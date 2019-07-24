A short reminder about New York City municipal takeovers
The New York City Subways were largely built by private enterprise and had private owners. Rides were $0.05. The private owners of the various systems couldn’t keep offering service for that low a price and were discussing raising the fares.
The city took over the multiple private systems in 1940. The stated reason was in order to save the nickel fare. They did, for seven whole years. They then doubled it to $0.10. The current fare is $2.75 a ride, an inflation rate of 5,400% and an annual inflation rate of 68% from the 1940 takeover date. Average inflation has been 3.72% over that period of time.
Mayor Bill DeBlasio just proposed looking into taking over the regional electric company, ConEd which serves the city and Westchester County. His stated reason is to reduce the number of service failures.
I don’t usually calculate inflation rates. Anybody willing to check my math?
Conquest’s rules apply.
1. Everyone is conservative about what he knows best.
2. Any organization not explicitly right-wing sooner or later becomes left wing.
3. The simplest way to explain the behavior of any bureaucratic organization is to assume that it is controlled by a cabal of its enemies .
— Robert Conquest.
Plus, of course, Warren Wilhem Jr is a communist
I believe the annual inflation rate for the fares is actually 5.18%. Recall compounding. So you want to solve $0.05*(1+x)^79=2.75, and you get x~0.0518.
Conservatives generally and Chicago School economists specifically have a reputation for being good with numbers.
Post the corrected rate into the top (original) analysis. Protect our reputation.
The private sector recognized that a fare of $.05 was inadequate in 1940. The government sector learned that by 1947. Suggests to me that the calculation should be based upon an initial fare of $.10, which would lower the inflation rate calculation.
I’ll posit that a better way to look at this is to consider how long one must work to recover the fare in after tax dollars. In 1947 at say $1.00/hr w/ likely no income tax, call it 6 minutes. In 2019 at say $25/hr with 30% tax we get 9.42 minutes. Meh. If you have a job, the public transit fare doesn’t much matter. If you don’t, it does. Also note that the ride purchased likely takes (much) longer than it takes to earn the fare.
The real reason for these takeovers is to ensure dominance of ever more of private life by democrats. Public transit workers vote D. So would public utility workers.
From 1988 until late 2006 I lived and worked in North Philadelphia. My house fronted Fairmount Park in Brewerytown on the east side of the Schuykill River. My business was located 3 miles east of there in Fishtown/Kennsington just west of the Delaware River. Both locations were just shy of 2 miles from City Hall, so close in. Night and day difference between the 2 locations. My home was fairly new and had a garage and a driveway that allowed off-street parking for up to 4 cars. So I drove back and forth. I was without a car for about 6 months and used public transit for that period of time. What a miserable experience that was. If you are a strap-hanger going from one nice neighborhood to a nice employment area, I suppose the experience would be tolerable. But if you begin or end in a ghetto, life really sucks.
Democrats, recognizing that gov’t. can’t fix problems of poverty (or any other kind), has decided that the best solution is to make everybody live like this. If you won’t come to the ghetto, they will bring the ghetto to you.
Rant over, I feel better already.
Republicans in New York state had somewhat miraculously been able to stand against total Democrat domination, and usually have controlled the state Senate (albeit only with rebel Democrat help recently), but they were absolutely slaughtered in last year’s elections. It’s going to be a really sharp downhill path for the state now that the “progressives” have free rein. Raymond’s absolutely right that this is a transparent play to make the ConEd employees members of a public union. Though I suspect their employees already are heavy Dem voters, if taken over they’d be able to get huge pay raises voted by Dem politicians who don’t have to worry about crazy stuff like business sustainability, with correspondingly large donations to Dems from their new union.
It’s a travesty that Andy Cuomo isn’t in prison, multiple of his close advisers have gone down for corruption, as have senior legislators of both parties, but of course the media and the state system won’t touch him. That’s who SDNY should be going after.
The length of time between political control of utilities and crime is rapidly diminishing.
The L.A. Department of Water and Power, infamous for a 2013 billing scandal and other shenanigans, got raided Monday by FBI agents who marched in and carted away records in a corruption probe that also brought raids at other city offices. At the DWP building, nine agents went to one floor alone, and at the end of the day, witnesses saw uniformed personnel pushing carts away. I don’t think they were the caterers.
On Tuesday, DWP chief David Wright stepped down and was replaced by an underling I’ve known to be a pretty good guy. But can we trust someone who didn’t have the sense to run for the hills rather than take the helm?
An old Los Angeles story.