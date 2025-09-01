Long before word processors and printers came along there were typewriters. And typing mistakes. In 1956 a secretary named Bette Nesmith Graham (yes, Michael Nesmith’s mom) came up with a solution to that problem, a white paint of sorts suitable enough to use on paper and to cover up typed print. She began her enterprise in her kitchen and eventually expanded operations into her garage. The product eventually became known as Liquid Paper. At some point in time the operation moved out of the garage and she took on employees.
Under Marxism, the product concept would have become the property of the proletariat as a whole once the first batch was mixed in the kitchen blender, since it already owns the blender and the ingredients. Under that arrangement, Graham has no motivation to develop the product beyond personal use. I have a question for those who don’t go full Commie, who accept private ownership of the means of production but also embrace the concept of the labor theory of value: what percentage of profit (aka surplus value, as termed by various collectivists) rightfully belongs to labor? I’m wondering what rules they would have had in place for Graham’s business formation and what incentives would be there for her to expand beyond the garage.
Labor Musings
Long before word processors and printers came along there were typewriters. And typing mistakes. In 1956 a secretary named Bette Nesmith Graham (yes, Michael Nesmith’s mom) came up with a solution to that problem, a white paint of sorts suitable enough to use on paper and to cover up typed print. She began her enterprise in her kitchen and eventually expanded operations into her garage. The product eventually became known as Liquid Paper. At some point in time the operation moved out of the garage and she took on employees.
10 thoughts on “Labor Musings”
Under Socialism, the first thing that would have to happen is for some administrator to agree that the product was worth manufacturing and distributing. If the answer was No, there probably would have been no appeal.
If the administrator did agree that the product should be made, then the development & production project would have likely been assigned to an experienced administrator, not left to the inventor. The inventor would have received some compensation, probably not a lot, for the labor value of her contribution.
In his memoir, Russian developer Boris Chertok mentioned a relative–an aunt, IIRC–who was a talented sculptress. One particular work was highly valued, she donated it to The People and received in compensation some kind of pension. I’m pretty sure that the payments on the pension would have been contingent on her future political good behavior.
Russian ROCKET developer Boris Chertok
The labor theory of value is not nonsense – it was accepted by “commies” like, for example, Adam Smith and John Locke. In fact, it seems obviously true.
But it turned out to simply be *wrong* – like many seemingly obviously true theories such as, say, geocentrism or creationism.
Michael Nesmith’ mom? Is there anyone under the age of 65 who recognizes the lead singer of the Monkees?
“The labor theory of value is not nonsense…”
Then say ‘untenable’ if you like. Pins made in the workshop that enjoyed the productivity benefits of division of labor as described by Adam Smith have equal intrinsic value to a purchaser of pins as pins made one at a time by one person.
By the mid-19th century anyone who espoused the labor theory of value as Marx did was spouting nonsense.
By the way, Ptolemaic geocentrism explained the movements of heavenly bodies as well as the Copernican heliocentrism that Galileo supported and had the advantage of explaining phenomenon that Copernican heliocentrism couldn’t.
To this day creationism* hasn’t been disproven or overthrown. I remember when the Steady-State hypothesis, something concocted by atheists in the science community who rejected the theory they mocked with the name Big Bang, was still included as a serious candidate for a theory of cosmology in high school textbooks.
* Young-Earth creationism isn’t the only creationism. Duh.
“The labor theory of value is not nonsense – it was accepted by “commies” like, for example, Adam Smith and John Locke. In fact, it seems obviously true.”
To me, most of socialist / communist economics relies on simplifying the world to the point of uselessness. It’s like physics models involving perfect spheres on frictionless planes in vacuums; strictly true, but useless in the real world. It’s true that gravity accelerates objects downward at approximately 9.81 m/s/s, but that model is useless for modeling the behavior of a piece of paper falling off the desk, much less building an airplane. The theory of gravity is true, but not a complete model of the world.
The simplest labor can likewise be modeled by the labor theory of value, and the simplest of businesses can be run as worker-owned cooperatives. The error is in thinking that this then applies to all (or most, or all but the simplest) labor and businesses.
As for competing models of the solar system, you could devise one with Jupiter at the center, and make it work. Or any other point of reference. So the question is not “Which model explains the movements of the various bodies?”; no, the question is “Which model corresponds to the actual reality of the solar system?”
It’s the same with theories of value. Yes, you could explain economic behavior using the labor theory of value, and many people have done so with varying degrees of success. But the theory is false, because in the real world value isn’t determined by inputs of labor. Like geocentrism, the labor theory of value is an exercise in atmospheric castle-building.
The labour theory of value assures us that an incompetently assembled ship has just the same value as a competently assembled one.
Some people would recommend incorporating the probability of arriving safely in port and the risk of drowning. But there is no need to attempt the impossible task of computing probabilities of every imaginable event: just put the ships on the market and see what different parties are prepared to pay for them.
Robert Pollard
September 2, 2025 at 4:38 am
Michael Nesmith’ mom? Is there anyone under the age of 65 who recognizes the lead singer of the Monkees?
My brain was trying hard to figure out where this was going, if it started with the mother of Miles Vorkosigan*. Your comment cleared the brain cache. :)
(* Book character. Author: Lois McMaster Bujold. Actual mother’s name: Cordelia Naismith. So I was close.)
Civilis
September 2, 2025 at 6:21 am
The simplest labor can likewise be modeled by the labor theory of value
Partly because nothing beyond the level of village is even remotely created by a single person. So it works, and it scales… sorta. But then you have to break down every input with that idea.
And it works because it’s trying to fit human work into a model that is very resource based. As long as that’s what you’re concerned about, it holds up, mostly. But then you get into incentives and other actual human bits and it goes a bit crazy. Marxism goes crazy because it ONLY views labor as a resource, and not as human beings. IMO.