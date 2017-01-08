 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

Recommended Photo Store
 
Buy Through Our Amazon Link or Banner to Support This Blog
 
 
 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Lex's Tweets
  • Jonathan's Tweets
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    The End of Accounting Book Review – Part One

    Posted by Carl from Chicago on January 8th, 2017 (All posts by )

    Recently I read an excellent book called “The End of Accounting and the Path Forward for Investors and Managers” by Baruch Lev and Feng Gu. I highly recommend this book for investors, analysts, accountants, and those with a general interest in business. The book is very well written and researched in that it:

    1. Describes the current situation in depth
    2. Aligns the situation across an historical context and with relevant research
    3. Makes specific recommendations about how to improve the situation

    If you’d like to read more about this topic on your own (will help to frame out these posts), here is an excellent Wall Street Journal article titled “The End of Accounting” (if the link doesn’t work because you don’t have a subscription you can probably find it elsewhere on the internet). Here is a link from Accounting Today and an interview with the author from CFO magazine.

    The first post in this series is going to be my personal insights and journey in the area of accounting information, financial and investor relations analysts. This context is relevant because I, too, have seen the problems that the authors outline in the series and come up with my own “hacks” to attempt to gain better information and insights.

    I started out my career as an accountant, and I used to help create the footnotes that you see at the end of the financial reports. This wasn’t creative work per se – you would start with last years’ footnote as a template and insert new numbers, unless it was a new requirement, in which case it was a lot of work and we would turn to specialists. At that time (20+ years ago) there were only a few footnotes and the financial statements themselves weren’t that long; you would be able to read from the Chairman and CEO’s letter all the way through to the last footnote in a couple of hours.

    This was also before the internet; we would go into the company library and look at microfiche sometimes to do research or you’d pull up the hard (printed) copy from the files. At that point an annual report was also somewhat of a marketing document; companies put a lot of thought into the cover, for instance.

    At various points in the history of accounting there has been a focus on the balance sheet (assets and liabilities), the income statement (earnings per share and price / earnings ratio) and on cash flows (cash generated from the business). Each of these views are important and have their merits and their drawbacks. The statements were generally the “GAAP” view which focused on financial statement presentation and used taxes at official rates (many companies pay almost nothing in taxes in actuality by deferring them indefinitely) and held assets at historical costs. Both of these assumptions made the financial statements less useful for certain types of companies and industries.

    When the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis” of financial statements came out, this was a big improvement. Rather than just having numbers in a table, management would be able to shed some light on what they actually viewed as driving the underlying business rather than the ending financial numbers in GAAP format. After a while, however, this section devolved into more boilerplate analysis and the statements became bloated with endless footnotes, each more obscure than the last.

    Also useless are the boilerplate warnings to investors that take up several pages in each earnings statement. Instead of putting risks in context including likelihood and how the company would respond if they occurred (to accept the risk or to mitigate the risk), that section is likely used only by trial lawyers seeking to sue a company when a stock price decline occurs in that a particular risk was not previously disclosed.

    Finally it came down to the point that almost no one really read the financial statements from end to end except for a few masochists. While accountants toiled for months on obscure footnotes and new accounting requirements, the “real” information is up on the company web site under presentations – every quarter almost every company puts out a press release describing how the company did that quarter financially (with obviously the most favorable outlook highlighted).

    Another source of valuable information is the conference call, where analysts get to ask questions to company executives after the executives have completed their prepared statements. In these questions, the analysts often probe for the reasons behind the numbers and the company responds to either clarify the situation or to say that they won’t provide that information for one reason or another. These conference calls are available at sites such as “Seeking Alpha” almost immediately after the call – it is usually easier to read the transcripts than to actually sit through the call in the first place.

    As an investor, I am much more inclined to view the company presentations, to read the conference call transcripts, and perhaps the CEO and Chairman’s letter from the annual report than to slog through all the numbers in the financial statements and the endless footnotes. And this situation – where companies and accounting standards boards toil endlessly with arcane rules and regulations and disclosures and spend a lot of money to generate these documents – which in turn are ignored by many / most investors – is the key topic that Lev is attempting to tackle with this book.

    Cross posted at LITGM

     

    This entry was posted on Sunday, January 8th, 2017 at 2:50 pm and is filed under Business, Capitalism, Economics & Finance. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    One Response to “The End of Accounting Book Review – Part One”

    1. Mrs. Davis Says:
      January 8th, 2017 at 2:57 pm

      I blame SarBox, Dodd Frank, the reduction of the Big Eight to the Big Three, wholly owned subsidiaries of USG and the intrusion of the SEC into accounting rule making. Statement of Cash Flows is still King.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     