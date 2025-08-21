The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

To my considerable and ironic amusement, the progressive good-thinkers at the helm of most substantial print and broadcast media, as well as the more insane and fringy leftists with X, FB, or TikTok accounts are still melting down at (to them) the unbearable sight of white people in recent print and broadcast advertisements of a nation-wide release. You would think, that since Americans of northern European ancestry still comprise two-thirds to three-fourths of the population of the USA and we all buy shoes, jeans, automobiles and stuff in general, that this would not have been such a shocking surprise … but if you have existed for the past ten or fifteen years in a racial monoculture which is constantly being reflected and reinforced by what you see in the establishment media … well, perhaps the young whippersnappers can be forgiven for being a tad startled. (And you kids – get off my lawn!)



What brought this on was a comment thread at Neo’s place, regarding one of those now-mildly famous proggie leftists at the New Yorker Magazine; Doreen St. Felix, who must be a real prize to share office space with, to judge by her unhinged series of tweets over the last couple of years. Ms St. Felix’s appalling level of historical ignorance is only equaled by an astonishing and unashamed degree of bigotry towards white people. I consider it unlikely that she will get fired by the magazine editors over this display. The editors probably fear the resulting performative tantrum would register on the Richter scale.

To get back to my original thought – the discussion thread brought out a handful of commenters noting that yes, they too used to read or subscribe to the New Yorker, as well as other regular print publications which, alas, succumbed to the editorial woke mind virus. Which reminded me again of the magazines, newspapers, TV shows, movie franchises and radio programs that I lost interest in over the last two decades. There were even a couple of websites and blogs that fell to the woke mind virus early on: Slate and Salon, for two of them.

This sort of ‘falling away’ is something that I noted often enough over the years; bloggers and comment threads saying much the same thing about a range of media diversions and offerings. Has enough of this quiet quitting by a large chunk of the audience/readership at long last made enough of dent in magazine, cable, and newspaper subscriptions, in sales of movie tickets, and individual pledges to local public radio and TV stations? Have those bad numbers finally made sufficient a dent in the skulls of managers in various establishment media organs, a dent big enough that they simply must take note? Are they finally facing the specter of possibly going broke, after going so all out in pursuing woke?

Maybe – but having gone so far down, they are stuck riding it into the ground, like Slim Pickins as Major Kong saddling up on the last atom bomb in Dr. Strangelove. After twenty years riding on it, it’ll be difficult, if not impossible to turn around and appeal to the larger audience again. For independent creators of entertainment and intellectual content, though – this may be an opportunity to build … without having to clear away the debris of fallen media structures.

Discuss as you wish: what did you ‘quiet quit’ and what did you discover which replaced those previous diversions?