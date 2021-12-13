Is Democracy a Drag on Civilization?

Yes, dear reader, that is a deliberately outrageous title, although it invokes one of my favorite maxims, “Civilization advances by extending the number of important operations which we can perform without thinking of them.”
The mass public does not study or analyze detailed data about secondary boycotts, provisions for stock ownership and control in a proposed space communications corporation, or missile installations in Cuba … It ignores these things until political actions and speeches make them symbolically threatening or reassuring and it then responds to the cues furnished by the actions and speeches, not to direct knowledge of the facts.
The issues listed are what you’d expect from a 1964 book; the sentiments, though, are typical for students of politics as well as advocates of more operations being tendered to the political sphere. A Ronald Reagan style, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” is too simplistic, and its effect on turning voters out is probably suboptimal. See page 163:
Even though they are not especially well informed, the “floating voters” do provide some mechanism of control. Unfortunately for those seeking political office, the stimulus to which the “nature of the times” voters respond is usually beyond their control. The information level of the “floating voters” is substantially less than those who are consistent partisans but is greater than the information level of those who are infrequent participants in the electoral process.
The greater the turnout, the more likely voting, particularly on a large bundle of policies, is likely to produce poor outcomes? Turnout is a desirable thing per se to the political class, and turnout along with a broader role for the institutions of government in our daily lives appears to be desired by Irony‘s authors. Turn to page vii.
To say that America is governed by a small, homogeneous elite may be interpreted either as praise or as criticism of this nation, depending on one’s personal values. That is, elitism [as an organizing paradigm for understanding political institutions — Ed.] may be thought of as either “good” or “bad,” depending on one’s preference for elite or mass governance.
Actually, the authors themselves disagree about whether the elitism they perceive in American politics is “good” or “bad.” One author values radical reform as a means of establishing a truly democratic political system in America — a system in which individuals participate in all decisions that shape their lives, a system in which individual dignity is preserved and in which equality is realized in the social, economic, and political life of the nation. He believes that, through radical resocialization and a restructuring of educational, economic, and governmental institutions, the anti-democratic sentiments of the masses can be changed. In contrast, the other author values an enlightened leadership system capable of acting decisively to preserve individual freedom, human dignity, and the values of life, liberty, and property. He believes that a well-ordered society governed by educated and resourceful elites is preferable to the instability of mass society.
In summary, The Irony of Democracy challenges the prevailing pluralistic ideology [briefly understood as lumps of countervailing power, to use a Coasian term — Ed.] and interprets American politics from the perspective of elite theory. The reader is free to decide for himself whether the political system described in these pages ought to be preserved, reformed, or restructured.
And that seventeen year old college freshman is humming, “I wish that I knew what I know now.” It’s likely that both authors would approve of Hillary Clinton’s notorious characterization of Trump voters. I wonder if the first author’s “restructuring” goes as far as participatory economics, and if that means those re-educated masses are now voting on allocating lumber among crates and pencils. That’s a non-trivial problem to be entrusted to “educated and resourceful elites” (you might contemplate a story in An Empire Loses Hope about what happened when Poland’s state planners neglected to write hair pins into the Five Year Plan) and it strikes me as a lot of work to add more resource allocation tasks to your alderman, or your Member of Congress (Lauren Boebert or Ilhan Omar for choice of most likely to botch the job) or creating new offices of Pencil Management that we would fill by vetting potential officers over many more things than labor relations or missiles in Cuba. Put simply, that’s a lot more things voters would have to think about before they voted, which is contrary to the favorite maxim.
“I note only the canonical triumph of state planning, which is to say, winning the War in the Pacific.”
I have to observe that it wasn’t *totally* about state planning. Consider for example the B-24 bomber and the Willow Run plant. There was no government directive requiring that these airplanes be built with assembly line methods. Ford had originally been asked by the government to quote on building some components for the bomber. After watching Consolidated’s process for a while, Charles Sorensen of Ford asserted that the *whole thing* could be put together by assembly-line methods. This very gutsy plan was approved by Edsel Ford on his own authority.
Bet I could think of some other examples, may take a while though…
Relying on an elite to govern has several risks. One is The Principle Agent Problem.
When the elites choose to rule for their own advantage as seems to be the case the last 30 years.
Then we reach a point where Corruption may be more efficient.
Admittedly, corruption is a strange kind of virtue: but so is honesty in pursuit of useless or harmful ends. Corruption is generally held to be a vice, and viewed in the abstract, it is. But bad behavior can sometimes have good effects, and good behavior bad effects.
