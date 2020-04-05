Covid-19 moment of truth for our healthcare systems
Posted by TM Lutas on April 5th, 2020 (All posts by TM Lutas)
The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has crucial data on Covid-19 for planning and it comes with a moment of truth for all Americans. The tide of good times has run out and those states that have built up a Potemkin health care system are now exposed in an undeniable way, in insufficient total hospital beds per million, insufficient total ICU beds per million, and insufficient ventilators available.
The IHME data is available for download here. You can get to the pretty data projection visualizations here. The link takes you to the national visualization. Click on “United States of America” and you will see a state listing dropdown. They are doing the District of Columbia separately but the territories are missing.
The state differences are sometimes stark and the worst state in the nation is not Alabama. More to come in further posts.
April 5th, 2020 at 10:08 am
Excuse me — I don’t want to see projections from models with built-in assumptions that guarantee the forecast will be huge numbers of dead people.
I want to see actual data — How many people died today or this week from All Causes? And how does that compare with the number who died in the same period in prior years?
That data exists — somewhere! It gets my spidey sense tingling when available real data are hidden and uncertain projections are front & center.
April 5th, 2020 at 10:17 am
It is also worth noting that no place in the US is ready for a 1,000 year storm — although we know from the geological record that 1,000 year storms occur.
No place on the planet is ready for a large meteor strike — although we know from the geological record that the Earth is sometimes hit by giant meteors causing planet-wide destruction.
The US is totally unprepared for another Carrington Event — a solar storm which would wipe out electrical systems all over the planet, although we know such events happen.
The US is totally unprepared for a massive volcanic eruption in Yellowstone, although the grumbling of the planet can already be noted.
When we think of all the really serious events for which we are unprepared, the current virus perhaps filling hospitals to capacity is not high on the list.
April 5th, 2020 at 11:27 am
I want to see actual data
The data is incomplete, especially for places like Italy and Spain. Let’s not even mention China. But putting that aside, the problem with looking at current data is there also have to be some kind of assumptions for what you are going to do with that data. If you don’t trust assumptions in the models, what makes your assumptions about the data so valid?
So you want to look at year over year deaths for March 2020 compared to March 2019. Say it shows no difference. Are you confident that will be a good indication about how April or May will go?
I’m not. The real world is dynamic and highly sensitive to initial, often hidden, conditions. Past performance does not necessarily predict future results. Ridin’ high in April, shot down in May.
I don’t trust the models either, but that makes me even more skeptical of any data I see. There were zero cases (that we knew of) in November. That doesn’t help us now.
In the absence of quantitative certainty, we then must look at, (a) expert qualitative analysis on the one hand, and (b) trusted universal premises about how systems work on the other.
April 5th, 2020 at 11:59 am
You have less than a million hospital beds. Your medical system should fail to cope, by the end of the month.