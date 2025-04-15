Diverse Problems

It seems the updated version of the “British Disease” has now (unsurprisingly) taken root in Canada.

In Montreal, an independent journalist was violently thrown to the ground and arrested by the police while documenting a pro-Hamas protest. To add insult to injury, the leading French language newspaper cheered the decision.

In the 1970s, the term “British Disease” referred to the economic stagnation and labor unrest in the contemporary UK.

Now I use the term in regard to an oppressive regime that intervenes in order to mediate among factions in an increasingly fractious society. This was predicted by Mark Steyn 20 years ago regarding the development of a separate and assertive Muslim identity within British society.



Steyn predicted that the Muslim minority, given its antipathy toward traditional British society and norms, would make claims that the British government would find hard to resist. In a series of escalating decisions, the government would buy off the Muslim minority in hopes of maintaining social peace. As has happened, and as those claims escalated in the form of riots and terrorism, the British government has become more oppressive in order to placate this dissident minority, to the point where people can now expect a knock on the door by the police, and time in jail, for a spicy Facebook post.

If you want an explanation of why the British establishment ignored decades of child r*ape in Rotherham and other cities that’s your answer. In order to buy “social peace”, lower-class white British girls were expendable in a way that men of Pakistani origin were not. Shame, really, but for the social good choices had to be made. Perhaps those girls should have just laid back and thought of England.

It looks like Canada skipped a few steps in its escalatory process and now just arrests people for documenting protests of protected classes. As a side note, aggressive pro-Hamas demonstrations have been tolerated in Montreal both at universities and within the city itself.

One of the big unanswered, even unasked, questions of the past thirty years about the “diversity” movement is how much diversity can co-exist within the same physical space. In other words, how diverse can you become as a society before you have no society at all?

It seems Canada is as desperate as Britain to find out.