Where administration is light and bureaucracy small, bureaucratic honesty is an incomparable virtue; but where these are heavy and large, as in all modern European states, Britain and Italy not least among them, they burden and obstruct the inventive and energetic. Where bureaucrats are honest, no one can cut through their Laocoönian coils: their procedures, no matter how onerous, antiquated, or bloody-minded, must be endured patiently. Such bureaucrats can neither be hurried in their deliberations nor made to see common sense. Indeed, the very absurdity or pedantry of these deliberations is for them the guarantee of their own fair-mindedness, impartiality, and disinterest. To treat all people with equal contempt and indifference is the bureaucrat’s idea of equity.
Another problem with elites is their inbred and nepotistic society.
When this majority discovered that virtually no one in a position of power in either party or with a national voice would take their objections seriously, that decisions about their money were being made in bipartisan backroom deals with interested parties, and that the laws on these matters were being voted by people who had not read them, the term “political class” came into use. Then, after those in power changed their plans from buying toxic assets to buying up equity in banks and major industries but refused to explain why, when they reasserted their right to decide ad hoc on these and so many other matters, supposing them to be beyond the general public’s understanding, the American people started referring to those in and around government as the “ruling class.” And in fact Republican and Democratic office holders and their retinues show a similar presumption to dominate and fewer differences in tastes, habits, opinions, and sources of income among one another than between both and the rest of the country. They think, look, and act as a class.
A few disconnected thoughts…
–Democracy is something like a ‘market’ for non-market activities…it is the only really meaningful feedback to political decision-makers from the people affected by their decisions.
–The ‘bandwidth’ of the democratic process is quite limited; only a few items can be meaningfully understood & discussed by the electorate at any given time. The analogy might be with a huge complex and centralized company where all significant decisions need to be made by the CEO…who also has another full-time job.
–The classical remedy to the bandwidth problem is, of course, decentralization. One variant of this is federalism, based on a geographical approach to decentralization. Another variant is departmentalization and decision-making by experts.
–Peter Drucker had some thoughts relative to the latter variant:
“Whether government is “a government of laws” or a “government of men” is debatable. But every government is, by definition, a “government of paper forms.” This means, inevitably, high cost. For “control” of the last 10 per cent of any phenomenon always costs more than control of the first 90 per cent. If control tries to account for everything, it becomes prohibitively expensive. Yet this is what government is always expected to do.
The reason is not just “bureaucracy” and red tape; it is a much sounder one. A “little dishonesty” in government is a corrosive disease. It rapidly spreads to infect the whole body politic. Yet the temptation to dishonesty is always great. People of modest means and dependent on a salary handle very large public sums. People of modest position dispose of power and award contracts and privileges of tremendous importance to other people–construction jobs, radio channels, air routes, zoning laws, building codes, and so on. To fear corruption in government is not irrational.
This means, however, that government “bureaucracy”— and its consequent high costs—cannot be eliminated.”
The argument is that departmental decision-making leads either to bureaucracy–with its rigidities, which I would argue are more harmful than its direct financial costs–or to arbitrary rule and corruption. (Of course, both bad outcomes simultaneously are possible!)
well bobert is a businesswoman, owned a restaurant, so the odds are good she would know,
now are we dealing with even a republic at this point, magic eightball says not really, are the ‘,madness of the crowds’ operating alongside oligarchy often in parallel formation, look at Los Angeles or New York City,
The fallacy here is the thinking that there has to be one single solution that applies to all things at all times.
That’s not how the world works.
Sometimes, you have to have an overall plan; other times, that’s a totally inappropriate solution–What you really need are a lot of independent operators going for their own solutions simultaneously and yet still working together in a “converging columns” sort of way.
I think that what is most dangerous is this idea that we’re gonna do this thing once, and once only, and the solution will last forever. That’s the vice that gets us, every time. There are no “permanent solutions” only solutions to problems that arise in the flux of the moment. You need what amounts to an “ad-hocracy” that deals with problems and then dissolves, leaving nothing behind in the way of legacy institutions that will likely get captured by the various idiotarian types.
