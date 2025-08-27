…at Cracker Barrel.
I’m interested in this company for three reasons: First, I like the food. Second, I’m interested in corporate strategy and marketing and their dysfunctions. Third, I’m a CBRL shareholder, having bought a small position on valuation.
Here is a 120-page presentation from Sardar Biglari, who is a major shareholder in the Cracker Barrel, on his ideas for fixing the company. Apparently the CBRL board and managment were not very receptive to his thoughts. Biglari was earlier involved in the turnaround of Steak ‘n Shake.
Jennifer Sey, previously a Levi Strauss executive (she left rather than suppress her political views) has posted several times about Cracker Barrel, including this post. (Sey now has a new company, XX-XY Athletics)
Jake Varrone says:
Last year my agency pitched Cracker Barrel.
We ended up losing to a major competitor, the same competitor who created the brand’s new logo.
At first, I was upset about losing the opportunity. But when I saw the new Cracker Barrel logo, along with America’s response, all I could think about was that Cormac McCarthy quote:
“You never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from.”
Your thoughts?
3 thoughts on “The Road Not Taken”
We’ve eaten at a couple of local Cracker Barrel outlets, before Covid – not our fave, but it was the favorite of the Red Hat ladies that we had a regular monthly outing with. It’s our understanding that the food got … not so good – and if they wanted to revamp anything and draw more clients, perhaps they should have given a thought to improving the quality of the food, maybe cutting back on the number of menu items. A great local restaurant that we favor, which also focuses on good, country-style food did that; they do only about twelve or fifteen menu selections – but they are all good, and expertly cooked. The vegetable sides are all seasonal, fresh and good.
Perhaps the interiors of the Cracker Barrels could have been freshened up a little (cream colored paint, sted of beige and brown), and the visual clutter reduced a degree – but the whole point of it was – unique, old-fashioned country store, with lots of vintage memorabilia strewn around. It was different from all the other chain restaurants – and the revamp basically made it Just Like All the Other Chain Restaurants. I’d be willing to bet that the CEO who put all this in train just wanted to change it into a place that she and her upscale girlfriends wouldn’t be embarrassed at being seen setting foot in the place.
Interesting to note that the CEO is *not* an Ivy League MBA, which many people seem to be assuming. She has a degree in Communications from Miami University in Ohio.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/julie-felss-masino-7a03121/
I have trouble believing that that many Cracker Barrel customers care about the logo. I’m not their ideal customer, living, essentially, in small town motels and eating in small town restaurants for a number of years on the road, I’m not particularly looking for my next chicken fry steak or anything deep fried or smothered in gravy. I can only remember being in one once, pre covid, and it was loud enough, crowded enough that I haven’t been back. That said, they seem to have been doing OK without me, so what do I know.
I don’t know what their covid response was, they seem to have preserved their real estate and locations but may not have been so successful keeping their people. A large, mostly scratch menu in a busy location takes a lot of on-the-spot management and cooks that can do a lot more than turn the burgers when the timer dings. You’re not going to hire either off the street. Good wait staff doesn’t grow on trees either, it’s not for everybody and a lot of management is finding and keeping the right ones.
I suppose it’s a good thing I’m not trying to make a living as a marketer because I have a hard time believing that there are that many more people that weren’t coming in, will because of new paint and signage. What are the odds they can attract some large number of new customer that choose not to come now without alienating a comparable number that do. Of course, Cracker Barrel is just coming from backing down a rather radical DEI initiative as well which probably cost them some good will. They will not be the first business that discovered what they were really selling only after they stopped selling it.