A paper published in 2014 documents the invention of a ventilator manifold which can lead to up to 4 people sharing a ventilator.

You can find the paper here and an article describing the invention here.

Does anyone know the regulation that is stopping us from printing these manifolds and reducing the death toll from a local overwhelmed medical system? A lot of people are rightly worried about our ventilator situation. Something that quadruples system capacity would be a godsend.