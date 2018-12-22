Solzhenitsyn Revisited
Cathy Young, writing in Quillette, has caused me to rethink Aleksandr. Solzhenitsyn: The Fall of a Prophet. I have long been an admirer, and even when his nationalism seemed a misplaced traditionalism based on a romanticised view of Russian history, I thought of that as quaint more than dangerous. She was already making a powerful case that we should be grateful for his actions up until the Gulag Archipelago and his subsequent exile, but after that, no so much. In addition to his anti-semitism (weakly defended by Sharansky and Wiesel), this caught me up short:
But to many of Solzhenitsyn’s former admirers, his wholehearted embrace of Vladimir Putin and Putin’s neo-authoritarianism in the 2000s was even more dismaying than his views of ethnic conflicts.
I hadn’t known that. It gives one pause.
Both Putin and Solzhenitsyn were nationalists. Putin is a violent guy but he is playing a weak hand pretty well.
Obama gave him a hard start but Bush helped, too, looking into his eyes.
Oil at $46/barrel is the best response to Putin.
“Oil at $46/barrel is the best response to Putin.”
Also natural gas. I wonder if the transportation costs of LNG (including the liquification and de-liquification, as well as the actual ship transport) can be substantially reduced from their current levels.
It’s very odd to talk about Solzhenitsyn’s legacy and not even mention the Harvard commencement address.
He was “just” a man. No one argues he was perfect, but no flaws of his can change the fact that he was a massive figure in the literature and politics of the late 20th century.
George Washington owned slaves. So what? He’s still arguably the most important figure for good in world of the last 250 years.
Let’s not go out our way to tear down such men. That’s the way of Cultural Revolution.
I wonder if the transportation costs of LNG (including the liquification and de-liquification, as well as the actual ship transport) can be substantially reduced from their current levels.
We need more LNG terminals and pipelines, all of which the enviroweenies are opposed to and protesting. They, of course, are also convinced that Putin controls Trump.