L’audace, toujours de l’audace

Let’s get two things out of the way right now.

What’s with trans-identifying maniacs killing Christian schoolkids?

and…

Jacob Frey is a ghoul, feasting on the dead.

I saw this from Hinderaker at Powerline about the political rally held by various lefties and political notables, including Minneapolis’s Jacob Frey, just a mile down the road from the scene of Wednesday’s killing spree at Annunciation Church.

The rally fits the narrative the Left had been pushing the entire day, that there needed to be immediate action for gun control. This was no time to be weak-kneed, no time for prayers for the dead. We need to ACT! ACT! ACT!

Never mind that the dead and wounded were at prayer at the time they were shot. They were shot while attending mass, shot by the killer through one of the church’s stained glass windows. I wonder what was depicted on that window, shattered by that demon as he sought to murder children. Christ? The Virgin Mary?



The FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime. Christians targeted for murder in their house of worship. For Frey and the others at the park, hardly a peep about that. One reason is that it was the wrong people who were targeted; in the hierarchy of victimhood Christian kids rate something less than say, a career criminal who happened to be black, like George Floyd.

This isn’t the first time Christian schoolkids have been targeted for mass murder. Two years another trans-identifying maniac, Audrey Hale, rampaged through The Covenant School in Nashville killing six. You would think after two such hate crimes so close together that our social betters might be asking some serious questions, but of course not.

Jacob Frey? In the race for the title of “Worst Mayor in the U.S.” Frey is giving Brandon Johnson and Karen Bass a run for their money. In the eight years he has been mayor of Minneapolis, the city has gone from the epitome of “Minnesota Nice” to a dystopian hell-hole. He is also up for re-election and he has a battle on his hands. So of course while the dead still lay in the morgue and the wounded in the hospital, before the sun even set on that evil day he sprang into action to make political hay.

A ghoul. A vicious and cruel little man feasting on the dead.

I do think there is something more going on than just a desperate cretin like Frey pulling out the stops for re-election, and with apologies to Hinderaker it’s about more than just gun control.

This is about information warfare, a veritable stiff-arm to the media cycle to control the narrative. It used to be that a story would have a media life cycle of a week or two, in the age of social media less than a week, and in the Age of Trump 47 it’s now a few days. That doesn’t mean the story won’t change as new facts emerge, but once the narrative sets any new information will be measured, not against what actually happened, but against the narrative.

Just as with World War II carrier warfare, information warfare is about maintaining first-mover advantage. Be audacious. Set the narrative. Get inside the OODA Loop and change the external frame of reference. By the time the facts come out, by the time the other side has recovered and can make its case, the band has already passed on by and it’s too late.

Go back and look at the Audrey Hale killing spree. Once it was revealed that she was trans-identifying, her story pretty much disappeared from the media. Wrong shooter, wrong victims. It was supposed to be Christians killing Trans, not the other way around.

It was over a year before any of her writings, her explanation in her own words for her actions, were released. By that time the world had moved on and all that was left were the images of her rampaging through the school and the graves of the dead. The truth had finally started to come out, but after all that time it had become politically sterile.

Yes, there is a gun control angle to this. The Democrats and the media are as desperate as Frey, in their case to try and change the national narrative now dominated by Trump. Gun control won’t go anywhere nationally, maybe not even in Minnesota, but it gives the Left a dopamine hit.

Unlike Audrey Hale, the Annunciation killer hasn’t disappeared from the media cycle. There is plenty of information about his hate-filled writings, his musings about how to kill the largest number of children, and yet little information about the fact he was trans-identifying. In fact, if it wasn’t for Frey warning us normies against “villainizing the trans community,” you might not even know that that was how the shooter identified himself.

The difference now is that, unlike in 2023, the Democrats are desperate to find a toehold to start a political comeback. So the story cannot quite disappear, yet, but they need to reinterpret it.

So no, this isn’t about gun control as an end but gun control as a means. This is the stiff arm, the tactic used to change the topic, to force the attention away from dead children, killed by a trans-identifying man with serious mental and emotional issues and regrets.

This is about audacity.

This is about Frey’s re-election.

This is about the Democrats looking for an issue.

This is about the Left trying to re-interpret this event, to stiff-arm the media cycle away from the fact that the Left commits hate crimes.

More than all of that, this is about reinterpreting a hate crime that was committed by not only by a member of one of the Left’s favored constituencies, but by someone who was regretting who he had become. And the thing about gender transitions is that there can never be regrets.