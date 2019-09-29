 
    Quote of the Day

    Posted by Jonathan on September 29th, 2019 (All posts by )

    Conrad Black:

    Beneath the façade of Norman Rockwell and Walt Disney and most of Hollywood’s production before it was taken over by the limousine left, the United States is a jungle, and that is its strength and its weakness. It assures an immensely competitive Darwinian society in constant fermentation with high levels of achievement in practically every field, but it also causes inordinately large numbers of people to be ground to powder. The land of opportunity is the place where anyone can accomplish almost anything, but there is a threadbare safety net and more than 30 million people live in poverty. It has six to 12 times as many incarcerated people as other large, prosperous democracies, including Canada. And like all jungles, it is run, even if from a little behind the scenes, by the human equivalent of 30-foot constricting snakes and 700-pound cats. Trump’s offence, and his strength, is that he doesn’t make much effort to disguise the fact that he is a fierce, tough and often ruthless alumnus of the very tough schools of American capitalism, entertainment and politics.

    Trump is a man of his times. It’s sad that the times are such that only a Trump can promote America’s interests successfully, but that’s reality as recognized by a plurality of voters. Trump, unlike most elected Republicans in national office, gets results and that’s what counts. The media clerics will always misrepresent what’s going on, not only because of their partisan bias but because they deal in words and Trump is a man of action. Trump doesn’t play their game and they are unwilling or unable to understand what he does. Ordinary voters are probably more clear-headed.

     

    This entry was posted on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 at 12:05 pm and is filed under Conservatism, Politics, Trump, USA.

    2 Responses to “Quote of the Day”

    1. David Foster Says:
      September 29th, 2019 at 12:15 pm

      “The media clerics will always misrepresent what’s going on, not only because of their partisan bias but because they deal in words and Trump is a man of action.”

      It goes even deeper than that, I think. Most of the media types, and most academics, seem to be purely deductive thinkers, whereas Trump is more of an inductive-intuitive pattern-finding thinker.

      Years ago, I found ‘The Art of the Deal’ difficult to read…despite a strong professional interest in the topic…largely because of its lack of coherent structure. But I also have enough of the inductive-intuitive thinking mode to have some comprehension of Trump’s thought process and its value, whereas most of the media people and academics do not.

    2. Grurray Says:
      September 29th, 2019 at 12:58 pm

      The U.S. criminal justice system, because of the corruption of the plea bargain system that facilitates the prosecutors’ extortion of perjured inculpatory evidence with impunity, is just an immense kangaroo court.

      At first I thought it was odd that Trump retained Rudy Guiliani, but now it makes sense. Having succesfully prosecuted the five NYC mafia families using the RICO law before he was mayor, Rudy was best qualified to block attempts by the FBI to use RICO tactics designed for charging conspiracy or racketeering.

      However, it looks like they overplayed their hand with Ukraine. By sending Rudy to look into Ukraine, they poked the beast. The fact that the so-called whistleblower (LOL) came from the CIA is proof that this whole thing leads deep into the bowels of the Deep State. Deeper than anyone will want to go.

