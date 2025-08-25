Old school. Hunting Russian drones with WWII Yak-52 trainers.
Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
2 thoughts on “Back to the Future”
Every military advance spawns a counter. The sword led to the shield, etc. The only surprise here is that using a large slow radar-visible plane to attack drones is likely very quickly to lead to its own counter — since that counter already exists.
Anyway, this is the war-mongering WSJ pumping up Zelensky’s post-democratic regime again. Apparently, down at ground level, that regime is still retreating — and still resisting efforts to bring the conflict to a close. Too much money to be laundered by the Usual Suspects, I guess.
It’s a cute stunt but not much account against hundreds to thousands of drones over miles and miles of front.
Given 10-15 years, and a couple of failed attempts, I have no doubt the DOD could come up with a really high tech shotgun that wouldn’t cost more than $50,000.