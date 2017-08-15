Iconoclasm
Posted by Lexington Green on August 15th, 2017 (All posts by Lexington Green)
Something was nagging at the back of my mind about the recent push to destroy all Civil War monuments in the South. The argument usually advanced is that these statues celebrate the Confederacy and slavery so they should be removed. That case is facially plausible.
However, the destruction of monuments seems to be accelerating, with a move from organized removal, lawfully conducted, to mobs toppling the statues spontaneously.
Watching this video is a good example of the trend.
Then I saw today that activists are demanding that statues of Theodore Roosevelt be taken down, because he was apparently also “racist”.
And today the Lincoln Memorial was vandalized.
In the past, there have been outbreaks of this sort of behavior, and they have tended to get out of control. There was the original iconoclast movement in Byzantium. There was a massive destruction of religious images during the Reformation. There was a similar outbreak of mob attacks on religious statues and images during the French revolution. During the early days of the Spanish Civil War, mobs spontaneously attacked and destroyed churches. There is a famous photo of men in civilian clothes taking pot shots at a large crucifix, somewhere in Spain in 1936.
The Wikipedia article lists many such outbreaks.
The Chinese Cultural Revolution seems the most apt comparison to where this is going. The Red Guards tried to stamp out the entirety of Chinese history up to their own time. Everything that had occurred before their revolution was corrupt and any attempt to preserve it was a political offense requiring the harshest possible personal attack, including violent attack, and including death. Further, the activities escalate because people must engage in increasingly extreme behavior to show their commitment and fervor. Slacking off becomes suspect.
The fact that this is a recurring phenomenon, with similar patterns repeating in various cultures over thousands of years, suggests that there is a generalized psychological impulse which can express itself anywhere if conditions are right, especially an ideological motivation.
The inner logic of Political Correctness, in the USA, in 2017, has no stopping point.
The existence of Trump is a helpful rhetorical crutch, since people can say that they are just striking out in rage at having a fascist in the White House. But that is a justification not a cause.
Genuine, deep hatred of the past, of everything the USA has been and stood for, is the motivator.
This is the result of several generations of indoctrination, in the government schools. The indoctrination has been spectacularly successful.
Absolutely everything that occurred in the American past is necessarily, in this view, tainted and corrupt, valueless and worthy only of elimination. For example, most of the Founders were slave-owners. All depictions and references to them must be destroyed. George Washington, a slave owner, was no better than a Nazi. All institutions and documents associated with slave-owners, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, are no better than Nazi documents. All of them must be destroyed.
Christian churches have traditionally been associated with condemning homosexuality with sin, or fighting against Islam. These religious buildings and their images must also be destroyed, by this logic.
Buildings traditionally associated with male privilege, or capitalism, for example old office buildings with traditional lobby spaces, or clubs that were once restricted to men, are tainted. These also have to be destroyed.
At a certain point public monuments will be attacked if they are old or have figurative statues simply because everything from the past falls short of the ideal politically correct standard and is therefore evil.
If you watch the video of the crowd tearing down the Confederate soldier statue, they are not engaged in any kind of rational political act. They are in a frenzy. They are motivated by hate, and they are literally angrily kicking and punching an inert mass of crumpled metal.
Mobs, once they taste the pleasure of mass violent action and ritual destruction, will want more of it. The conduct will not stop, but will escalate. It is a process that can get out of control.
The psychological compulsion to engage in this behavior, and the feeling of group solidarity which comes with the activity, the chanting, the sense of triumph in destroying something that is valued by people the attackers hate, is intoxicating.
Conventional politicians on the Left will find it hard to find a principled way to condemn the behavior, and will say they understand the impulse but condemn the excess.
Conventional politicians on the Right will apologize for racism and oppression in the past, but insist on law and order.
Neither will engage with the revolutionary and nihilistic impulses which underlie this behavior, or the indoctrination which made it possible.
Expect to see this behavior continue, ratchet up, break out in many places.
Expect high levels of serious vandalism and arson directed at the types of monuments and buildings I mentioned.
As usual with such predictions, I hope I am wrong.
Let’s see how it looks over the next few months.
August 15th, 2017 at 9:27 pm
“Absolutely everything that occurred in the American past is necessarily, in this view, tainted and corrupt”
This is an almost exact parallel to the Red Guards movement in China.
These young people know no history so any appeal to their sense of history is a waste of time.
The “neo-Nazis” have only a very vague idea of what Nazis were like.
