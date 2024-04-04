Cursive and Other Archaic Skills

My daughter recently reviewed the various academic programs available at the Hill Country elementary school which Wee Jamie will eventually attend, when she makes her pile in real estate and moves up to that community. Among the skills on offer is training in writing cursive – which we were both pretty thrilled to hear about. (Although I do hold out for home-schooling Wee Jamie.) Apparently, teaching cursive handwriting has been pretty much phased out in elementary school curriculums of late – in favor of either printing or keyboarding… apparently, very few people now hand-write documents. Scrawling a signature is about as far as most people go, these days of computers, cellphones, email and being able to fill out forms on-line.
For myself, I have perfectly awful handwriting; not all the cursive practice in third and fourth grade could remedy this quality a single iota. Frankly, I envy anyone who has excellent flowing Palmer-style handwriting, or the gentleman I met at an art show who could do perfect gothic script lettering – freehand. I have usually resorted to printing, if legibility to another person was a requirement, and there wasn’t a typewriter or computer handy. But I fully support Wee Jamie being taught to write cursive, for the very excellent reason that even if you can’t handwrite legibly – you can still read handwritten documents. Otherwise, whole libraries and archives are closed to someone who simply can’t read such documents.
Some years ago, I made a tidy amount for a local researcher, who in the course of his studies, been able to access the letter archives of a prominent early 19th century inventor/industrialist, preserved in the archives of a major East Coast university. There were pages and pages of PDF scans of personal letters and business correspondence – not just of the industrialist himself, but from his wife and son, in-laws, friends and business associates. The researcher didn’t have time to read and transcribe the whole archive himself, so he hired me to do it … and it was rather fun, as well as remunerative. There was a wide range in quality of the handwriting, too – some of the business letters were as easily read as if they were typewritten; rather obviously, the industrialist hired men who could write with a clear and elegant hand. His mother-in-law, alas, wrote with a scrawl nearly as illegible as my own. His wife had the habit of saving paper by turning the page 45 degrees and writing more lines crossways over what had already been written – which was even more challenging to read when the ink bled through to the other side of what was obviously very thin paper. The industrialists’ father-in-law would have been schooled in the late 18th century, as he routinely used the then-archaic formulation of the letter ‘f’ instead of the rounded ‘s’ in his letters. (This meant confusion in deciphering his letters until I figured it out. I got rather fond of the father-in-law through his letters although he was about 150 years dead by then. He was a decent and kindly old stick, charitable and modest, although his son-in-law was one of the richest men in America at the time.)
Anyway – being able to read original old documents can be a very useful skill, especially for someone with an interest in history and culture. I have read that in countries like Japan, there have been so many simplifications and variations of the alphabet in use over the recent decades that many ancient documents can only be read by specialist scholars. It would be a pity if the same happened here in the US. Perhaps the urge to move away from teaching cursive is a deliberate ploy; a means to sever younger generations from our founding documents and our history.
Anyway, I got to think about skills that are commonly seen as outdated, outmoded, superseded by new technologies … but maybe, just maybe … really aren’t. The ability to drive a stick shift automobile or truck. Morse code. Celestial navigation. Editing audio tape with a razor blade and specialty sticky-tape. Hand sewing – didn’t Doctor Kennedy mention once that the skills of doctors doing sutures had fallen off because so few people did hand sewing any more? Discuss as you wish; what other seemingly-outdated skills are still useful or may become useful again in our lamentably chaotic world?
8 thoughts on “Cursive and Other Archaic Skills”
Ethnically I am a mixture of Chinese and a good hunk of northern Europe. And my handwriting looks like it. In the ancient days when I was in elementary school, we had “Penmanship” classes as part of the curriculum K-6. I regularly got “F”‘s.
When I was about 25, my dad came out to visit. He mentioned in passing that I was born left-handed. So like all good parents in those primordial days, they made me quit using my left hand and made me right-handed. It was early enough in my life that I had no memory of ever using my left hand. We did have a discussion about all the lectures I got about that “Penmanship” grade. My son, by the way, is left-handed and other than a funny slant his handwriting is perfectly legible.
I have a feeling that we are going to lose and possibly have to regain a bunch of old skills in a lot of fields. Not because of “progress”, but because of societal regression. Consider that everybody, including YHS, pretty much uses some form of computer [be it desktop, laptop, or phone] for bloody near everything. That is absolutely dependent on a really complex infrastructure, at its base being reliable electric power.
About a month ago we had a blizzard here. 2 feet of snow and high winds for 24 hours. And as a consequence over a good part of the state we lost electricity for just under 48 hours. Now ponder where that leaves everyone not only as far as online communication, but also lights, heat, refrigeration, etc.
There are a lot of choke points for services and utilities. Best be as ready as you can be with workarounds. And do not just assume that Big Brother will save you. He might, if he can or if he wants to, but you cannot depend on it.
