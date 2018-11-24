What Will be the Fate of Brick & Mortar Retail?
Posted by David Foster on November 24th, 2018 (All posts by David Foster)
The traditional retail industry, and the real-estate operations that provide space for it, are not, for the most part, doing too well these days. Billions of dollars that would once–not long ago–have been purchased in a local physical space are now purchased online and shipped from a warehouse that may be hundreds or thousands of miles away. Many services, too, that would formerly have been obtained in a local location are now obtained online…travel agencies, for example, have been largely supplanted by online services.
So, here’s a question to think about: What kinds of businesses are likely to continue to require local presence, and perhaps even to increase in their local presence needs?
And what kind of businesses are currently major users of local space, but are likely to need a lot less in the future?
An example in the first category would surely be restaurants/bars.
An example in the second category would be, IMO, branch banks.
Your thoughts?
November 24th, 2018 at 11:09 am
Interesting question! It seems that things like gyms and workout centers have started to move into now-cheap spaces in malls vacated by retailers.
One line of business likely to grow along with on-line retailing is parcel acceptance shops. All those young women entering the workforce with oppressive student debt are likely to be major on-line shoppers, but will be stuck at work and not be at home to receive parcels. It would be better for them to pick up parcels at a designated location. Delivery by the on-line retailer to a parcel acceptance shop would add efficiency as well as security. That kind of business would need space and parking — lots of it at peak pick-up times.
But we should be careful about projecting current trends into the future. The government debt bomb and the government unfunded social security bomb and the underfunded pensions bomb are all ticking away. It is difficult to predict the consequences of the inevitable explosions — beyond the fact that there will be severe pain. Will this result in a return to localization (good for retailers) or a flight from the cities (bad for retailers and cities all round)?
November 24th, 2018 at 11:24 am
Quick-care medical clinics, in or adjacent to retail space, are now a thing. I’ve also seen quite a few tutoring businesses in shopping centers.
November 24th, 2018 at 12:30 pm
a parcel acceptance shop
There are a couple of Amazon drop off and pickup sites in Tucson but they are outside 711s in at least one case.
Not really shops. We use a PakMail shop that is busy. Not for Amazon, though although I did ship a couple of returns. I wonder if Amazon is getting sloppy? I ordered a book, “Blueprint” and got three copies. Two returned.
It is difficult to predict the consequences of the inevitable explosions — beyond the fact that there will be severe pain.
I agree this is almost inevitable. There is not much good about being old but one thing is the fact that I won’t (unless I live as long as my mother did) have to live through it.
Local businesses, such as plumbing and NVAC will continue to do well. Both do a lot out of a truck. I’m not sure how much brick and mortar is needed.
The Urgent Care places are a growing trend, I think. Tucson is sure filled with them.
My son and his family use an Urgent Care as a primary doc.
November 24th, 2018 at 12:59 pm
Repair. This, and parts depots, should become more prominent as the economy crumbles. Putting back together the supply chains for B&M places will take longer than standing up a local junk dealer.
November 24th, 2018 at 1:03 pm
Art galleries, possibly combined with pricey picture-book sales, seem like a possibility for expansion.
Although this interesting French startup:
https://www.daylighted.com
offers an alternative approach, with artworks displayed on screens (in restaurants, hotels, etc) and sold online (with potentially a much higher % of the take for the artist)
November 24th, 2018 at 1:33 pm
After the 2008 financial crisis, bank branches profilterated even more. The same monster banks occupy branches on every street corner, and in-between street corners. Chase. Citi. BofA. Wells-Fargo. Who needs all these bank branches?
November 24th, 2018 at 1:57 pm
I’ve always thought that there’s an opportunity for “show room” stores that only have one clothing item in each of a range of sizes, so you can try on what will fit you, and they will send you your order from a regional/national warehouse to get there in a day or two. This eliminates the need to keep tons of stuff in stock in the local store. This would mostly target women, since men and kids are in general much easier to shop for. The problem is that you still need additional stores to make the trip worthwhile for your customers.
I suspect we’ll see more indoor agriculture as one use for abandoned warehouses and big-box stores. Unfortunately I think the main crop grown will be marijuana.
One would think that the rise of the internet would be a boon for small towns, but it’s been the opposite–online retail, even more than big-box stores, kills small businesses, so that towns not big enough to attract Lowes, Walmart, etc., have nothing left.
November 24th, 2018 at 2:40 pm
Amazon has not gotten into their own delivery. They are using the Mercedes Sprinter vans – I saw 7-10 of them together getting diesel fuel.
If you think about it, darned few may survive. Trouble is, people like to look at things physically before buying (online). The bane, I am sure, of many retailers.
Dept stores – at least the remnant left after Macys destroyed a bunch (by acquisition). I think their will always be a Nordstroms – as clothing retailers. Try getting that on amazon.
