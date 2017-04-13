Still Crazy After All These Years
Posted by David Foster on April 13th, 2017 (All posts by David Foster)
…although, in fairness, the trend toward suppression of political speech that challenges the Official Viewpoint is by no means limited to Germany, it appears to be a Europe-wide phenomenon. One might have hoped, though, that Germany, given its history, would be particularly aware of the dangers of this sort of thing.
If this law really goes into force, you can bet that it will be employed largely against those who dare to criticize Islam in any of its manifestations. (Even without the proposed law, a German satirist has been prosecuted for insulting President Ergodan of Turkey.)
Prosecutions for blasphemy and lèse-majesté…not just for the Middle Ages!
(In his memoirs, Kaiser Wilhelm II expressed admiration for the stringent British libel laws and also expressed his regret that a similar level of constraint on newspapers in German had not been possible. If present trends continue, maybe the German democracy in 2017 will manage to actually become a less-free society than the German Empire in 1914.)
April 13th, 2017 at 6:17 pm
Can’t a social media company without offices in Germany (or maybe the EU) reply “come and take it?” Illiberal European and British court rulings aren’t enforceable in the US. Or so say US courts so far. Who knows, maybe Poland will find free speech valuable, if only to stick it to Germany.
April 13th, 2017 at 6:18 pm
The EU(SSR) is on-track to have its constitutional guarantees be taken as seriously as its predecessor the constitution of the USSR.
April 13th, 2017 at 8:02 pm
This might just give some impetus to a new look at US involvement in World War II.
Why did 300,000 Americans die to let this generation of Europeans be born ?
I don’t think we could have avoided the Pacific losses which were about 106,000.
Europe, I dunno.
April 14th, 2017 at 5:19 am
I hope that when the pendulum swings back it swings far enough and hard enough to reverse a lot of the damage done by leftist authoritarians. It will be profoundly disappointing if the swing only serves to halt them so they can recover their breath for the next push.
April 14th, 2017 at 6:26 am
“Why did 300,000 Americans die to let this generation of Europeans be born ?”
Because Hitler declared war on the US.
April 14th, 2017 at 8:17 am
“Why did 300,000 Americans die to let this generation of Europeans be born ?”
The probable outcome if they hadn’t would be a Soviet Union that stretched to the Pyrenees, maybe Gibraltar. I prefer this outcome, even though less than ideal.
April 14th, 2017 at 8:45 am
FDR knew by 1937 that we were on the path to war
https://millercenter.org/the-presidency/presidential-speeches/october-5-1937-quarantine-speech
This was in response to Japan’s atrocities in China and Germany’s expansionist rhetoric and German air support in Spain. Also, the country had been plunged into another economic downswing that year, so he needed to focus on other issues besides his foolish New Deal debacles.
April 14th, 2017 at 9:48 am
Bear in mind that the ‘problematic’ political thought so recently (and still) causing problems in eastern Europe were largely the product of German thinkers (Marx & Engals).
I’ve mentioned before that a Belorussian acquaintance of mine is fond of the question “Which German political thinker killed more Russians in the 20th century, Marx or Hitler?”
April 14th, 2017 at 9:49 am
“Because Hitler declared war on the US.”
So did the Tripoli pirates who had about as much chance of invading us.
Actually, the better argument was about World War I. Now, I will grant you that the Germans behaved so abominably in Belgium that neutrality was difficult.
If Hitler had not been so foolish as to declare war, I’m not sure Roosevelt would have been able to get the US to do so.
Every time the British dragged their feet about Normandy, King would threaten to shift all US attention to the Pacific.
“The probable outcome if they hadn’t would be a Soviet Union that stretched to the Pyrenees, maybe Gibraltar.”
A fair point although, without Lend Lease, I’m not so sure.