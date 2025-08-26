I see Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are now engaged.
I have been pulling away from sports over the past few years due in part to the televised TMZ-like media frenzy over Swift and Kelce.
Having said that, and knowing how hard (from my niece) it is for Swift to find a good man, I wish the lucky couple lifelong happiness as they prepare to enter the sacrament of marriage.
1 thought on “And Now for Something Completely Different”
the cynic in me says she’s doing it cause she needs the publicity. In N months (where 1/4<N<18), the engagement will be cancelled and she'll put out a new album.
I hope I'm wrong.