Chicago Boyz is a registered trademark of Chicago Boyz Media, LLC. All original content on the Chicago Boyz web site is copyright 2001-2018 by Chicago Boyz Media, LLC or the Chicago Boyz contributor who posted it. All rights reserved.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 27th, 2018 at 2:19 pm and is filed under Waiting Rooms.
You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
3 Responses to “ChicagoBoyz Waiting Room Series 17”
Did we ever resolve whether these posts are open threads?
If so, remember how a bit over a year ago a guy tried to kill several hundred people in Vegas and they never told us why, or ever showed a single picture of him during his stay despite casinos having cameras everywhere, and remember how ISIS said he was one of theirs and we were told not to believe it because they totally always do that even though there are roughly zero examples of that?
In probably more trivial news, isn’t it kind of odd that the feds sent Whitey Bulger to certain death a couple weeks ago?
Annuities are Ok if you can be reasonably sure you that you will live a long time – lifestyle habits, family and health history, etc – and you don’t want to deal with the complexities of investment portfolios. In one sense, they may be good for your health because you have to stay alive to get your money’s worth. If not, they can be considered another form of insurance.
November 27th, 2018 at 5:09 pm
I hope you weren’t there to buy annuities.
November 27th, 2018 at 10:29 pm
Did we ever resolve whether these posts are open threads?
If so, remember how a bit over a year ago a guy tried to kill several hundred people in Vegas and they never told us why, or ever showed a single picture of him during his stay despite casinos having cameras everywhere, and remember how ISIS said he was one of theirs and we were told not to believe it because they totally always do that even though there are roughly zero examples of that?
In probably more trivial news, isn’t it kind of odd that the feds sent Whitey Bulger to certain death a couple weeks ago?
November 28th, 2018 at 11:50 am
Annuities are Ok if you can be reasonably sure you that you will live a long time – lifestyle habits, family and health history, etc – and you don’t want to deal with the complexities of investment portfolios. In one sense, they may be good for your health because you have to stay alive to get your money’s worth. If not, they can be considered another form of insurance.