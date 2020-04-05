 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    Covid-19 moment of truth for our healthcare systems

    Posted by TM Lutas on April 5th, 2020 (All posts by )

    The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has crucial data on Covid-19 for planning and it comes with a moment of truth for all Americans. The tide of good times has run out and those states that have built up a Potemkin health care system are now exposed in an undeniable way, in insufficient total hospital beds per million, insufficient total ICU beds per million, and insufficient ventilators available.

    The IHME data is available for download here. You can get to the pretty data projection visualizations here. The link takes you to the national visualization. Click on “United States of America” and you will see a state listing dropdown. They are doing the District of Columbia separately but the territories are missing.

    The state differences are sometimes stark and the worst state in the nation is not Alabama. More to come in further posts.

     

    This entry was posted on Sunday, April 5th, 2020 at 10:02 am and is filed under Miscellaneous. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    4 Responses to “Covid-19 moment of truth for our healthcare systems”

    1. Gavin Longmuir Says:
      April 5th, 2020 at 10:08 am

      Excuse me — I don’t want to see projections from models with built-in assumptions that guarantee the forecast will be huge numbers of dead people.

      I want to see actual data — How many people died today or this week from All Causes? And how does that compare with the number who died in the same period in prior years?

      That data exists — somewhere! It gets my spidey sense tingling when available real data are hidden and uncertain projections are front & center.

    2. Gavin Longmuir Says:
      April 5th, 2020 at 10:17 am

      It is also worth noting that no place in the US is ready for a 1,000 year storm — although we know from the geological record that 1,000 year storms occur.

      No place on the planet is ready for a large meteor strike — although we know from the geological record that the Earth is sometimes hit by giant meteors causing planet-wide destruction.

      The US is totally unprepared for another Carrington Event — a solar storm which would wipe out electrical systems all over the planet, although we know such events happen.

      The US is totally unprepared for a massive volcanic eruption in Yellowstone, although the grumbling of the planet can already be noted.

      When we think of all the really serious events for which we are unprepared, the current virus perhaps filling hospitals to capacity is not high on the list.

    3. Grurray Says:
      April 5th, 2020 at 11:27 am

      I want to see actual data

      The data is incomplete, especially for places like Italy and Spain. Let’s not even mention China. But putting that aside, the problem with looking at current data is there also have to be some kind of assumptions for what you are going to do with that data. If you don’t trust assumptions in the models, what makes your assumptions about the data so valid?

      So you want to look at year over year deaths for March 2020 compared to March 2019. Say it shows no difference. Are you confident that will be a good indication about how April or May will go?

      I’m not. The real world is dynamic and highly sensitive to initial, often hidden, conditions. Past performance does not necessarily predict future results. Ridin’ high in April, shot down in May.

      I don’t trust the models either, but that makes me even more skeptical of any data I see. There were zero cases (that we knew of) in November. That doesn’t help us now.

      In the absence of quantitative certainty, we then must look at, (a) expert qualitative analysis on the one hand, and (b) trusted universal premises about how systems work on the other.

    4. PenGun Says:
      April 5th, 2020 at 11:59 am

      You have less than a million hospital beds. Your medical system should fail to cope, by the end of the month.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     