There’s a life-cycle to every institution and every component of those institutions–That life-cycle begins with the identification of a problem, the assignment of high-quality personnel to solve it who’ve been granted the necessary authority and resources. It ends when the sclerotic result several generations down the line is finally identified as a major component of whatever problem is prevalent at that time…
Only way to do business, in my mind? Nothing of permanence, except for the lowest level parts of the organization. Everything above the lowest working group should be a thing of temporary expediency, exalted when needed, dissolved when no longer relevant.
Human beings are horrible at building lasting power structures that don’t collapse into corruption and malfeasance. You create a power sink, and the lowest common denominator scum will inevitably fill that sink to the brim, wallowing in the wealth and power you allowed to collect there.
Is Democracy a drag [etc]?
Yes, but it’s better than the alternatives. H/t WSC.
One notes that the people decrying “democracy” always have something else on offer, which generally accrues more power to them over time than they’d otherwise be able to attain.
Witness all the climate change flummery, for an example…
Some of this discussion reminds me of a Dalrymple essay I read some years ago:
https://www.city-journal.org/html/uses-corruption-12180.html
Never mind. Covid has killed my reading comprehension, apparently.
“Yes, but it’s better than the alternatives. H/t WSC.”
I’m not sure that’s true anymore. Government as exercise of power, and the ability to bring the larger population onside to that end, is actually easier now in a democracy.
Control of education and all the media, like in your country, allows you to, crudely: “Keep them dumb and feed them BS” This may be easier than running authoritarian governments now, as it is perhaps the most developed and ‘honed’ form of government.
A good example is the UK where even in the face of a great deal of uncovered corruption, the Tories can still maintain a grip on power, by speaking to the fairly strong British racist streak, the reason for Brexit and controlling a great deal of the media.
I think some dictators may be scratching their heads and wondering if there might be a better way. ;)
What democracy? What civilization? Who, whom?
I get the sense that the US is presently ruled by a set of fools who can’t stop patting themselves on the back because of the accomplishments of people long dead, that they generally despise.
They take everything ever created by America for granted, including the banal fact that potable water comes out of a tap when they turn a valve and lights come on when they close a switch.
Fun fact. You all know about the vaccine mandates mincing their way through the courts? That the Supremes have dodged multiple opportunities to block?
Well, the mandate went away in my industry weeks ago, because someone got hit by a cluebat hard enough to realize that if they fired all the people unwilling to accept an experimental medical treatment the lights would likely go out and stay out.
I presume that would have consequences ugly enough to get noticed even by our self-described elites, especially in winter.
But I see tonight that our best of the best on the Supreme Court have once again declined to block a mandate, which at this point I can only assume is because the majority doesn’t have a problem with forcing an experimental medical treatment upon an unwilling populace, including unwilling critical workers.
Did I mention the lights- yes, I did.
I hypothesize that a floundering incompetent regime can shamble along far longer than it has any reasonable right to expect, ending only when its astonishing hubris leads it to take actions that are politically unsustainable.
It seems to me our present regime has now missed myriad opportunities to course-correct, and is now on a glide path to oblivion.
Hence, I’m not surprised to see arguments raised about abandoning elections, as elections are now apparently the one thing the regime still imagines it has reason to fear.
The regime is wrong, but enough rambling.
Tucker outlined the gerontocracy, pelosi biden, hoyer, the cbc chair, mcconnell, that apparently hates children and youth, he threw in frum (who some dub pinnete, because he’s gotten so fat) and krugman, who dismisses inflation outright
yes alito, thomas and gorsuch, are the only ones with a lick of common sense, dread pirate roberts, kavanaugh, what a (redacted), and barrett, what was that churchill line about lady astor, the jab is being used to destroy institutions like the military and the police
the grand ole man of neocons, who still shows remarkable sense,
https://twitter.com/davereaboi/status/1470205642749190146
when I speak of the country team, it’s the bureaucracy that supports the looters of the privat bank, that protects parties in this country
https://twitter.com/ClimateAudit/status/1469843234226593798
The more I see of the two sides, the more I wish both could lose–They’re equally delusional and inept, with worldviews at diametric opposition to any form of recognizable reality.
People looking back at these years are going to think of them as “The Stupid Era”, and they’re going to blame the majority of us for not taking action against the manifest idiocy going on around us.
It won’t be fair, but that’s what is going to happen. Just like the way everyone looks back at the pre-WWI era and says “What the hell were they thinking…?!?!?”.
An unfortunate reality of our times is that the people we’ve thrown up to run the show are all incompetent boobs with little to no ability to even identify what is going on as it happens–Witness the current inflation. You would think that even a total idiot would be able to look at things, assess them, and then adjust what they are doing, but… Not the clown crew we have in office, whom we’ve tolerated committing electoral fraud on a scale incomprehensible to anyone.
