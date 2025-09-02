September 2nd, 2025 and Reindeer Games

Eighty years ago today, the Japanese signed the Instrument of Surrender officially ending World War II.

There was a lot of digital ink spilled last month about the morality of dropping the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki; however, many of those pieces failed to connect the dropping of those bombs and today’s date. The value of the bombs that were dropped lay not in the killing and destruction they inflicted, but in the peace that they brought about.

We are in the midst of a number of anniversaries. Today is the anniversary of Japan’s surrender. Next week marks the 24th anniversary of 9/11, last week marked the fourth anniversary of the Fall of Kabul. There is a connection among all three dates.

The war with Japan was a brutal, merciless affair that involved not just us but also a panoply of other power such as Britain, China, and Australia. Tens of millions died, most of them civilians killed by the Japanese, and the war ended not with a whimper but with a very large bang. For us, it was a war of revenge and we leveled Japan’s cities, killed hundreds of thousands of its people, and hanged its leaders. We then proceeded to occupy Japan with our infantry, installed one of our generals as warlord, and ruled the country as if it was a conquered province.

It all seemed to work. Eighty years later Japan is not only one of the world’s richest democracies but also our vital ally and a confident cornerstone of the world system.

In the aftermath of 9/11, we went through many of the same feelings as after Pearl Harbor. Shock, grief, and a desire for revenge. George W. Bush announced from the ruins of the World Trade Center that:

“I can hear you. The rest of the world hears you. And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon”

A few months later we went after the perpetrators 9/11, invaded Afghanistan, and chased Al Qaeda and their Taliban hosts out of Kabul. A great, almost costless victory.



Twenty years later we left Kabul in the middle of night, under the watchful eye of the same Taliban who had now returned to power. Twenty years, thousands of American dead, trillions of dollars wasted. We left Kabul as a nation defeated, demoralized and divided.

Why? Why the difference between 1945 and 2021?

As Hal Brands noted in his book, “What Good is Grand Strategy”:

“After 9/11, the Bush team had relatively little trouble formulating a broad, inspiring vision of where it wanted to go. Unfortunately, it could never actually get there. The administration encountered immense problems relating means to ends, overcoming unexpected obstacles, reconciling its various goals with one another, and otherwise turning its bold ideas into workable, day-to-day courses of action. These failures stemmed partly from inadequacies of planning and process in the execution of policy, and partly from deeply rooted conceptual flaws within the grand strategy.”

In bureaucratese, the Bush Administration lacked the necessary policy competence. In common speech, Bush failed to correctly analyze the problem.

In those heady 18 months, between 9/11 and occupation of Baghdad, there were a number of voices who said that Bush had determined the wrong center of gravity in his quest to rid the world of radical terrorism. That the true center of gravity for the struggle was not to bring democracy to Islam, but to protect democracy from Islam.

Bush;s desire to make the world safe for democracy seemed good back in say 2002, but as the Man in Black once sang, “(You can) Run on for a long time, sooner or later God’ll cut you down.” Call it God, call it Nature, call it the natural consequences of a hubristic policy. Time is a hungry predator.

Bush’s strategic assumption that making people rich and giving them the vote is the best way to wean them from radical, utopian belief systems. Bush’s vision has proven to be disastrously wrong.

If you want the conclusion on the incredibly misguided Bush policy that the way to deal with radical Islam is to make people rich and free simply look at Europe where Muslims are both immersed in wealth and freedom and yet fatally undermine the institutions that make that world possible.

Defeat should be a great teacher, to burn through the choking underbrush and deadwood in order to provide a clear field of fire. Yet in the aftermath of the last plane from Kabul, who bothered to look at the reasons for that debacle? Who lost their jobs or, in that wonderful British vernacular, got the chop?

No one on both accounts.

Michael Walsh, in the only way he can, said if it was the Romans who suffered 9/11 they would:

“[In the wake of 9/11] we know from history what other, more secure and confident, cultures would have done. The imperial Romans would have gone full delenda est on Saudi Arabia, razed its cities, destroyed the Kaaba, leveled the mosques, occupied the oil fields, seized its wealth, executed its leaders, and sold the populace into slavery; they knew an existential struggle when they were in one. Constantine would not have stopped until Greco-Roman writ applied without resistance across his realm. Bohemond would immediately have known the holy warriors for what they were: dedicated, merciless enemies in a religious war in which there could be only one victor, and helpfully converted their mosques back into churches as he put them to the sword.

Napoleon would have as handily defeated them as he did the Egyptian mamelukes—former slaves who had risen to power over the centuries—and added their territory to his empire, sending scholars and scientists to preserve and protect the ruins and artifacts and where possible restore the preexisting nations and faiths that had been overwhelmed by the Islamic conquest, especially in Persia, a once-great nation that has not been the same since the Arab conquest in 654 A.D. Americans, however, have never had a taste for empire.

True, the U.S. successfully rehabilitated Germany and Japan as allies, in large part by Americanizing them via its pervasive popular, even vulgar, culture. But that was only possible after both nations had been convincingly beaten.”

Or as another wise man once said, the Romans were master practitioners of the policy of FAFO.

Churchill was purported to have said that “Americans will always do the right thing, only after they have tried everything else.” Well I’m not sure if Trump is the “right” thing, but he is certainly a step in the right direction especially when it come to a chief enemy in Iran. Kill Americans and you will be met with the “Flying Ginsu”, play reindeer games over nuclear negotiations and lose your facilities.

Presidents shouldn’t micromanage wars but it is vital for them to perform correctly the one job for which only they can do which is to set the correct policy. It took 20 years for the Bush policy, widely applauded by our national elites at the time, of making the world safe for Jeffersonian democracy to have been shown to be the completely wrong choice.

The America of 1945 was confident in its civilization and its mission, the America of 2025 because of the preceding 24 years much less so. If you want to see the dangers that lack of confidence brings look at what’s going on in Europe now where Muslim immigrants desecrate the sacred sites of Western civilization.

The first step is to accept that the past 24 years was a failure, not just militarily but the whole policy of “democratization.” Accept what happened. Use the humiliation of Kabul to wash over you and burn away the clutter that obscures your vision of where we went wrong.

It’s a mark of a healthy civil society that the normal level of social discourse only goes up to “10” but there are times when you need that little extra and so that’s why in a pinch you can turn the machine up to “11.” One only need to look at Europe to see the need for clear, crisp action.

No more reindeer games.