For your delectation –
(Spotted at Costco, this morning)
6 thoughts on “From the Department of Painfully Inexact Translations”
I looked for pine nuts at Sam’s Club — imported from China. I looked for garlic at my local supermarket — imported from China. Garlic! for goodness sakes!
It is one thing for the US to have to import from China all the high-tech items we once could make for ourselves — TV sets, computers, cell phones, etc. But when we find ourselves having to import basic food items from China, surely the message Our Betters ought to be absorbing is — Don’t Mess With China! At least, not until after Our Betters have changed direction and completely rebuilt the former US ability to make everything and feed ourselves.
I honestly wouldn’t buy any foodstuffs sourced from China, especially processed foods. G*d knows what is in it, really. Not after importing pet food from China which poisoned dogs and cats.
Everyone at Costco this morning was looking at this stack of boxes and going …”Cake … flavored with meat floss? What in the …”
I would call it a strangely exact and surprisingly honest translation. There is an entire lexicon devoted to the words that may be legally used to describe food for sale in interstate commerce.
This translates to no meat, they may use something derived from meat to create the illusion, more or less of meat. I was once in a Korean plant in Guymon, OK attached to the pig slaughter plant that produced flavoring from all the pink slime that was produced when the bones were processed to remove the last few flecks of flesh. This was used for things like ramen and mostly in Korea. I can’t but imagine that chicken meat floss is produced in some similar way.
The surprising thing is to see it in Costco rather than some dodgy dollar store or inner city convenience store. The entire Chinese food chain starts with peasant farmers mixing fantastic quantities of antibiotic into their feed and continue enormous consumption of pesticides, many banned in most places to grow the feed. And end up with notorious Chinese quality control in their food plants. I wouldn’t believe they were safe to eat if Costco opened every box to test. Unbelievably stupid, and an unbelievable risk for Costco. Maybe this explains the $1.50 hot dogs.
Somehow I expect the U.S. will avoid widespread famine without consuming so much a a single piece.
Presented without further comment:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meat_floss
Thanks, Pete – that makes it clear. Not particularly appetizing, but clear.
Why would I think Our Betters want us to have any food better than what that proverbial Chinese peasant would eat?
Never forget that Our Betters at the WEF are busy working to put insects into human food while they feast upon “sustainably produced” salmon. Note the enormous increase in food prices of late, and further note the plan to force every cow to have an individual electronic tracking tag. I’m sure that’s not to make animal protein cheaper or more available.
They hate us and want us to starve.
Eventually, China will get its act together and stop poisoning its own food. However, they’ll remain quite happy to ship relabeled garbage over to us, with the willful and enthusiastic acceptance from Our Betters.
I expect Costco will keep getting those meat floss pies, but they’ll come up with a more American sounding name for them.