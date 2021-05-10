America’s Civil War 2.0: It’s Deja Vu All Over Again
Posted by Kevin Villani on May 10th, 2021 (All posts by Kevin Villani)
It’s official: The Biden “return to normalcy” is more divisive than Trump’s tweets. America is now arguably more polarized than any time since the Civil War because of wide and deep disagreements over all three of the major sources of civil strife: ideology, race and religion. A large minority, more than prior to the Civil War, believe this will result in bloodshed. Tribal conflicts have been the order of the day since the beginning of recorded civilization. The development of nation states in Europe during the second half of the last millennium sometimes suppressed, other times magnified such strife.
Democratic politicians caused the first race war and are on the cusp of starting the second to overturn the existing political order of limited government, minority protection and opportunity based on individual merit that for over a century has defined America’s Exceptionalism and been a deterrent to the growth of their progressive administrative state.
The Cause of America’s First Civil War: A Disease of the Public Mind
The US has generally succeeded in uniting diverse populations because its Founding Documents protect individual rights regardless of race or religion, and the minority from majoritarian control. The majority of the original 13 colonies in the US were founded on the principles of religious freedom for various Christian sects. (By 2050 the number of Muslims is projected to double to about 8 million, a potentially politically divisive issue only if they reject America’s Founding principles and laws.) The US has assimilated virtually all races.
But it took a bloody Civil War to initiate the extension of Constitutional rights to slaves and their descendants. Battlefield deaths were at least one hundred times greater in America’s Civil War than the 7000 battlefield deaths in the Revolutionary War. Initially inclined to accept secession as the South’s Constitution emulated the libertarian US constitution but for the exclusion of slaves, the Northern Republicans formed a constitutionally dubious “nationalist” campaign to “save the union.” General Sherman’s “Total War” to impress and terrorize the civilian population with the moral superiority of the North created enmities that persist to the present. Both Northern policies set a precedent for subsequent inter and intra national wars around the globe.
Why did it take a Civil War? Less than 4% of slaves imported to the Americas ended up in what became the United States, the only country that fought a war (losing about 10% of its population) to end the practice. The War wasn’t fought over the issue of the abolition: only about 5% of Northerners were abolitionists, the same as in the South. Although most people North and South now recognized slavery as morally wrong, disagreements arose over the viability of various exit strategies (Lincoln’s plan to return slaves to African Liberia would have resulted in much higher mortality than slavery. Parenthetically, mortality rates were lower in the South than in African generally, much lower than in South America, and lower than for Northern slaves.) More free blacks owned slaves (7.5%) than did Southern whites (6%). Historian Thomas Fleming concluded that a Disease of the Public Mind, deep hatred caused by Southern Democratic segregationist politicians’ steadfast refusal to negotiate a future extension of rights to what they claimed were “racially inferior” African Americans made war inevitable.
What do Democrats Mean Today by “Our Democracy”?
The Democrat campaign of 2020 to “save our democracy” did not define it- the term isn’t mentioned in the Constitution so we can only infer their intent. Following the French revolution, Europe’s democratization in the late 18th and early 19th century; “so often resulted not in smoothly functioning liberal democratic regimes but instead in “illiberal democracies,” “competitive authoritarian regimes,” or “hybrid regimes,” where democratic and antidemocratic institutions, rules, and practices coexist” (pg. 313). These were precursors of American crony capitalism.
Democrats have re-instituted corrupting earmarks.
The first Progressive Democrat President Woodrow Wilson, a racist and segregationist, proposed to “make the world safe for democracy” by granting racially, ethnically and religiously homogeneous populations within definable borders their own democratic state. Tens of millions of people were uprooted and tens of millions killed, but the failure to achieve such homogeneity led to many subsequent civil wars and genocide. Such wars continue to the present day, particularly in the Middle East, motivated by racial, ethnic and religious differences.
Democrats support relatively open borders to non-white immigrants but oppose racially and ethnically homogeneous neighborhoods and schools in favor of “diversity.”
Democrats (and Americans generally) support the much greater professional and financial success of African Americans in professional sports, but they sue business as racist under the constitutionally dubious “disparate impact” theory when other market outcomes e.g., for housing, jobs, corporate boards, etc., “under represent” them. They simultaneously support the negative disparate impact of progressive policies.
Democrats continue to put barriers to African American participation in the labor force through, e.g., forced unionization, Davis Bacon wages, licensing requirements and the federal minimum wages while subsidizing non-participation..
