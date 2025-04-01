About That New York Times Article…

There is a lot of hubub on the nets concerning the NY Times article outlining the three-year history of the relationship between the US and Ukraine militaries during the Russian invasion. It’s fascinating, and while the larger strategic issues of the war are pushed into the background in favor of tactical and operational considerations, it fills in important details. Given the length (13,000 words) and the research involved, I’m sure there is a book in the works somewhere.

Given that, there’s something strange going on.

There is little in the article that should be shocking to anyone who has been paying attention for the past three years. It doesn’t take a proverbial “leaked Signal chat” to know that we have been providing the Ukrainians not only with supply, training, and planning support but also with ISR plugged right into the kill chain. We were everything but (officially) boots on the ground.

Problems in paradise between American and Ukrainian military planners? A staple of coalition warfare. The details are interesting, but the overall tenor is not surprising

That there were opportunities on the battlefield lost through miscommunication and political meddling? These dangers are present (and realized) in every war, and it’s the mark of a general’s ability to navigate those shoals at the highest levels of policy that gives them their place in history. George Marshall was a grandmaster at it. Mark Milley, not so much.



All of these facts are interesting, but none of them should be shocking.

So (again) what’s going on?

First, I think you have to go to the source of the article. The NY Times is a player in the larger political-media firmament. Keep in mind that the media reports stories, not events; there are heroes and villains, a narrative arc if the story goes more than a day, and a moral to be learned. The NY Times specifically is not only the narrative-setter for most of the media, but is a willing accomplice to factions and movements within the larger political culture. So it always pays to read it like a Soviet-era Pravda.

So who are the villains? Trump, of course, though he really only comes out in the end in the most indirect way, hovering over the proceedings off-stage, casting a pall and inspiring fear as if the Angel of Death:

“The Ukrainians, he recalled, were terrified that they, too, would be abandoned. They kept calling, wanting to know if America would stay the course, asking: ‘What will happen if the Republicans win the Congress? What is going to happen if President Trump wins?”

“He always told them to remain encouraged, he said. Still, he added, “I had my fingers crossed behind my back, because I really didn’t know anymore.

“Mr. Trump won, and the fear came rushing in.”

Who is another villain? Zelensky.

That comes out once you realize who the heroes are: the American generals who are working with the Ukrainians. The perception generated is that the Americans and Ukrainians are not equals in terms of competence, but more on the lines of a 19th Century European colonial military having to work with a brave yet shifty set of local clans. The Americans keep thinking, “If only… the locals would listen to us and our military superpower ways we can win this war. Why aren’t they more grateful?” All the while, Zelensky keeps meddling, with disastrous results such as in the battle around Bakhmaut, and criticizing the Americans for not giving enough support. Ungrateful savage.

In a less elegant way, what the American generals are doing is CYA, “We could have won the war for Ukraine if it wasn’t for those meddling Ukrainians.”

When you take a step back you realize that the NY Times is saying that the Biden administration misled the American people about our involvement in Ukraine: how heavily we were involved in day-to-day direction of local units and fire support, the status of the Ukrainians, and White House worries about provoking the Russians.

So what’s going on?

A little while back the NY Times printed another story, this one concerning the origins of COVID, where it announced to the world that the virus was created in a Chinese lab. Of course anyone with a shred of analytical ability and independent thought had already come to the same conclusion five years before, but they had been roundly denounced by the media and scientific opinion as ignorant racists.

Then there is the upcoming book by CNN’s Jake Tapper that promises to reveal how a dementia-riddled Joe Biden was allowed to remain president.

Arguably these are three of the biggest, non-Trump stories of the past five years, and the media is in the process of doing a full 180 on all of them. How different would the world be if Americans were fully informed of the situation and risks we were running in Ukraine? Would Joe Biden be allowed to remain as president? Would he even be in the White House in the first place? That the virus that upended the world and killed millions came from American-supported experiments recklessly conducted in a Chinese lab? At the very least, no one would be thanking Dr. Fauci, and in all reality with “Science!” discredited we would have had a smarter response to COVID.

Think of how different the world would be if the media had simply revealed what all of us already knew, rather than being handmaiden to a narrative. Think of how different things would be if the media actually reported the news as it happened, rather than spinning stories about a world it so desperately wanted to exist.

Now? They are allowing the truth to leak out, like air from balloon, when the world had already moved on.

Ask yourself if any of these stories or books would have been published if Kamala had won.

That’s the real story behind that NY Times article.