 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    Boredom

    Posted by David Foster on April 14th, 2019 (All posts by )

    Ammo Grrrll writes about her husband, a man who is never bored…”the most self-amusing human I have ever known, mostly due to an overabundance of enthusiasms and boundless curiosity about every dang thing in the world.”  She contrasts this attitude with the attitudes of those people who really can’t think of anything to do unless they need to go to work.

    Valerie Jarrett famously said of Obama:  “He’s been bored to death his whole life.”  We can’t be sure, of course, that Jarrett is here actually reflecting Obama’s true characteristics;  but we can be sure that she feels that the characteristic of being bored one’s whole life is something admirable, a sign of intellectual and maybe moral superiority.

    (I think it’s correct to say that the affectation of boredom has traditionally been associated with members of aristocracies)

    Years ago, when I visited the American Museum of the American Indian, one of the exhibits was a collection of jewelry made by former senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell (Cheyenne)…really fine stuff, not that I’m any judge.  I remember wondering at the time:  how many other politicians have a serious hobby or avocation such as this?  I thought then and I think now that it’s probably pretty exceptional; most of them seem to have few interests other than the pursuit of power and activities directly related to that pursuit.

    In his important memoir of growing up in Germany between the wars, Sebastian Haffner discusses a period (during the Stresemann chancellorship) when the political and economic climate in that country stabilized significantly.  Most people were a lot happier:

    The last ten years were forgotten like a bad dream. The Day of Judgment was remote again, and there was no demand for saviors or revolutionaries…There was an ample measure of freedom, peace, and order, everywhere the most well-meaning liberal-mindedness, good wages, good food and a little political boredom. everyone was cordially invited to concentrate on their personal lives, to arrange their affairs according to their own taste and to find their own paths to happiness.

    But…and I think this is a particuarly important point…a return to private life was not to everyone’s taste:

    A generation of young Germans had become accustomed to having the entire content of their lives delivered gratis, so to speak, by the public sphere, all the raw material for their deeper emotions…Now that these deliveries suddently ceased, people were left helpless, impoverished, robbed, and disappointed. They had never learned how to live from within themselves, how to make an ordinary private life great, beautiful and worth while, how to enjoy it and make it interesting. So they regarded the end of political tension and the return of private liberty not as a gift, but as a deprivation. They were bored, their minds strayed to silly thoughts, and they began to sulk.

    and

    To be precise (the occasion demands precision, because in my opinion it provides the key to the contemporary period of history): it was not the entire generation of young Germans. Not every single individual reacted in this fashion. There were some who learned during this period, belatedly and a little clumsily, as it were, how to live. they began to enjoy their own lives, weaned themselves from the cheap intoxication of the sports of war and revolution, and started to develop their own personalities. It was at this time that, invisibly and unnoticed, the Germans divided into those who later became Nazis and those who would remain non-Nazis.

    I believe that in America today, there are a lot of people–largely, but not exclusively on the Left–whose political activity is motivated in large part by their inability to make their own lives reat, beautiful and worth while.

    Discuss, if so inclined.

     

    This entry was posted on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at 2:27 pm and is filed under Civil Society, Deep Thoughts, Germany, Human Behavior, USA. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    4 Responses to “Boredom”

    1. raven Says:
      April 14th, 2019 at 4:13 pm

      Interesting topic. I have pondered this idea, as you say, most in political life seem obsessed with power to the detriment of all else.
      In both my professional life and in avocations I have been fortunately surrounded by very creative people.
      So two outstanding examples come to mind, both painters- Winston Churchill, and Dwight Eisenhower.

    2. Subotai Bahadur Says:
      April 14th, 2019 at 4:23 pm

      OK, it is saying the obvious, but the American Left, including more and more the Democrat-Socialist party [as they functionally are and now style themselves whenever they can], are addicted to the search for power. Here in Colorado they have control over the Governorship and both Houses of the General Assembly.

      Since January they have locally voided the 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th Amendments of the Bill of Rights. Now, based on an accusation that may be anonymous, a judge can hold a hearing at which a firearms owner can be charged with “being dangerous” and his firearms ordered confiscated without ever being notified of the charge or the hearing and having no chance to defend himself or be represented by counsel. The first that he will hear of it will be when a police TAC Team comes to his door to seize any firearms he owns without warning. In today’s America, that is a formula for a) a replay of Waco, and b) shortly thereafter replays of Lexington and Concord. Over half of our counties have declared themselves 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries and the Sheriffs refuse to enforce that law. After the seizure, the legal burden of proof is to prove a negative. The firearms owner has to PROVE he is not a danger, or the order can be renewed endlessly every year.

      Secondly, with no consultation with the people, the Democrat-Socialists have signed us on to the National Popular Vote Initiative which gives away our Electoral Votes regardless of how Coloradans vote. This was done in such a hurry [about a week total after the General Assembly convened] that they made a drafting error which means we can [and will] bring it to a statewide referendum.

      The third thing, which may interfere with this vote, is that they are passing a bill mandating automatic voter registration at every encounter with the Department of Motor Vehicles [car registration, plates, change of address, drivers licenses and change of address] and Medicaid you will be automatically registered to vote with the Secretary of State’s office and the registration inserted into each county’s voter rolls with no involvement by the County Clerk. You do not have to be a United States citizen to do any of the above things. We are a mail-in ballot state, and the Democrat-Socialists will collect the mail in ballots from their foreign clients and vote them.

      Finally, the Democrat-Socialists just ignore votes if they lose. Last November we had a statewide referendum on a Democrat-Socialist petition to expand the setbacks required for anything to do with the petroleum industry, such as to shut it down. It was voted down 3-1. They just passed a law that inserted the setbacks in defiance of a statewide vote.

      All of these were done on pure party line votes [there is no such thing as a “moderate” Democrat in Colorado, or one who obeys the law and Constitution]. People I know have talked to Democrat-Socialist legislators and to our Democrat-Socialist Governor. The response to them complaining about the above was, and I am moderating what was said by the legislators and Governor, “FOAD, we have the power.”.

      They are deliberately trying to provoke violent resistance. Pretty much every Democrat-Socialist run polity is doing the same. The Left [and their Republican accomplices] are probably going to get their wish for a political life that is nasty, brutish, and short. I personally do not think that we will avoid open warfare by them until November 2020.

      And if we do have elections in 2020, if the “counted” votes show that they lose, what are the odds that they will leave office?

      All government is a shared myth. When the myth dies, so does the government.

      Subotai Bahadur

    3. Brian Says:
      April 14th, 2019 at 5:00 pm

      “We” have produced a generation of wannabe Red Guards. I would blame the internet, millennials, etc., but fully adult politicians in blue states have gone completely loopy as well. It’s not going to end well. They really don’t understand that red states aren’t going to just submit meekly. They think that it’ll be as easy to take over and “fundamentally transform” the country as it was to take over their states. But blue state conservative residents had the option of fleeing to red states. Red states can’t, and won’t, just run away.

    4. David Foster Says:
      April 14th, 2019 at 5:52 pm

      Raven…Churchill was not only a painter, but a bricklayer. And George W Bush has taken up painting, and isn’t bad at it.

      An example from the corporate world is former Lockheed-Martin CEO Norman Augustine, who likes to build very elaborate dollhouses from scratch—not just a retirement hobby, but also something he did while very active in his career. That’s in addition to lots of other hobbies.

      https://www.tbp.org/pubs/features/sp13bell.pdf

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     