Equal Opportunity – not cultural assimilation – is the essence of America’s melting pot.
Contemporary Democrats apparently still implicitly believe African Americans are “inferior,” unable to compete without constitutionally suspect systemically racist favoritism,e.g., in higher education admissions or business contracting.
It appears “our democracy” means “majoritarian rule” only when they have it, and an autocratic “people’s democracy” where the state reigns supreme when they don’t.
The Contemporary Democratic Party’s Delusion of Moral Superiority
Since its founding the Republican Party has championed full rights for slaves and their descendants. The Democratic Party from its founding supported Southern Plantation slavery, then supported the expansion of slavery to new states on the basis of a white majoritarian rule. After almost a century of support for Jim Crow (to suppress black progress) and Eugenics (to repress black reproduction) Southern Democrats walked out of their own convention rather than admit segregation was wrong. The Civil Rights Acts of 1964 were passed over dogged Democratic political opposition. So what is the basis for the Democrats’ current presumption of moral superiority that is their apparent governing principle?
They claim America’s systemic racism – a legacy of slavery – has failed African Americans and must be replaced with a regime that will provide “racial and social (economic) justice.” No human system of administration is perfect, but no legal framework offers more minority protection than the US Constitution. Some of the great African American economists of the past half century (e.g., Tom Sowell, Shelby Steele, Walter Williams) conclude along with most conservative analysts that it was the Great Society of LBJ, an FDR disciple, that extended the social welfare state – socialism – to make this population economically and politically dependent, financing this political bribery at public expense.
The Democratic Party can never openly embrace Marxist socialism because the Communist Party remains illegal in the US due to its fatal attraction, but its African American political factions do so. While Capitalism has provided a greater improvement in human living conditions in 200 years than the prior two million years of tribal hunter-gatherers, Marxist socialism is responsible for the deaths of 100 million and the suffering of hundreds of millions more. Nationalist Fascist movements arose to prevent the spread of Marxist socialism when democracies couldn’t. The US belatedly joined that fight to eradicate Marxist socialism, switching sides after WW II to launch a Cold War – global proxy wars – and the occasional direct wars (Korea, Vietnam) to prevent the spread of communism.
Progressive ideology is indistinguishable from Marxism in numerous ways:
- They both claim “moral superiority” over other systems based on their “intent.”
- They both promise Utopia but often deliver totalitarian dystopia.
- They deflect any responsibility for failure by manufacturing their own facts and history (e.g.,1619).
- They delude their leaders and followers, rationalizing failure with their own dialectic.
- If religion is the“opium of the people” Progressivism/socialism is the heroin/fentanyl.
- Marxism and Progressivism are both inherently racist.
- Sanders/Biden “democratic” socialism” is Marx’s
Arguing “systemic racism” with progressives is generally no more fruitful than arguing socialism with contemporary Marxists, They are both genetically addictive: tribalism embedded socialism in the human DNA; the legacy of slavery embedded victimization in the DNA of African Americans. It’s too late in any event. The Marxist roots of “critical race theory” were planted in the 1960s. It is now an intellectual weed intoxicating primary, secondary and university education, the intellectual elite and liberal media, and now the younger generation of Democratic politicians.
This has liberated its proposals from all the traditional economic constraints of a free market economy while remaining relatively mute about the necessary totalitarianism of a socialist autocracy. The “new” American Utopia proposed by the Biden Administration is the contemporary American equivalent of the old Bolshevik socialist utopia.
Liberal Rahm Emmanuel questions whether Biden’s intoxicating “new” New Deal: $8 trillion of new debt and taxes and repressive regulation, all fueled by a bottomless LSD-laced Federal Reserve punch bowl, is “making the most of the opportunity afforded by this particular (COVID 19) crisis.” To paraphrase socialist economist Yanis Varoufakis (Adults in the Room, 2017), socialist distribution without socialist supply is beyond human comprehension (except for corrupt politicians and their cronies).
This radical agenda and the Fatal Conceit of its administrative state promoters is more divisive than the Morrill Tariff of 1860 that led to Southern Secession and the first race war. And it isn’t just America’s second race-based civil war, but its second revolutionary war as well.
