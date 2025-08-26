Democratic Governors Hate Democracy

Why do Democrats want to disfranchise the people they claim to represent?

For years now the Democrats have been claiming that they are the ones protecting democracy. Experience shows us otherwise. Let’s look at the state level where they subordinate the needs of their constituents to national political interests.

Texas Republicans are redrawing the state’s congressional map mid-decade, and while other states have done this, it is unusual. I understand the desire for an all-hands-on-deck approach to keeping the House out of Democratic control after the 2026 midterms. We all know what’s going to happen if they do take the House. I have put the over/under on impeachments at six.

Just as an aside, I expect that the Democrats will impeach Trump every time they hold the House for the next 30 years. Even after he dies, they will do a Cromwell and still put him on trial.

I also understand what several Democratic governors are trying to accomplish by threatening to redistrict their own states if Texas goes through with this. That’s just game theory.

But just because I understand doesn’t mean I approve.

The governors who are threatening to redistrict already have shabby partisan splits in their Congressional delegations. Pritzker’s Illinois had the Democrats winning 52.7% of the popular vote in the 2024 House of Representatives elections, but the Democrats ended up winning 82.3% of the seats. Newsom’s California had the Democrats winning 60.4% of the popular vote and 82.6% of the seats; in fact the Democrats’ vote total dropped 2.8% from 2022, and they still picked up three seats. Hochul’s New York? Democrats won 57.1% of the popular vote, but 73% of the seats.

I should add that another of these “sanctuary” states, Massachusetts (what is it with Democrats and their fascination with sanctuaries, given they rarely go to church?), had in 2022 the Democrats winning 69.4% of the vote and all 100% of the seats. Not only that but a number of Mass. districts have the distinctive gerrymandered shape of a squished bug, which I guess is right and proper since it was the state that named the concept.

Now the same governors want to engage in further gerrymandering, and the reason each of them is giving their citizens for doing it is basically: “Texas made me do it.”

Whatever you may think of the redistricting plan in Texas, the Republicans believe that it is the right thing to do regardless of what other states do. Meanwhile, the possibility the Democrats will redistrict any of their states depends on the actions of another state, Texas. The Republican-led plan is legal; the Democrats are saying it is immoral because they believe it somehow hurts democratic norms and Texas citizens. However, if the Republicans follow through on redistricting, the Democrats will gladly violate democratic norms and hurt their own citizens. After all, we have been hearing for years now from Democrats that gerrymandering is wrong.

Do two wrongs make a right? Or, if I live in California, should I feel comfortable that the way my governor treats democratic norms in my state is dependent on another state’s actions? Game theory, yes, but hardly high republican ideals. “Stop doing that, Texas, or my citizens get it in the neck” is hardly a lesson in civics.

All of this is part of a larger pattern of state-level Democrats’ subordination of the rights of their citizens to national, ideological interests.

Anyone remember the “National Popular Vote Interstate Compact”? That was the scheme started by several Democratic-led states in 2006, in response to George W. Bush winning re-election while losing the national popular vote.

The Compact is based on language in Article II of the US Constitution, which grants state legislatures the power to choose the manner by which their respective state electors are selected for the purpose of voting in the Electoral College. Most states have chosen a “winner-take-all” approach and award all of their electors to the single candidate with the most votes statewide. Two other states, Maine and Nebraska, award a portion of their electors to the winner of the popular vote within each Congressional district.

In either case, a state’s electors are awarded based on how the citizens of that particular state vote.

The Compact is an agreement among various states to award their respective electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote, regardless of which candidate actually wins in that particular state. The Compact will come into effect only when it would guarantee that specific outcome, that is, if the number of Electoral College votes held by the signatories is at least 270. (Currently the total number of electors held by signatories is 209.)

That means a state’s electors can be awarded contrary to the wishes of that state’s voters.

Does that sound democratic?

If you game out the new world that the Compact wants to give birth to, presidential candidates will stop campaigning by state and instead direct their appeals to where the greatest number of potential voters are. Republicans will stop campaign efforts in Butler, because it is no longer critical to win Pennsylvania, and will divert resources to the evenly-split Orange County, CA because they no longer have to win the entire state.

States that have joined the Compact, all blue ones, have decided to make themselves irrelevant.

I can understand why national Democrats might prefer the Compact. I can understand why they might prefer blue state redistricting. It’s harder to understand why state-level Democrats want to subordinate their state’s voters to the needs of the national party.

Until you understand that the various governors involved – Newsom, Pritzker, and probably Moore and Hochul – are all considering running for president in 2028.

So hosing the voters in your state is the price of national office.

Democracy.