November 24th, 2018 at 2:43 pm
not = now of course. Wish we had an edit function ;-)
November 24th, 2018 at 2:54 pm
Who needs all these bank branches?
I suspect that ATMs are more in need but where to put them? We have a safe deposit box in the Chase Bank in Tucson near our house. We may decide to move its contents back to Mission Viejo because we almost never open it and I want my son to be able to access it if something happens to me. To do so, he has to sign the card in our presence. I think we will just move it back to MV at Christmas so it is close to him. Life insurance policies, etc are in there.
There are a couple of local banks near us in Tucson but they don’t have ATMs, especially ATMs elsewhere if we need one.
November 24th, 2018 at 2:58 pm
Mattress stores, of which there are a lot (many of which don’t seem to last very long.) Casper, the venture-backed mattress startup which initially sold online, is now also building out 200 retail stores.
https://www.fastcompany.com/90216464/the-29-billion-battle-to-own-how-america-sleeps
November 24th, 2018 at 3:24 pm
At Home Group is a fairly recent IPO that is focused on brick-and-mortar stores (Barrons calls it the anti-Amazon)
https://www.barrons.com/articles/at-home-group-1540589894
November 24th, 2018 at 4:40 pm
Outdoor-recreation outfitters, tour companies and similar could supplant main-street retailers in scenic rural areas that become popular tourism destinations.
November 24th, 2018 at 4:53 pm
Jonathan, there is just such a retailer in Sandpoint ID, where I bought my daughter a chain saw as a gift.
It’;s called “North 40” and has everything from venison sausage grinders to guns to clothing.
We went to the store just north of Lake Pend Oreille and Sandpoint.
It’s enormous.
November 24th, 2018 at 4:57 pm
Brian: “One would think that the rise of the internet would be a boon for small towns, but it’s been the opposite–online retail, even more than big-box stores, kills small businesses, so that towns not big enough to attract Lowes, Walmart, etc., have nothing left.”
Indeed! Many of us expected to see growth in small towns as people use the internet to work from home, shop from home in more salubrious surroundings. Who wants to live in London and have to dodge knife fights and the general lack of civility? But that trend to small towns has not happened (except arguably in the case of suburbs of big cities). Some small towns in my area have even lost their grocery store, which suggests they are well on the way to ghost town status. Instead, the big cities have grown at the expense of the small towns. This is happening across the western world. I took a train ride from St Petersburg to Moscow last year, and the same trend was obvious in Russia — booming cities at each end of the line, and in-between, mostly sad little villages with not much left except the graveyards.
The growth of cities in recent years has largely been because that is where the jobs are. Yet so many of these jobs are directly or indirectly dependent on government. What happens when unsustainable government over-spending comes to its inevitable end?
November 24th, 2018 at 7:14 pm
Gavin…much of the movement to cities has indeed been job-based, but I think social reasons are another key factor. Especially young people moving where they think the dating/mating pool will be deeper. Unfortunately, this often seems to wind them up in dating environments which are anonymous and ruthless.
November 24th, 2018 at 7:15 pm
In some parts of the country, these large, mostly open, spaces would provide an excellent location for (relatively) long-range shoot1ng ranges. Most commercial ranges are under 50 yards, which is fine for pistols, but not really very good for long guns. And there a lot of ARs as well as bolt actions that people would like to practice with during Winter.
November 24th, 2018 at 7:23 pm
Generally agree. Number of restaurants and bars are correlated with affluence and will continue to increase with USA disposable income.
Bank branches? We already seem to be over-banked. And becoming less relevant as cash is used less by millennials.
Gyms and walk-in clinics appear to be new demand for local real estate. Based on my travel, the USA seems to have more retail real estate than other countries
Local delivery is the new jobs engine along with Uber
November 24th, 2018 at 7:30 pm
Not all retail is dead: Took my UK colleague to a packed Cabelas store for a cultural experience not possible in New York City or San Francisco. He still talks about that visit to this day. Cabelas is largely Amazon-proof.
November 24th, 2018 at 8:00 pm
In some parts of the country, these large, mostly open, spaces would provide an excellent location for (relatively) long-range shoot1ng ranges.
Tucson has several outdoor ranges, a couple run by the county. They are very well run by volunteers although they are only open on weekends (Thursday, Friday 8 to12 ). Weekends only in summer when it is hot.
Tacoma WA used to have great shooting ranges but I suspect the leftist takeover of Washington state has had a bad effect.
There still seem to be some.
November 24th, 2018 at 9:17 pm
Lake visitors need marinas and boat servicing and repair. I imagine it’s similar for snowmachines and scuba as well. You can bring skis, fishing equipment, hunting supplies and the like with you from the city, but people buy those things while they are at the destination as well.
