Labor Musings

Long before word processors and printers came along there were typewriters. And typing mistakes. In 1956 a secretary named Bette Nesmith Graham (yes, Michael Nesmith’s mom) came up with a solution to that problem, a white paint of sorts suitable enough to use on paper and to cover up typed print. She began her enterprise in her kitchen and eventually expanded operations into her garage. The product eventually became known as Liquid Paper. At some point in time the operation moved out of the garage and she took on employees.



Under Marxism, the product concept would have become the property of the proletariat as a whole once the first batch was mixed in the kitchen blender, since it already owns the blender and the ingredients. Under that arrangement, Graham has no motivation to develop the product beyond personal use. I have a question for those who don’t go full Commie, who accept private ownership of the means of production but also embrace the concept of the labor theory of value: what percentage of profit (aka surplus value, as termed by various collectivists) rightfully belongs to labor? I’m wondering what rules they would have had in place for Graham’s business formation and what incentives would be there for her to expand beyond the garage.