mean that what they are selling has less and less relationship to reality.
Subotai Bahadur
At one stage in my life, I had a 30 minute commute each way on public transit — usually possible to get a seat if one chose the time carefully. I subscribed to a bunch of magazines to use the time productively — New West (remember that one?), Atlantic Monthly, Wilson Quarterly, Smithsonian Mag, etc. They all descended into madness — most regrettably in the case of the Atlantic Monthly which used to be fascinating before it was taken over by the juniors in the Demoncrat Extremist Movement.
Maybe the day of the print magazine is now over? Technology, as much as editorial stupidity.
Bezos bought the Wash Poo, Jobs bought the Atlantic, presumably The New Yorker is laboring under the expectation of being rescued by their very own billionaire. Bezos seems to have come to the conclusion that not only are “journalists” very expensive pets, they have all the warm cuddly charm of a rabid skunk. Other billionaires may be catching on by now. There have to be more entertaining ways to burn a hundred megabucks a year that doesn’t entail pissing off the White House no matter which party is occupying.
It is the nature of verbalists to live inside their verbal constructs rather than in reality. They will ride that big bucking bronco all the way into the ground, and happily curse the whole world for failing to conform to their illusions. They are truly insane, and there is no cure.