Ah, well… It’s too bad we don’t have a Mencken to chronicle the times. I’m sure he’d be coining pithy aphorisms 24/7. Or, suffering an aneurysm.
Pure democracy, like that of classical Athens, is probably a drag on civilization. Athens was devastated by the loss at Syracuse and that was because the commander, Alcibiades, was recalled as the expedition set out because of an incident in the city that he was blamed for with no evidence. That is the sort of thing that pure democracies can do. The Trump-Russia thing is a modern example.
The founders tried to avoid that problem by creating a republic. States’ rights were largely destroyed by the Civil War. An argument can be made that we would be better off if Lincoln had let the Confederacy secede. The Industrial Revolution would have quickly made slavery obsolete and the South would have stagnated.
Now, we are faced with a new version of a civil war between states. I think we will see population shifts instead of war. I also think that we will see debt repudiation as the National Debt becomes unmanageable. States may go their own way. With a “Woke” military, I doubt we can defend ourselves anymore. It will be an interesting time, as the Chinese say.
well the plague didn’t help either, athens under the esteemed pericles, got into a slog, cleon was blamed by the likes of thucydides, for continuing it, then came the syracuse enterprise, an exercise in over extention, john hale, a protege of the late donald kagan, encapsulated much of the story, through the vehicle of the trireme,
Rome had a similar problem even though their window was longer, a series of quagmires, like the jugurthan war, which led to instabilities like the social war, (a war occasioned over the demands of a large social class) another warlord in mithridates of pontus, this exacerbated the schism with marius and sulla, the populist and the aristocrats carried over to caesar and the triumvirates, the whole catiline episode, devolving into the anthony and octavian dustup where the latter founded a dynasty,
I’m coming around to the idea that government is basically one big con job, regardless of form. Unfortunately, it seems to be one that we cannot do without.
The whole thing boils down to belief; if the body politic loses faith and stops believing in the whole enterprise, then you get what happened to the Soviet Union in ’89. The Romanians had a similar meeting-up with regards to the willing suspension of disbelief in the regime, and the Ceaucescu family suffered the consequences.
I think there’s probably an equation that would describe the situation, one where the numbers describe the quantity of believers and the strength of their beliefs vs. the conditions obtaining at the time. If you have really hard times, contradictory ones, and you have insufficient “belief/believers”, you’ve got a problem. The French of 1940 would be an example of that. The whole thing could be conceived of as a bank account, and one could say that the French government of 1940 was way overdrawn on their “faith in the institution” account, due to the events of 1914-18. Germany didn’t overdraw their account until around ’45, and to some degree, that account is still in the red.
A large part of our problem is that the people running things do not think in these terms–They just assume, as the French leadership of the late 1930s did, that the conditions of faith and trust in the institution will just keep going on as they always have, never needing to be worried about what they’re doing to erode those things. It’s the same deal with currencies, and just about anything else where human beings have to cooperate–Once you’ve convinced everyone else around you that you’re untrustworthy, you’re pretty much done if you need the cooperation of others.
You’ll note that the idiots running Biden apparently think that what has gone before must continue to go on into the future, no matter what they do. They’re playing games with the money supply, certain that nothing bad will happen, ‘cos it never has before. They’re in for an ugly comeuppance, as are we all.
I have this nasty suspicion that we’re going to see a simultaneous collapse of the Chinese house of cards and our own; what follows after? Who knows. We may just have to do what the ancient Hebrews did, and declare a Jubilee, forgiving everyone’s debts and starting all over again with clean books. An act, which in and of itself, will erode trust in the institutions…
We can take a Toynbeean line, and argue that whatever the powerful think they are doing with their kingdoms and empires, others will be using their efforts for higher purposes.
In his view the Roman Empire was just a way for a great faith to extend its sway; Vonnegut would call it a Gran Falloon.
The Westphalian System that is collapsing now, all the striving conquerors and statesmen, may perhaps have served the purpose of extending good ideas to those willing to accept them.
