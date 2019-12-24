A Very Merry Christmas …
Posted by Sgt. Mom on December 24th, 2019 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
Happy Holidays, and the best of New Years to all the Chicagoboyz and our readers!
December 24th, 2019 at 4:28 pm
Thanks! Merry Christmas back at ya, Sgt Mom.
December 24th, 2019 at 4:49 pm
At a guess, Santa will be bringing you books …
December 24th, 2019 at 6:02 pm
Why, Pouncer – WHATEVER could bring you to think that… ;-)
December 24th, 2019 at 6:59 pm
Merry Christmas to all. May peace and love rule the day. My daughters tree, where I will spend Christmas day:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=11NfHCnydcjOB8zFARhxQZvoABzruum02