Despite the immense improvement in home entertainment systems, people still like movie theaters and going to concerts. I don’t, but others seem to. But even church models are changing with some groups having only house churches interspersed with larger festival gatherings a few times a year.
November 24th, 2018 at 9:34 pm
According to my son who organizes the IT setups of branches for a major bank, the trend is going to be toward tellerless banking. I suspect the multitude of branches is to provide a secure location for transactions (easier for people to go to the money than vice versa) as well as office space for the bankers working with high-dollar clients who expect convenience.
November 25th, 2018 at 8:46 am
I’d agree with Brian – that retail spaces could serve as a showroom for people who actually just want to try on or try out samples of the goods. I’ve often thought that Best Buy’s best hope is to do exactly that: let shoppers decide among the display models, and then order in store for home delivery.
November 25th, 2018 at 9:03 am
Best Buy’s problem has been that electronics and utilities are a low margin business. I go back to “White Front,” which was probably the first big discount store for those items.
In 1966, Interstate acquired the toy store chain Children’s Supermart, predecessor of Toys “R” Us, which is the only survivor of the company.[7][18] White Front was closed after Interstate filed for bankruptcy in 1974.[19] Some of the locations were changed to Two Guys, another discount chain. Two Guys soon failed as well, and the stores became relabeled as FedMart stores, which eventually were purchased by Target. The Target store in San Bernardino, California sported the archway across its facade for many years until a recent remodeling.
The White Front store on California Avenue in Bakersfield, California, was taken over by Zody’s, also with a store in Long Beach, California. Later it was purchased and remodeled by Mervyns, which soon went out of business.
I also remember Fedco stores, which began the membership trend.
The chain was unusual in that it was a nonprofit consumers’ cooperative. It was founded by 800 U.S. Post Office employees who wanted to leverage their buying power by purchasing goods directly from wholesalers, and eliminate the additional markup of a retail store. The Board of Directors, headed by Robert Kee, established the first store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles.
I’ve been in that Slauson store and the La Cienega store that replaced it. Costco has replaced them.
November 25th, 2018 at 10:50 am
Related:
https://www.city-journal.org/future-of-retail
November 25th, 2018 at 11:25 am
This discussion on the loss of retail space reminds me of a time my Manhattan-dwelling cousin visited me in Texas. We drove by a Half Price Books store. I impulsively asked her if she wanted to check out Half Price Books. Her answer surprised me. She replied that as so many bookstores in NYC had closed, she wanted to check out Half Price Books. She purchased several books. I purchased Thomas Sowell’s Vision of the Anointed in hardback for $2.
Back in the day, when I visited NYC, I spent a lot of time perusing the used book stores around 4th Avenue. 4th Avenue: The History of NYC’s Lost “Book Row.”
I know of a defunct mall that became community college property.
November 25th, 2018 at 11:38 am
Big stuff that’s hard to ship to consumer addresses. In my town Macy’s just converted a Safeway adjacent to their mall store into a furniture store.
November 25th, 2018 at 11:43 am
“Number of restaurants and bars are correlated with affluence and will continue to increase with USA disposable income.”
There is a key assumption there — the assumption of increasing disposable income. Yet we hear frequently of the plight of recent college graduates so burdened with student debt that they cannot afford to get married, buy a house, have children. Given the media’s class bias, we do not hear much about the worse plight of the non-college graduates, for whom opportunities to earn a good income have been lost due to the foolish offshoring of the country’s manufacturing sector.
The people who do have steadily increasing disposable income tend to be government employees or those who are indirectly dependent on government (eg attorneys). But we know that governments have been spending money they don’t have for decades, and the bill will eventually come due, one way or another. See, for example, the current riots in France against increasing fuel taxes.
What happens when disposable income declines? As it must when the debt bombs explode. There could be a scenario in which the convenience of on-line shopping and delivery to the individual turns out to be more expensive than local provision of a limited range of items. Maybe brick & mortar retail will have a resurgence of sorts — not that we are necessarily going to like it.
November 25th, 2018 at 9:08 pm
Gavin, I think the Blue Collar prospects are actually better than the college graduate with $50-100k debt and degree in Transgender and other victim coursework. This coursework is nothing more than adolescence extended by 4-5 years at enormous cost. Degrees in STEM are of course different. Few students are willing to make the sacrifice to study STEM.
Though I have 10 years of university and regret none of it, not the path I’d recommend for most students. College is over-prescribed in my view. Acquire a post-HS blue collar skill that can’t be readily offshored. It is one reason many IT jobs, traditionally solid middle class jobs, have disappeared. It is my job to make them disappear!
Most useful advice I give young Millennials: Seek jobs with customer contact, the more direct the better.