One other thing. Lincoln had no legal authority to allow states to secede.
the Popular Front government wasn’r very, the Army still nursed grievances over Dreyfus, when they missed the boat, the Cagoule the proto Vichy militia, was funded by some powerful forces like L’Oreal’s Schundler, most of the military staff were like Petain dinosaurs from the last war officers of vision like Degaulle were few and far between,
yes the braintrust (I use the word advisedly) that gives shambling man, his orders that told austin to put bishop rooker, as political officer, that selected mayorkas the cage man, want to go for broke, ‘fundamental transformation’ the worse the better from their point of view, they don’t care how many institutions are wrecked, how the lives of the young, middle class and old are wrenched out of place,
Thing is, miguel… I don’t think they have a plan. I’m not even sure that there is a “they” behind all of this idiocy. I would actually feel better if there were, because what I fear the most is that this is just the result of feckless morons acting essentially randomly, in what they think are ways beneficial to themselves.
There’s a reason that conspiracy theories are so damn popular; it is because it’s easier and more reassuring to believe that JFK was shot by a conspiracy of super-smart, all-knowing occupants of dark smoky rooms, rather than some random nutter like Lee Harvey Oswald that got randomly lucky that day in Dallas. That’s terrifying; the President of the United States taken down by some nobody. Most would rather believe that LBJ came to power because of some cabal of backroom conspiracists, because that would make sense of the senseless.
Unfortunately, I think that the reality is that we’re not victims of some massive Bilderberg plot, or the Trilateral Commission. The truth is far worse–These idiots who’ve managed to get themselves put in charge of it all are actually this stupid, this blind to consequence, and we’re being led off the cliff not by the Pied Piper of Hamelin, but by Bozo the Clown…
@Cousin Eddie,
The Toynbees were always a little too pat, a little too optimistic in my view. I’d read their works, and I’d be sitting there thinking about the fact that I just didn’t see any of their vast historical movement and trendlines really going on around me. It was more farcical than that, more sublimely ridiculous. The Toynbeean worldview is a rational one; it just doesn’t account for the really insane way things work out, in the real world.
I mean, seriously… Imagine you make contact, somehow, with an alternate reality that WWI never happened in, and you’re trying to explain the entire chain of events that led up to the greatest mass killings in European history. You start off by having to explain the sequence of events on the day that Gavrilo Princip shot Franz Ferdinand, how the bombs didn’t work, and how he gave up on the assassination attempt, only to have the car containing the Grand Duke and his wife stop, randomly, right in front of the cafe where he was indulging in a quick pick-me-up before making a run for it… Then, try to describe the diplomatic reaction to the assassination, the war, the denouement of the first war, followed by all that went on to lead into the second war…
I think that about half-way through all that, whoever you were talking to in this alternate history would probably stop listening to you, refusing to believe a bit of this supremely ridiculous tale you were telling him–The contrived coincidences, the unlikely parties… I mean, who would believe that an unwashed Austrian painter would somehow manage to bring himself to the head of the German state, force a unification with Austria, and then conquer much of Europe before being brought down by a coalition including the United States, a democracy, the UK, an Empire, and the Soviet Union, a revolutionary communist state?
You try telling someone whose history doesn’t include those actual events what went on, and they’re never going to take you seriously. I doubt you could even sell it as science fiction, in that hypothetical alternate reality where Princip didn’t pick that particular cafe, or where the driver didn’t take that route.
The Toynbee view of history doesn’t account for all that sort of thing, which we know happens. I’d be curious to know what ridiculously unlikely and illogical things didn’t make the history books in the first place, simply because the historian in question couldn’t bring himself to describe the reality of it all. I mean, look at the Civil War, here in the US–Who could possibly write, with a straight face, the contrived way in which Lee’s “Lost Order” made its way into the hands of McClellan, and then how he botched having it so badly?
Frankly, from having been on-scene at a few “historical moments”, and then being able to compare what I saw to what they said happened in the news and records…? I’m gonna vote for history being more a thing of farce than of grand, dignified movement towards “historical significance” of any sort, whatsoever.