Institutional resistance is being eliminated. With the Supreme Court once again cowed by the threat of packing, demands that the Senate Republicans overthrow their “obstructionist” leader, legislation essentially making elections a Party affair, the First Amendment neutered and the Second under constant attack. Even crony capitalists seemed cowed by accusations of “systemic racism” into going along.
There is currently no serious nationalist (rebel or NAZI) domestic opposition political movement in the US – mostly a progressive straw man. Either the voters will react before they are dis-enfranchised or the Democratic Party will have succeeded where Charles Manson failed..
No wonder the US ranking for political stability fell from 17th place in 2020 to 28th place in 2021 and the US ranking for ease of doing business of 20th could fall to 40,ht i.e., only “moderately free” in 2021.
Kevin Villani
Kevin Villani, Chief Economist at Freddie Mac from 1982 to 1985, has held senior government positions, has been affiliated with ten universities, and served as CFO and director of several companies. He recently published Occupy Pennsylvania Avenue on the political origins of the sub-prime lending bubble and aftermath.
May 10th, 2021 at 4:15 pm
I am quite certain that Democrats, at least those running that party, are convinced of the inferiority of blacks. Ridiculous policies, like those presented to California school board, assume black children cannot learn mathematics.
For example:
The second chapter of the framework promotes instruction that “challenges the deeply-entrenched policies and practices that lead to inequitable outcomes.”
As part of the equity framework, teachers are told that attempting to “treat everyone the same” is considered “insufficient.” Instead, they must “counter the cultural forces that have led to and continue to perpetuate current inequities.”
Such as 2+2=4.
The Defund the Police thing results in the adventures of Farrakhan Muhammed, as he shoots and runs.
Peace and quiet do not involve the wishes of the Democrat Party. At least in black majority neighborhoods.
May 11th, 2021 at 4:48 am
This is probably the most cogent article I have ever read. I wish that reconciliation could be found but doubt that it will. Democrats have ceased all logic and temperance, there is nothing to be debated with them. They have bankrupted our public financial basis for generations to come. They have allowed disorder and tyranny to run amok with no accountability or reversal of action. They have destroyed the public education system and prevented the advancement of skills in math, science, engineering, and medicine. They have politicized and fostered the spread of deadly disease. They have tainted the joy of humanity.
May 11th, 2021 at 6:30 am
Marxism, ipso facto, demands “othering” as a condition of its continuing success. With its unlimited access to the MSM and large guilt-ridden, gullible swaths of America’ social and finanacial ‘s institutions, CRT is simply old school Marxist class hatred with an updated twist of race. Of course, CRT’s shiny allure is the promise of intstant political power to the relatively powerless: whilst the new acolytes falsely imagine that the socially sactioned othering does not include them. Tyrants, under what ever label du jour you subscribe to, inevitably elevate othering to a national disease. Sadly, the final cure always ends at the gates of the Kolima gold mines and at the Konzentrationslager’s like Auschwitz.
Millions of Lenin’s useful idiots are squealing in delightful glee at anticipation of their new positions of authority, naively unaware they too are being maniuplated by a handful of rutlhess Trotskyites, “Pied Pipers” leading them merrily toward a utopian Norte Venezuela : an electronic police state of 320 million souls, based on lies, corrution, poverty, crime and misery.
Already dozens of canaries are dead in the underground mines, we can clearly see our path toward an dystopian future. Our only remaining salvation currently lies with 400 million firearms in private hands and the moral compasses of their owners. The Civil War began with a stolen election, we just haven’t reached the section in the script where the bullets are flying and the bodies on both sides are stacked up like those in the Bloody Lane at Antietam.
May 11th, 2021 at 8:32 am
you are right, but I am wondering where Fort Sumter is; and what this one will look like since the different factions are so intermingled.
May 11th, 2021 at 8:54 am
“I am wondering where Fort Sumter is”
There is no Fort Sumter. The fact is the people are already divorced. Life in blue states/cities, and red everywhere is like on two different planets. Have you tried to look at the MSM recently? I never do, but this morning I took a glance at CNN’s website, and it’s all about Liz Cheney and Trump. Nothing about the fact that there are major gas shortages in the southeast due to a Russian hacking attack, that you think the Russia! Russia! Russia! MSM would be all over, but of course they can’t because it shows that Slow Joe is the most pathetic and feckless president we’ve ever had, and everyone knows it.
