Boredom
Posted by David Foster on April 14th, 2019 (All posts by David Foster)
Ammo Grrrll writes about her husband, a man who is never bored…”the most self-amusing human I have ever known, mostly due to an overabundance of enthusiasms and boundless curiosity about every dang thing in the world.” She contrasts this attitude with the attitudes of those people who really can’t think of anything to do unless they need to go to work.
Valerie Jarrett famously said of Obama: “He’s been bored to death his whole life.” We can’t be sure, of course, that Jarrett is here actually reflecting Obama’s true characteristics; but we can be sure that she feels that the characteristic of being bored one’s whole life is something admirable, a sign of intellectual and maybe moral superiority.
(I think it’s correct to say that the affectation of boredom has traditionally been associated with members of aristocracies)
Years ago, when I visited the American Museum of the American Indian, one of the exhibits was a collection of jewelry made by former senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell (Cheyenne)…really fine stuff, not that I’m any judge. I remember wondering at the time: how many other politicians have a serious hobby or avocation such as this? I thought then and I think now that it’s probably pretty exceptional; most of them seem to have few interests other than the pursuit of power and activities directly related to that pursuit.
In his important memoir of growing up in Germany between the wars, Sebastian Haffner discusses a period (during the Stresemann chancellorship) when the political and economic climate in that country stabilized significantly. Most people were a lot happier:
The last ten years were forgotten like a bad dream. The Day of Judgment was remote again, and there was no demand for saviors or revolutionaries…There was an ample measure of freedom, peace, and order, everywhere the most well-meaning liberal-mindedness, good wages, good food and a little political boredom. everyone was cordially invited to concentrate on their personal lives, to arrange their affairs according to their own taste and to find their own paths to happiness.
But…and I think this is a particuarly important point…a return to private life was not to everyone’s taste:
A generation of young Germans had become accustomed to having the entire content of their lives delivered gratis, so to speak, by the public sphere, all the raw material for their deeper emotions…Now that these deliveries suddently ceased, people were left helpless, impoverished, robbed, and disappointed. They had never learned how to live from within themselves, how to make an ordinary private life great, beautiful and worth while, how to enjoy it and make it interesting. So they regarded the end of political tension and the return of private liberty not as a gift, but as a deprivation. They were bored, their minds strayed to silly thoughts, and they began to sulk.
and
To be precise (the occasion demands precision, because in my opinion it provides the key to the contemporary period of history): it was not the entire generation of young Germans. Not every single individual reacted in this fashion. There were some who learned during this period, belatedly and a little clumsily, as it were, how to live. they began to enjoy their own lives, weaned themselves from the cheap intoxication of the sports of war and revolution, and started to develop their own personalities. It was at this time that, invisibly and unnoticed, the Germans divided into those who later became Nazis and those who would remain non-Nazis.
I believe that in America today, there are a lot of people–largely, but not exclusively on the Left–whose political activity is motivated in large part by their inability to make their own lives reat, beautiful and worth while.
Discuss, if so inclined.
April 14th, 2019 at 4:13 pm
Interesting topic. I have pondered this idea, as you say, most in political life seem obsessed with power to the detriment of all else.
In both my professional life and in avocations I have been fortunately surrounded by very creative people.
So two outstanding examples come to mind, both painters- Winston Churchill, and Dwight Eisenhower.
April 14th, 2019 at 4:23 pm
OK, it is saying the obvious, but the American Left, including more and more the Democrat-Socialist party [as they functionally are and now style themselves whenever they can], are addicted to the search for power. Here in Colorado they have control over the Governorship and both Houses of the General Assembly.
Since January they have locally voided the 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th Amendments of the Bill of Rights. Now, based on an accusation that may be anonymous, a judge can hold a hearing at which a firearms owner can be charged with “being dangerous” and his firearms ordered confiscated without ever being notified of the charge or the hearing and having no chance to defend himself or be represented by counsel. The first that he will hear of it will be when a police TAC Team comes to his door to seize any firearms he owns without warning. In today’s America, that is a formula for a) a replay of Waco, and b) shortly thereafter replays of Lexington and Concord. Over half of our counties have declared themselves 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries and the Sheriffs refuse to enforce that law. After the seizure, the legal burden of proof is to prove a negative. The firearms owner has to PROVE he is not a danger, or the order can be renewed endlessly every year.
Secondly, with no consultation with the people, the Democrat-Socialists have signed us on to the National Popular Vote Initiative which gives away our Electoral Votes regardless of how Coloradans vote. This was done in such a hurry [about a week total after the General Assembly convened] that they made a drafting error which means we can [and will] bring it to a statewide referendum.
The third thing, which may interfere with this vote, is that they are passing a bill mandating automatic voter registration at every encounter with the Department of Motor Vehicles [car registration, plates, change of address, drivers licenses and change of address] and Medicaid you will be automatically registered to vote with the Secretary of State’s office and the registration inserted into each county’s voter rolls with no involvement by the County Clerk. You do not have to be a United States citizen to do any of the above things. We are a mail-in ballot state, and the Democrat-Socialists will collect the mail in ballots from their foreign clients and vote them.
Finally, the Democrat-Socialists just ignore votes if they lose. Last November we had a statewide referendum on a Democrat-Socialist petition to expand the setbacks required for anything to do with the petroleum industry, such as to shut it down. It was voted down 3-1. They just passed a law that inserted the setbacks in defiance of a statewide vote.
All of these were done on pure party line votes [there is no such thing as a “moderate” Democrat in Colorado, or one who obeys the law and Constitution]. People I know have talked to Democrat-Socialist legislators and to our Democrat-Socialist Governor. The response to them complaining about the above was, and I am moderating what was said by the legislators and Governor, “FOAD, we have the power.”.
They are deliberately trying to provoke violent resistance. Pretty much every Democrat-Socialist run polity is doing the same. The Left [and their Republican accomplices] are probably going to get their wish for a political life that is nasty, brutish, and short. I personally do not think that we will avoid open warfare by them until November 2020.
And if we do have elections in 2020, if the “counted” votes show that they lose, what are the odds that they will leave office?
“All government is a shared myth. When the myth dies, so does the government.”
Subotai Bahadur
April 14th, 2019 at 5:00 pm
“We” have produced a generation of wannabe Red Guards. I would blame the internet, millennials, etc., but fully adult politicians in blue states have gone completely loopy as well. It’s not going to end well. They really don’t understand that red states aren’t going to just submit meekly. They think that it’ll be as easy to take over and “fundamentally transform” the country as it was to take over their states. But blue state conservative residents had the option of fleeing to red states. Red states can’t, and won’t, just run away.
April 14th, 2019 at 5:52 pm
Raven…Churchill was not only a painter, but a bricklayer. And George W Bush has taken up painting, and isn’t bad at it.
An example from the corporate world is former Lockheed-Martin CEO Norman Augustine, who likes to build very elaborate dollhouses from scratch—not just a retirement hobby, but also something he did while very active in his career. That’s in addition to lots of other hobbies.
https://www.tbp.org/pubs/features/sp13bell.pdf