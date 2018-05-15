“Hey, Google. . .”
Posted by Jonathan on May 15th, 2018 (All posts by Jonathan)
Q: How old is the President?
A: Barack Obama is 56 years old.
Try it for yourself and report back.
|
|
|Books by Celia Hayes
|
VeryWellSaid.com
Best-Selling Books by Topic
|Military History
|(Top Rated)
|British History
|(Top Rated)
| Middle East
History
|(Top Rated)
|Land Battles
|(Top Rated)
|Naval Warfare
|(Top Rated)
|Air Warfare
|(Top Rated)
|9/11
|(Top Rated)
|Terrorism
|(Top Rated)
|Legal History
|(Top Rated)
|IP Law
|(Top Rated)
|Guns
|(Top Rated)
Posted by Jonathan on May 15th, 2018 (All posts by Jonathan)
Q: How old is the President?
A: Barack Obama is 56 years old.
Try it for yourself and report back.
May 15th, 2018 at 9:49 pm
It nows gives Trump’s age. Probably occurred when one of Google’s numerous “resistance” idiots thought they were being clever.
May 16th, 2018 at 7:45 am
Putting the question in quotes, the first site DuckDuckGo shows is usa(dot)gov/presidents: Presidents, Vice Presidents, and First Ladies of the United …; the second site: Barack Obama – Wikipedia.
May 16th, 2018 at 11:02 am
When I type in 2020 presidential election it returns pictures of Democrats, articles about Democrats, and some ostensibly neutral polling website called iSideWith.com. It’s still early in the game, but the GOP is currently shut out of that search.
May 16th, 2018 at 2:51 pm
I got Trump.