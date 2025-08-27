The Road Not Taken

…at Cracker Barrel.

I’m interested in this company for three reasons: First, I like the food. Second, I’m interested in corporate strategy and marketing and their dysfunctions. Third, I’m a CBRL shareholder, having bought a small position on valuation.

Here is a 120-page presentation from Sardar Biglari, who is a major shareholder in the Cracker Barrel, on his ideas for fixing the company. Apparently the CBRL board and managment were not very receptive to his thoughts. Biglari was earlier involved in the turnaround of Steak ‘n Shake.

Jennifer Sey, previously a Levi Strauss executive (she left rather than suppress her political views) has posted several times about Cracker Barrel, including this post. (Sey now has a new company, XX-XY Athletics)

Jake Varrone says:

Last year my agency pitched Cracker Barrel.

We ended up losing to a major competitor, the same competitor who created the brand’s new logo.

At first, I was upset about losing the opportunity. But when I saw the new Cracker Barrel logo, along with America’s response, all I could think about was that Cormac McCarthy quote:

“You never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from.”

