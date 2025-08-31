Improvised Resignation Device

So the Trump Resistance has set off another of their media-staged improvised resignation devices (IRD) the other day with several senior CDC deciding to self-detonate their careers in order to create a short-term media spectacle over Trump Administration policies.

We all knew this was coming the day RFK, Jr. was confirmed for HHS, that there would be some sort of mass action within the department. The only question was when the Left would decide to go through with it.

Let’s go back to an earlier post about the Left’s manipulation of the media cycle, what I called the “stiff arm” (or as a friend of mine called the “prevent defense”). When events (“Events, dear boy, events”) drop the unexpected in your lap, flood the zone and filibuster for a few days until the media cycle moves on to a new topic. In our new decentralized, Trump-driven media landscape you only have to get through a few days for the Evil Eye to focus on something else.

There’s another media manipulation strategy, the “drive by” of which the IRD is one tactic. Create an event that generates some headlines and then move on. The event may not change minds, but given human psychology being it leaves impressions that can create the basis for future action.

Like I said we knew this was coming. The “RFK, Jr. is an dangerous, anti-science ideologue who is putting the nation’s health at risk” card was just waiting to be played. The resignations produced great headlines including this statement from (now former) CDC immunizations chief Demetre Daskalakis:

“From my vantage point as a doctor who’s taken the Hippocratic Oath, I only see harm coming. I may be wrong, but based on what I’m seeing, based on what I’ve heard with the new members of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, or ACIP, they’re really moving in an ideological direction …”

Oh my.



Wait a minute that name, Demetre Daskalakis, that sounds familiar. Something bugging me about that name.

There are pictures of him, circulating through the ‘Nets, in funky bondage gear. That’s not what is bugging me though. We have been so desensitized to that phenomena by years of Pride Month parades that such apparel is as commonplace in the social imagination as community bingo nights.

The Pentagram tattoo on his chest? Well now I’m a bit curious given the links of that symbol to Satanism. Contrary to some fashionable corners of the Left, Satanism isn’t on the same ecumenical continuum as the Abrahamic religions (or even Episcopalianism.)

For those who say it’s just a tattoo of a commonplace symbol that in no way implies Dr. Daskalakis affiliation with Satanism, that perhaps it’s just a personal affectation, I state there’s nothing virtuous or the slightest bit socially redeeming about aligning yourself even at a distance with the Dark Lord. I would then ask if they would feel the same if Daskalakis had a swastika tattooed on his chest but claimed he wasn’t a Nazi.

I’m not sure given how he has aligned himself with the Prince of Lies that Dr. Daskalakis was, in the post-COVID era, the best person to tell Americans what vaccines were safe to put in their bodies.

Then again I’m just old fashioned.

However that’s not why his name rings a bell.

Now I remember… monkeypox.

Remember that? Several years ago in the withdrawing roar of the COVID pandemic and authoritarian lockdowns, there was an epidemic of men infected with the monkeypox virus, a condition that created painful blisters across their bodies.

Monkeypox is endemic in Central and Eastern Africa and the few cases that had been previously detected in the US were from travelers returning from that part of the world. The fact that a rare virus from a distant part of the globe was now infecting thousands of people in the US was… well… concerning.

Then we learned more.

Unlike COVID which was a respiratory virus and thus easily transmitted among the general population, we learned that the monkeypox epidemic in the US was mostly affecting men who were “having sex with other men.”

Language is meant to be a tool of reason, to illuminate and inform; however, in politics, it is meant to obscure, deflect, and confuse. If COVID hadn’t convinced you yet of the politiciazation of our public health profession, then the euphemism of “(men) having sex with other men” should have.

Pierce the public discourse, the rhetorical stiff arm, and it comes down to monkeypox was transmitted through gay sex. Then we learned that one of the key nodes of transmission for monkeypox was gatherings of men for anonymous, group sex.

For anybody over certain age, the parallels to HIV/AIDS in the 1980s/1990s were hard to ignore. Back then infection was a death sentence, but there was also a larger sense in the gay and larger community that a sense personal agency and responsibility was needed to prevent transmission.

I was glad to hear that the condition while painful wasn’t lethal and that a vaccine was in the works. I also thought that the next logical step would be to well… tell those who were most at risk, men having sex with other men, to stop engaging in risky behavior such as engaging in anonymous, group sex. Afterall we just went through a few years of a pandemic where the norm was established that our most precious freedoms could be restricted, such as the freedom to worship or the freedom of assembly (and as we later learned freedom of speech.)

Apparently that was a bridge too far for our public health elites. As our new moral conscience Dr. Daskalakis said in an interview in 2023:

“You know, one person’s idea of risk, is another person’s idea of a great festival or Friday night, for that matter. So, we have to sort of embrace that with joy and make sure that folks know how to keep themselves safe.”

So if I was to “deconstruct” that sentence, I would see that Dr. Daskalakis is telling me that some people’s idea of a great Friday night is to engage in risky behavior and that during an epidemic, public health is less important than avoiding stigmatizing that behavior. It is inappropriate to say, for reasons of ideology, that perhaps gay men for their sake of their health should change how they spend their Friday nights for the duration.

Remember Daskalakis’s moral posturing for having taken the Hipporcratic Oath? Is it fair to claim that he violated that oath by putting people’s health at risk in favor of his ideology? That he sacrificed offering the best medical advice in favor of his politics.

Good riddance.

What a creep.