The ANTIFA demonstrators are mostly anarchists who care nothing for traditions or historic relics.
The end will be ugly.
August 15th, 2017 at 9:51 pm
“Genuine, deep hatred of the past, of everything the USA has been and stood for, is the motivator.
This is the result of several generations of indoctrination, in the government schools. The indoctrination has been spectacularly successful.”
This.^^………And “indoctrination” is the perfect word for it.
I still think most of middle America — the silent majority — will quickly turn on these purveyors of agitprop, as well as the white nationalist “Alt-Right”.
Trump has really gotten a bad rap following his valid comments about “violence on many sides”….(I guess we’re going to pretend Republicans weren’t running for the lives on a softball field last month while being hunted by a Bernie Sanders voter.)
If however, middle America doesn’t turn on these fringe elements, then to quote W.B. Yeats, “The Center Cannot Hold”.
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
Surely some revelation is at hand;
Surely the Second Coming is at hand.
The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out
When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi
Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert
A shape with lion body and the head of a man,
A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,
Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it
Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.
The darkness drops again; but now I know
That twenty centuries of stony sleep
Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,
And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?
August 15th, 2017 at 10:54 pm
It is very bad.
August 16th, 2017 at 12:25 am
It won’t stop at statues
https://twitter.com/austinruse/status/897600732702101505
August 16th, 2017 at 5:34 am
Why are they tearing down statues? Because, unlike books, they can’t burn them.
August 16th, 2017 at 6:57 am
But, Dearie – I would’s be surprised if the Antifa/BLM faction were already considering burning buildings – like Monticello, Mount Vernon, Independence Hall, and similar structures; all beloved by the general public for their historical connection. THAT kind of destruction would be a metaphorical stab in the heart to Americans who value history, and those places.
August 16th, 2017 at 9:09 am
And who love the aspiration and joy we have traditionally found as we look at those pieces. If you want a system that has proven itself not to work in place after place (tribalism, communism, decadence) then those that do work (democracy, capitalism, bourgeois values) must be destroyed else they stand as reprimands to those that don’t work, as viable options.
August 16th, 2017 at 9:57 am
“There was a similar outbreak of mob attacks on religious statues and images during the French revolution…Everything that had occurred before their [PRC] revolution was corrupt and any attempt to preserve it was a political offense requiring the harshest possible personal attack, including violent attack, and including death.”
I didn’t realize that the Khmer Rouge got their calendar trick from the French:
The term Year Zero applied to the takeover of Cambodia in April 1975, by the Khmer Rouge, is an analogy to the Year One of the French Revolutionary Calendar. During the French Revolution, after the abolition of the French monarchy (September 20, 1792), the National Convention instituted a new calendar and declared the beginning of the Year I. The Khmer Rouge takeover of Phnom Penh was rapidly followed by a series of drastic revolutionary de-industrialization policies resulting in a death toll that vastly exceeded that of the French Reign of Terror.
August 16th, 2017 at 10:12 am
Khmer Rouge leadership were all educated in France. They took the coffee shop Marxism of the French university and tried to actually put it into practice in Cambodia. Sartre cannot be reached in Hell for comment.
August 16th, 2017 at 10:30 am
Heinrich Heine observed that “Where they have burned books, they will end in burning human beings.”
Might be applicable to the destruction of public monuments as well.
August 16th, 2017 at 11:59 am
Rousseau’s arguments were also little different from today’s campus radicals. The respect for the past that was central to the American & British enlightenments came with a good dose of gratitude. We could use more of that today. My son-in-law got us to look at Patrick Deneen – I’m having trouble (I seldom read theoretical works anymore and he seemed to be coming at nationalism from a perspective that discounted American exceptionalism. But then he comes back to gratitude enlarged by an awareness that our love and gratitude doesn’t mean we shouldn’t learn from others’ successful projects and mistakes. Destroying history is pretty clearly a mistake.
(For instance, a book like April 1865 shows us how much we have to learn from those guys, some of whose statues are such an irritation.) (I’m no Civil War buff but the grace of Grant and that of Lee at Appomattox – well, if Winik and Catton got it right, we’ve a debt of gratitude anyone looking at the Balkans should appreciate – but without history, how can anyone see the counter examples either.)
August 16th, 2017 at 12:03 pm
Lex deleting my stuff to make a safe space for your crew is real lame. It usually turns out to be a mistake, as you have seen, still, not unexpected.