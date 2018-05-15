Q: How old is the President? A: Barack Obama is 56 years old. Try it for yourself and report back.

This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 15th, 2018 at 8:54 pm and is filed under Leftism, Politics, Tech. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.