What this says about the universe and whatever designing principle lays behind it, I don’t know. I do somewhat expect to discover that there’s a deeply disturbed sense of macabre humor behind it all, though…
so klaus schwab propagandizing a fourth industrial revolution, from his cave in davos, planning the lockdown strategy back in the fall of 2019, there is not one nexus, but the ones that do overlap, soros schwab steyer, like venn diagrams, ron klain went from algores renfield to shambling man, much of the security establishment is supping at doha’s table, like rob malley who gives that factotum at state his marching orders,
well lets look a little closer, at 1914, it was an inflection point, however, the two behemoths the allies and the central powers were the moving parts, there were three close calls before,
there were two many armaments sold by vickers, blohm and voss, et al, agadir the previous balkan wars, were all flashpoints,
see pearl harbor, the control faction was craving war, they were striking singapore and phillipines, the colonies they had been denied by history,
when you have large forces of men and material and motivation, it’s very hard to push back,
vietnam was not inevitable except for the stupidity that underly kennedy and johnson policy makers,
Kirk, I mentioned both a rational, sweeping, Whig version of History, as proposed by a man who found, or thought he found, patterns in the stories, and followed with the observation of a rational human, educated by the likes of Prof Toynbee, who lived through a reality the former never imagined–who concluded that it’s madmen all the way down. (But then, powerful madmen are part of a pattern . . . )
As you say, who could have predicted the 20th C? One of my history profs liked to call Nazism “The Surprise of the 20th Century,” so your point is not a new one. Then again, it’s not really the business of historians to predict the future, though detecting long waves or patterns is as kosher as counterfactualism (or not, as you please).
There is no God’s Eye View available to us, at least not one universally accepted. Personally I think Toynbee’s was a valiant effort to master and make sense of the unprecedented globalization he was living through, and the counter tendencies.
Eddie: “One other thing. Lincoln had no legal authority to allow states to secede.”
I missed the part in the Constitution where it says anything about the President having the legal authority (a controlling legal authority, as Algore might have said) to stop a State from seceding.
There is, on the other hand, the 10th Amendment where it is clear that powers not explicitly delegated to the Union nor prohibited to the States are reserved to the States or the people. It seems fairly clear that if the people of a State wanted to exit the Union, that was their right.
We might think that, on balance, Lincoln did the better thing by unleashing the massive destruction of a Civil War to prevent States from exercising their right to leave the Union — but we have to accept that he acted illegally and unconstitutionally in so doing.
Whatever effect democracy has had on civilization will be confined to a little more than the last 200 years. None of the supposed democracies before ours would qualify if the definition of democracy included extending the franchise beyond a small, mostly hereditary oligarchy. It wasn’t until well into the 19th century that a British MP couldn’t fit all the men entitled to vote for him in a dinning room and know each personally.
So you could argue that civilization got along for millennia without democracy. Of course, civilization before democracy also included a great many features that we would find rather distasteful.
Gavin, nobody had any controlling legal authority. Lincoln was the properly elected chief executive, who had to deal with a sudden crisis manufactured by a small clique of Democrat politicians who arrogantly assumed that their own power was God’s will, and that they held the world economy in a stranglehold.
I’ll come back later. Dinnertime.
Reading the Federalist Papers, and all of the other documents surrounding the Founding, one rather gets the impression that the whole issue of succession was one that they sort of intentionally avoided, maybe on the theory that if they didn’t enumerate the details, it would never occur to anyone to actually, y’know… Try it.
I think the original sin of the whole thing was trying to bolt together such disparate pieces into one country. The majority of the South was founded and run by scalawags, wastrels, and failed aristos from the bits and bobs of Merrie Olde Englande that Cromwell and the Parliament types threw out of power, and the New England states were founded and run by the people who’d mostly thought that the people throwing out the aristos hadn’t gone quite far enough. I think we’d have been better off either not trying to weld the whole thing together, or biting the bullet and doing away with slavery from the get-go. Either route would have been preferable to the festering mess we did make of things.
The one thing I do have to say in Lincoln’s defense is that he most certainly did lance the boil, but his early death at the hands of a Democrat allowed the whole thing to scab over and fester some more, leaving us where we are today. You do have to wonder what would have happened had either one of two things happened–No secession due to his election, or no assassination. I think that if the South had refrained from taking their toys and going home with them, then Lincoln would have been forced into a series of compromises that would have likely led to a continuation of slavery under some form, and his likely one-term presidency. Had he lived, he might have either shipped all the blacks off somewhere else, or he might have done a better job at Reconstruction. Either way, it would have been different than we got. Not better, perhaps, just different.
First paragraph… That ought to read “secession”, not “succession”. Freakin’ spellcheck…
again it was a question there would be the schism, because of the different natures of the two worlds, industrial vs agrarian, maybe douglas would have won, and there might have been more slavery expansion, but that would have been countered down the line, would lincoln have been able to stay the radicals like thaddeus stevens,
we saw what happened in this country, when the agrarian interests, bourbons reconstituted themselves, we had 75 years of jim crow,