Here’s what will happen–for the next four years the federal government will trample all over states and individuals, then in 2024 when another GOP president comes in, the federal government will spend most of its effort fighting off that person’s agenda as much as they can, wash rinse repeat. When the consolidation of the non-PMC into the GOP, and the purging of the establishment remnants, is complete, then we’ll see where things stand, and whether there’s any hope for a slow decline, rather than a rapid one.
(Note: I saw two “Trump 2024: Take America Back” flags flying on my drive to bring kids to school this morning. Hadn’t seen those before. Can’t recall if they were houses that had been flying Trump 2020 flags since the election or not.)
May 11th, 2021 at 9:05 am
I definitely don’t agree with everything. But it’s a decent analysis.
May 11th, 2021 at 9:06 am
“Nationalist Fascist movements arose to prevent the spread of Marxist socialism when democracies couldn’t”
Mussolini was originally a Marxist socialist; he switched to nationalism in 1914. Unlikely he was motivated by a desire to prevent the spread of Marxism; more likely, he wanted to ride the wave of nationalist sentiment that went along with the outbreak of the war.
Peter Drucker, who was born in Austria and lived in Germany before coming to the US in 1933, wrote about the roots of European fascism in his first book, ‘The End of Economic Man.’ His take was that it was largely a nihilist movement, driven by the perceived failure of just about everything, specifically, the failure of Marxism.
There were a lot of people in Germany who wanted to be part of a radical ‘Change’ movement, and would go with Marxism or Naziism depending on who it looked like was most likely to win.
May 11th, 2021 at 9:21 am
I suspect that, in the absence of hot civil war, we will see continued migration away from Democrat rule by normals, as Kurt Schlicter calls us, and increased concentration of dysfunctional cities with lawless orcs. I talked to my sister in Chicago yesterday. North Michigan Avenue, a high end shopping and tourism destination in the city is now boarded up and tormented by mass shop lifting. I have not visited that area in several years and don’t plan to this summer when we visit her. Her daughter, my niece, moved last year from the north side of the city to a far southwest suburb. Migration from Democrat areas will continue.
My concern is that big employers will also be migrating but will draw along with them employees who have not recognized the problem and will continue their Democrat voting habits. Thus the dilution of such areas areas as Phoenix AZ and Austin Texas. The question is whether middle class blacks will recognize what is happening and stop voting for the Maxine Waters and Hank Johnsons that constitute the idiot class of politicians. The days of Adam Clayton Powell, where “sticking it to the white man” was harmless fun in a functioning democracy could be tolerated, are over. The destruction of the public school system should be enough to open the eyes of black voters but will it ?
May 11th, 2021 at 10:57 am
half this nation wants only to be left alone, while the other half cannot stand to leave the other half alone as it wishes.
put another way, one half of this nation wishes to shove its ideation down the throats of the other half who want nothing to do with it.
this situation cannot end well.
May 11th, 2021 at 11:08 am
Jeffrey Carter: ” I am wondering where Fort Sumter is”
The situation today is a bit different from the US ahead of the Civil War. Certainly, in those days there were English rulers who were happy to see the rebellious former colonies fall apart — but nothing like the economic war the US people have been losing for several decades now. Look to the ports — that is where the final breakdown will occur, when the ships bearing all those essential imports from China and beyond stop arriving.
Production Precedes Consumption — but the US Democrat elite in the bureaucracy, big business, and the media have done their best to kill domestic production. Hey! Look at how proud they are about reducing the output of Greenhouse Gases! While our corrupt or misguided Best & Brightest have grown richer, the productive economy has been hollowed out and the US has been reduced to a Cargo Cult economy where most people are falling behind.
“Events, dear boy”, as former UK Prime Minister is reputed to have said. At some point, China will pull the plug on subsidizing the US. No more of the medications or nuts & bolts that the US can no longer produce for itself. When there is not enough to go around, it will be almost impossible to avoid widespread violence. However that violence ends up, the US will effectively have been removed from the world stage — and Chairman XI will smile.
Did the Chinese Communist Party plan this slow destruction of the US? Or did they simply opportunistically take advantage of the arrogance & stupidity of the US elite? Historians will discuss that for generations. In Chinese, of course.
May 11th, 2021 at 12:03 pm
All things that can’t continue, won’t.
Only question is; when does the “purge” begin in earnest?
We will go from wanting to be “left alone” to actively hunting the other tribe.
Stay frosty folks.
When the toilet paper runs out, the chit will really hit the fan.
III/0317