Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 at 3:56 pm
6 Responses to “Chicago Boyz Waiting Room Series: 20”
December 18th, 2018 at 4:59 pm
‘Be an opener of doors for such as come after thee, and do not try to make the universe a blind alley.’
-Ralph Waldo Emerson
December 18th, 2018 at 6:04 pm
This just may be the dullest most boring waiting room I have ever seen! Is this a dental office?
December 18th, 2018 at 6:23 pm
If the chairs were white, this would be a serious work of art.
December 18th, 2018 at 6:34 pm
We work with the waiting rooms we have.
December 18th, 2018 at 7:01 pm
I think this series is wonderful.
December 18th, 2018 at 8:10 pm
These seem to be showing up with increasing frequency. I do hope the problem is resolved soon.