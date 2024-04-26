Biden has proposed a rather draconian tax initiative: you can read some of the details and an analysis here. It will be justified, of course, by claims about “asking the rich to pay their fair share”, and “equity”…and I’ve already seen arguments that no one should be concerned about this unless they are very high income or soon expect to be, and that there aren’t many people in that category.
Some responses are obvious: Taxes originally targeted at high income levels have a way of migrating downward through the income levels–the income tax itself is an example. The capital gains rates are in reality much higher than they look, because of the effect of inflation on asset prices. Corporate income tax increases can affect everybody, regardless of income levels, in their roles as workers, consumers, and/or investors. And there is the matter of fairness–true fairness, not faux fairness: it is not truly fair, democratic, or even civilized to assume that because there is only a small number of people in a given group, the rest of the society is entitled to do anything to them that they feel like doing.
But there is also, I think, an even more important point to be made. A tax structure like this Biden plan–with its likely extensions and increases over time–acts to prevent the establishment and sustainment of individuals and families wealthy enough to act as a countervailing force to the government–media–academic complex. I think the kind of people who inhabit the Biden administration, and who dominate today’s Democratic Party, do not like to see power & influence centers outside of this complex. They really, really don’t like it, for example, that someone like Elon Musk can bypass their censorship efforts by buying and running a social media company.
Whatever your current and expected income and wealth levels–if you value the continuation of America as a free society, then you have a dog in this fight.
9 thoughts on “Taxes and the Total State”
For some reason the first things that came to mind when I saw the article posted were the Stamp Tax of 1765 and the Tea Tax of 1773.
Subotai Bahadur
“… if you value the continuation of America as a free society …”
Continuation? I fear that ship has sailed. We now have a Fascist society — private ownership allowed, as long as those private owners kiss the ring of the Political Class. As a side note, “Communist” China has converged on the same Fascist model, just as much as the “democratic” West. The only difference is that the Chinese version works a bit better for ordinary citizens.
It is obvious today that “elected” “representatives” pay very little attention to the interests and wishes of their citizens. And there is only a UniParty in the DC Swamp, with no meaningful organized opposition to whatever the Deep State wants. Therefore, there is very little any of us can do about “Joe Biden’s” dumb & destructive tax plan.
But let’s not be downcast! The Swamp has so mismanaged the once-thriving US economy that an economic catastrophe is unavoidable … if the Political Class does not trigger a global thermonuclear war first. Either way, the future will be painful — but the survivors will then get to rebuild, and hopefully this time Build Back Better.
Gavin–in the US at present, you can post or say just about anything you want without police hauling you off to a concentration camp. Can’t do that in China. Yes, there are bad trends here, but there is still a big gap between US 2024 and full-on Fascism or Communism.
An economic collapse, and the likely ensuing social and political collapse, would not be something recovered from in a few years, probably not in anyone’s lifetime, their children’s lifetimes, or their grandchildren’s lifetimes. Think starvation, epidemic diseases, and civil war–not like the US civil war, but more like the Spanish civil war.
Politicians are not undifferentiable. Ted Cruz is not the same as Charles Schumer. Ron DeSantis is not Kathy Hochul.
DavidF: “An economic collapse, and the likely ensuing social and political collapse, would not be something recovered from in a few years, probably not in anyone’s lifetime …”
Absolutely! Japan & Germany recovering from the destruction of WWII took at least a quarter of a century of hard work (a generation), and that was with generous help from a wealthy US. China recovering from the Century of Humiliation and Mao’s Cultural Revolution took more than a quarter of a century, and that was with the assistance of investment & job-transfers from a then-not-quite-so-wealthy US Political Class. Recovery from the forthcoming inevitable collapse will take at least a generation, more likely 2 or 3 generations, given the expected lack of external assistance. Hard times create strong men, etc. This is really going to hurt for decades — no doubt about it.
Yes, there are some politicians today who recognize what is coming and are doing what little — what very little — they can. But they effectively have no significant effect on the direction of the country.
Bottom line — China is not threatening world peace and regressing to a Third World country; the US (or our Political Class) is. And there is nothing effective than we US citizens can do to stop the madness.
I agree and my only consolation at age 86 is that I won’t have to deal with it.
Taxing the uber rich fails every time. The uber rich have armies of layers and accountants and are able to move their wealth to wealth friendly countries. This scheme was a massive failure in France, causing the uber rich to move their money and domiciles to Brussels, while “renting” (presumably from themselves) in Paris. Thus the pressure to lower the triggering wealth limit to the professional class, lawyers, corporate executives, physicians, etc.
sorry, lawyers, not layers
re China and how well it works for ordinary citizens:
https://quillette.com/2024/04/27/the-great-divide-china-inequality/
If this “tax adjustment” is intended to eliminate the accumulation of generational wealth, it will work about as well as every other government program. Which is to say, not at all. Were there some chance of it working, the Democrats would see the immediate exodus of people like Bezos, Jobs and Brin from their donor lists. You’ll know when billionaires start attending Trump rallies.
An effective system would be modeled after the Chinese. There the authorities show up at your doorstep at 3:00AM and “invite you to assist them in their inquiries”. Nothing more is heard or seen of you until, some months later, it’s announced that various discrepancies have been cleared by the transfer of some billions of assets to the state. You go back to your life, absent any foreign travel plans, chastened and awaiting the next round.
I’m confident that the main purpose is to show, on paper, an increase in revenue to be used to justify increasing spending amounting to many times the, never to be realized, increase in revenue. The only permanent winners will be the elite tax accountants while the permanent losers are all of us, certain to be ensnared in all the nooks and crannies that never make the headlines.