Subotai Bahadur
I’m right-handed, SB, so I don’t even have that excuse. All I could think of when they were trying to teach me good penmanship in grade school was that I was thinking too fast for my hand to write…
An observation from substitute teaching: cursive practice gives students a good break in the day , where they can let their mind roam freely without any teacher reprimands. Your body can be on task, but not your mind, but that doesn’t bother the teacher during cursive practice.
I would suspect that on an exam, one could write faster in cursive than if one printed. Which would indicate that cursive isn’t as unnecessary as some believe.
My elementary school teachers CONTINUALLY- or at least so it seemed to me- harped on my bad handwriting. High school, not as much, though one teacher wrote on an exam paper that I might have gotten a higher grade had he been able to comprehend more of what I wrote.
As an adult my handwriting isn’t that bad. At least once I got complimented on my handwriting.
I stuttered in my early elementary years, bad enough to have some speech therapist sessions. When stuttering resumed in junior high because of a battle-ax teacher, I needed to deal with it again. I learned that if I slowed down what I was going to say, stuttering slowed down or stopped. (The only time that battle ax teacher got a laugh out of me was when she said that the first course I needed to take in high school was typing! In retrospect she wasn’t that bad.)
I suspect that there was a connection between stuttering and bad handwriting. Stuttering- what I wanted to say coming out faster than my speech capabilities could handle. Slowing down helped. Bad handwriting- what I wanted to write came out too fast for my still-immature motor skills to deal with. As I matured, my motor skills and what I wanted to write were more in tandem: thus better handwriting.
My cursive handwriting includes some printed letters.
Hand sewing- not that obsolete. For decades I have sewn buttons back on shirts. I let my to-do pile of button-deficient shirts get too large. When my sister recently visited, she asked what she could do to help. Buttons on shirts. I then had seven shirts available for use.
Ironic that manual typewriters are now obsolete, but typing skills are much more widely used. Typing is no longer just for the nonacademically inclined girls to learn so that they can become secretaries.
Changing oil in one’s car is something that one could easily do oneself. Nowadays oil changes need a jack. Getting under a jacked up car is a step too far for me. On the other hand, with the advent of YouTube and the Internet, there is much more advice for shade tree mechanics available than there used to be. I have used YouTube to fix a number of auto issues that the “Check Engine Light” has pointed out. If the first “quick and dirty” solution works – such as adding lacquer fluid for a catalytic converter issue- that’s fine.
If YouTube points instead to 3-5 complex repairs-no easy ones- I take it to the shop. For one issue, it turned out the shop had the same issue, as the shop had to do three-four different things to solve the problem. Just like YouTube said! (This is a garage with a very good local reputation that I first started using 20 years ago, so I don’t fault the garage..)
Having read the above comments, I would add that I was right handed, so I can’t blame the school for forcing a left hander to write with his right hand. Like Sgt. Mom says, thinking too fast for my hands to write. Though coincidentally, I am close to being ambidextrous. When I was a toddler, my parents placed me on the floor with a bunch of objects to pick up. I forget the precise ratio, but let’s say I had a 60-40 right over left preference. I use ford AND spoon with my left hand.
Generally, I see _writing_ cursive as a skill wasted on most people with Y chromosomes. Or writing _good_ cursive.
However, being able to _read_ cursive as just another font is useful.
My handwriting in cursive has always been terrible. As a lefty I was never taught how to write in this right-handed world, and it looks terrible. My mother was a secretary for the head of drafting of a large company back in the 40’s and has cursive that looks like it came from a machine. She’d see mine and just sigh.
In engineering school I learned to take very fast notes using printing, but almost no one else could read them. I had no trouble reading my own scribbles, but that worked out okay. In my first engineering job out of school I did a LOT of hand-drafting (drafting machines) and hand-lettering, which came out very clear since I wasn’t under the terrible time pressure of transcribing somebody else’s speaking.
I just wrote a pile of notes for something coming up soon, and my wife was trying to read them. She basically gave up and handed them back to me…I could read them with no problem, but I could see where somebody else might have a problem.
Just like being able to make change, writing and reading cursive is going to be a dying art. Until everything falls apart.
Another archaic skill: they dropped sentence diagramming but I had one grade school teacher who still taught it to us anyway.
Sgt. Mom talking about the slantwise writing is a reminder that back in the day, everything to do with writing was expensive. Paper of any sort was expensive, especially good paper. Many places, away from the longest settled areas, might have paper available only sporadically and you bought it by the page. Postage was expensive when a penny had real value and many people might only see a post office a few times a year, no Rural Free Delivery. Steel nibs and ink or pencils cost real money too.
None of this probably applied to the wife, some people were and are just thrifty by nature or experience.
My Latin teacher told about her graduate work translating some 1st century Roman texts. There are literally tons of these sitting in various institutions waiting for someone to be the first person in millennia to look at them. Back then, they used neither punctuation nor white space to delineate words or sentences with the invention of the paragraph still centuries in the future.