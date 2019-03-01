Professor BBB wrote: “Not to mention the lies and manipulation of the Leave campaign, which just exacerbated the problem [for voters].” Notice how Professor BBB feels no need to explain what those lies were or how voters were manipulated or how significant the misinformation was. But just so there is no confusion—there were lots of people on hand to argue the other side. Look at the list. I wonder how is it that they were unable to make themselves understood in a publicly funded vote?



Who Supported Remain?

Her Majesty’s Government was for Remain.

The leading opposition parties were for Remain.



[. . .]



[long list]



[. . .]



The Bar and the legal profession were for Remain. But …. I repeat myself.



Now ask yourself: precisely, who was on the Leave side?

Just some voters—and what do they know?



But here at Conlawprof—we are all good democrats—honest & true.