    Too Pessimistic

    Posted by Jonathan on August 1st, 2018 (All posts by )

    The Origins of Our Second Civil War by Victor Davis Hanson.

    The first half of this VDH piece seems over-the-top. Would the intermarriage and cultural assimilation that he cites in his next-to-last paragraph be happening if the situation were as bad as he thinks? Or is the country mostly culturally sound but burdened with dysfunctional elites dominating politics, big business, the universities and the media.

    This part is good:

    Again, Obama most unfortunately redefined race as a white-versus-nonwhite binary, in an attempt to build a new coalition of progressives, on the unspoken assumption that the clingers were destined to slow irrelevance and with them their retrograde and obstructionist ideas. In other words, the Left could win most presidential elections of the future, as Obama did, by writing off the interior and hyping identity politics on the two coasts.
     
    The Obama administration hinged on leveraging these sociocultural, political, and economic schisms even further. The split pitted constitutionalism and American exceptionalism and tradition on the one side versus globalist ecumenicalism and citizenry of the world on the other. Of course, older divides — big government, high taxes, redistributionist social-welfare schemes, and mandated equality of result versus limited government, low taxes, free-market individualism, and equality of opportunity — were replayed, but sharpened in these new racial, cultural, and economic landscapes.

    The rest of the piece is also good and points out how the country’s situation might improve. “A steady 3 to 4 percent growth in annual GDP” doesn’t seem very far from where we are. University reform seems likely as the public increasingly catches on to the corruption and excessive costs of higher education. Race relations seem to improve when not politicized. Spiritual and religious reawakenings happen every few generations.

    Keyboard trash talk and dark speculations about violence and civil war are not the same as actual violence. They might even be safety valves to release transient passions, cautionary tales, for everyone outside of a tiny lunatic minority. (The lunatic minority who are spurred to action by online/media hype are a serious problem, but not mainly a political one except as regards public and hence political unwillingness to force treatment on recalcitrant individuals with severe mental-health issues.)

    Today’s political violence is a problem but not one at the level of 1968 much less 1861. Almost all of the action now is in the political realm. There is little reason to expect an intractable impasse on a fundamental issue as in 1850-60 over slavery. There is no substantial constituency favoring civil war as there was in 1861. The modern federal government is huge, profligate and obnoxious, but risk-averse deep-state bureaucrats and crony-capitalist opportunists aren’t going to take physical risks to defend the status quo. The political process still responds to public concerns about governmental overreach, which is probably a large part of why Trump was elected. There is also enough collective memory of the last civil war and its awfulness to discourage enthusiasm for a replay from anyone who is sane.

    None of this is to say dire predictions won’t come to pass, but that’s not the way to bet. The country has been through harder times and surmounted them through politics rather than violence. My money’s on the basic soundness of our culture and political system this time as well.

     

    Posted by Jonathan on August 1st, 2018

    1. Blood on my Lance at Omdurman Says:
      August 1st, 2018 at 3:02 pm

      Agreed.

      Also, social media is where a small but influential percentage of people spend their time. And on those platforms, over-the-top, hateful, angry comments are common. That is quite bit different from actually going outside and punching somebody, let alone shooting somebody.

    2. Anonymous Says:
      August 1st, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      The prospect of flash mob intimidation and violence is facilitated by social media capabilities and a younger generation increasingly passionate about their social justice concerns. Combine Maxine Watters and Ferguson and you get the idea. Recently the action in Portand directed toward the ICE building and the staff. If this trend grows, it could result in group violence on larger scale, more frequent targeted violence against specific individuals or groups and overwhelm the LE agencies, especially where they are held on a short leash.

      If I were living in one of the larger urban hot spots which are continuing to signal their tolerance to such actions, I’d be very worried. For them, it might look a lot like a civil war when it goes down.

      Death6

    3. Sgt. Mom Says:
      August 1st, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      Another interesting (and long!) post linked this morning on Insty – the social media war has moved into Medieval Studies, of all places. Short version, a well-respected, talented and honored Medieval Studies professor who also has blogged on the side and has no interest in toeing the SJW line, and has refused to do so with good humor and grace … is the target of a perfectly vicious campaign conducted by a pretty loathsome lot of social justice warriors.

      https://www.dangerous.com/45111/middle-rages/

      The first thing that I thought of, reading it – was the old saying about academic fights being so vicious because the stakes were so small, but the point of the article was – no, this is huge, and Rachel Fulton Brown is right to fight it.

    4. David Foster Says:
      August 1st, 2018 at 4:28 pm

      “academic fights being so vicious because the stakes were so small”….this quote is often cited, but the stakes are not small for the players involved. Tenure vs no tenure, research grants vs no research grants, these are career-makers or career-enders for people in academia.

    5. Anonymous Says:
      August 1st, 2018 at 5:03 pm

      ” …the basic soundness of our culture and political system this time as well.” Yes, I believe that, at the bottom, this is the case. What concerns me is the truth that Churchill quipped about (something like): “the Americans can be depended upon to do the right thing after they’ve tried everything else”. Not to put too fine a point on it, our fellow citizens elected a leftist who wanted to, and did, change the country for eight years. After eight years the need to change direction was apparently recognized. We can’t afford to make mistakes of this sort in these (what I’ll call) “time-compressed times.” Things have changed, too much can be lost in too short a period.

      The subversive nature of the left-leaners (not to mention the naivety) is clear and, really, I can’t be optimistic re. the country’s future.

      Ty18

    6. Mike K Says:
      August 1st, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      I think a cold civil war is going on right now.

      There is an undercurrent driving a lot of simultaneous stories in WaPoo, NYT , Time Newsweak, CNN etc.

      My spelling of Newsweek is on purpose.

      Lots of conspiracy theories. not all of which are false.

      The November election will be as important as 1932.

    7. Anonymous Says:
      August 1st, 2018 at 6:13 pm

      Sgt. Mom:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrzMhU_4m-g

    8. Christopher B Says:
      August 1st, 2018 at 8:23 pm

      Remember that VDH is speaking from deep blue California, one of the main #Resistance centers and an active Sanctuary area. His perspective is probably different from those of us in more purple to red areas.

    9. Anonymous Says:
      August 2nd, 2018 at 2:38 am

      1968 was a pretty wild year. Assassinations, bombings, riots. The only difference between then and now I believe is that the polarization is more evenly divided. Not many sympathized with Sirhan Sirhan or the Weathermen.

      While there is an ongoing culture war, I think we have a long way to go – thankfully – before a Civil War.
      Bill

