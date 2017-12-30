The current Iranian revolt.
Iran was once an ally of the US and Israel. That ended in 1979 with the revolution led by the Ayatollah Khomeini. Since then, the Iranians have declared that we are at war. In 1979, during the revolution, they took members of the US embassy staff and the Marine Guards hostage.
The immediate cause of this action was President Jimmy Carter’s decision to allow Iran’s deposed Shah, a pro-Western autocrat who had been expelled from his country some months before, to come to the United States for cancer treatment. However, the hostage-taking was about more than the Shah’s medical care: it was a dramatic way for the student revolutionaries to declare a break with Iran’s past and an end to American interference in its affairs.
That article is typical leftist revisionism. The hostage takers were “students” only as an expression of their age. They were typical “student radicals” seen in most countries undergoing such violent upheavals.
Carter attempted a hostage rescue which was botched although the military people did their best. The US had no joint forces history and the mission was spread between Army, Air Force and Navy, none of which had worked together before.
The hostage crisis ended the day Reagan was inaugurated as president and was probably a sign that the Mullahs saw that he would not be played as they had played Carter.
Now, we have another uprising but this is directed at the regime.
A wave of spontaneous protests over Iran’s weak economy swept into Tehran on Saturday, with college students and others chanting against the government just hours after hard-liners held their own rally in support of the Islamic Republic’s clerical establishment.
The demonstrations appear to be the largest to strike the Islamic Republic since the protests that followed the country’s disputed 2009 presidential election.
Thousands already have taken to the streets of cities across Iran, beginning at first on Thursday in Mashhad, the country’s second-largest city and a holy site for Shiite pilgrims.
The protests in the Iranian capital, as well as U.S. President Donald Trump tweeting about them, raised the stakes. It also apparently forced state television to break its silence, acknowledging it hadn’t reported on them on orders from security officials.
The 2009 protests became violent but Obama offered no support.
CNN tries to spin it but Obama was silent as Iranians were brutalized and killed.
What is different now ? One, Trump is president. Recently he has recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capita and decided to move the embassy there.
There have been many complaints and protests, mostly in the US but he has persisted. This is in stark contrast to prior presidents who were all talk, or no talk, and no action.
In addition, Obama’s shameful deal with the Iranians mullahs may have destabilized the regime as the rulers greedily gathered in the billions sent by Obama and did nothing for the people. Obama might have, totally inadvertently, destabilized the regime he was trying to support.
Maybe this is the opening round in regime change.
David Goldman has discussed Iran’s Syrian quagmire.
The Iranian regime is ready to sacrifice the most urgent needs of its internal economy in favor of its ambitions in Syria. Iran cut development spending to just one-third of the intended level as state income lagged forecasts during the three quarters ending last December, according to the country’s central bank. Iran sold US$29 billion of crude during the period, up from $25 billion the comparable period last year. The government revenues from oil of US$11 billion (655 trillion rials) were just 70% of official forecasts, and tax revenues of US$17.2 billion came in 15% below expectations.
Chaos in Iran’s financial system prevents the Iranian government from carrying a larger budget deficit.
It appears that the Obama payoff with billions of cash has been quickly absorbed by the corrupt regime and its mullahs, which may explain the revolt currently underway. We await developments.
As someone recently more or less said, the average foreign policy expert nowadays is 27 years old, and their only experience consists of being around political campaigns. They literally know nothing.
Brian, that someone was Obama advisor Ben Rhodes, who was sneering about how easy it was to guide journalists of even the major news outlets to think the right things.
Relevant to Iran is the real history a commenter of mine, Richard Johnson, passed along over a year ago. http://helian.net/blog/2009/06/26/history/mossadegh-iran-and-the-cias-electric-kool-aid-acid-coup/ Short version: the CIA did not actually engineer the Shah’s ascent to power in 1953, it just bragged it did, and the opposition was happy to blame them for decades.
I wrote in 2006 how committed Barbara Boxer was to bringing down Iran, as evidenced by Chris Matthews softball interview (with my interjected comments.
MATTHEWS: What is your rudimentary basic thought right now about the possibility of Iran developing a nuclear weapon five to 10 months from now. What should be the U.S. policy right now?
BOXER: …my first thought is you take a deep breath. (Wow, wish I’d thought of that). I`m on a bill (and just in time) that would begin sanctions on Iran (Begin? Already? ) if they keep going down this path (Whoa — are we ready to begin a bill to begin something down the road? Let’s not get ahead of ourselves here). There is a whole host of sanctions (Yeah, baby; take another deep breath — whoo!) you can do with people visiting there, buying their oil (Watch out Iran, the big guns is coming OUT!). But you need the world (Darn, I knew there was a catch to it. But at least Barb’s on a committee about it).
The MSM is trying to avoid mentioning them, or if it has to, avoiding any support.
CNN ignored the protests completely, and the explosion on social media until a front page story reporting on not uprisings against the regime, but a pro-government rally and President Trump’s tweet in support of the protestors. If the State Department wants to send a message of solidarity to the protesters in Iran, perhaps it can send them a white truck. Yes, the question has to be asked how such an uprising of thousands against their government would be covered by western media if this were Tel Aviv. We don’t need U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley defiantly raising her hand to answer that question for us.
Interesting times. What if the Iranian regime collapses on Trump’s watch ? Will the leftist media report it ?
AVI: Yah, I know.
Whether it’s the collapse of Communism, 9/11, the Trump election, etc., it’s outrageous that there is zero repurcussions for being completely and utterly wrong, among media and government “experts”.
It is an interesting situation. The protesters must be either desperate or very brave. I’d bet that the Iranian leadership has no problem running them over with tanks, especially if they are of some non majority religion or ethnicity. But nice to see them have to deal with something in their rear.
While we remember the embassy takeover and even the Iran / Iraq war since the population there is so young (and desperate for work and opportunities) they only see the current (religious) government as the source of all their problems. In a strange way the US / Iran agreement (whether it was a good idea or not) probably reduced the value of the US as a “foil” to deflect citizens from their continuous governance failures.
They also can turn off the internet (which they are doing) but young people are on all sorts of social media and have other avenues to see the world and that only makes their economic performance and opportunities look worse.
True enough that the Chinese in particular can fund them indefinitely and they represent infinite cannon fodder to achieve their ends. It is just hard to put the genie back in the bottle as the US has discovered many times in the past.
As one of the links points out, sooner or later the borders need to be adjusted based on Islam / ethnicity and this will be accomplished likely through ethnic cleansing or military force. The oil rich areas will go to the stronger forces since they drive the entire economy and this will become a fact on the ground, as the Kurds found out in Mosul.