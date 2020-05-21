Consent of the Governed
Posted by Sgt. Mom on May 21st, 2020 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
“…to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed…”
“The consent of the governed” – and what a concept, hey? And outlined in our very own Declaration of Independence. That the government has authority only as far as those it governs permits, allows or tolerates; a notion which seems to have escaped the more stubbornly authoritarian among us, such as the governors of certain states: among them Gavin “Gruesome” Newsom, of California, the Unspeakable Kate Brown of Oregon, Gretchen Witmer, the Grand Karenator of Michigan, J.B. “Jabba the Hutt” Pritzker of Illinois, Ralph Northam, the Baby-Killer of Virginia and the weaselly and nipple-pierced autocrat of New York, Andrew “Missed It By That Much!” Cuomo. All the above-listed, and a good few others of lesser notoriety and office went on an authoritarian kick: “Close all the things!” seemed to be their rallying cry, after first ignoring the first warning signs of the Wuhan Coronavirus, aka the Chinese Commie Crud, and then losing their damned minds when the National Establishment Media lost theirs.
So having done nothing much until the Commie Crud was upon us, then instituting a near-total lockdown in the name of keeping the hospitals from being overwhelmed, the above and others then mounted that specific goal on wheels and sent it careening all over the field. This, despite it becoming obvious by early May that the rate of fatalities was not such that bodies were piling up a dozen deep in American morgues, nor were mass graves having to be hastily dug, nor funerals held around the clock, as was in the case of the last massive pandemic, that of the 1918 Spanish Flu. In fact, most people who had active cases of the Chinese Commie Crud had no noticeable symptoms at all, and those fatalities from it were mostly, although not exclusively, over the age of 65 and/or with preexisting health conditions.
But never mind – the petty authoritarians did not like having their dictates flouted, although it has been noted, with considerable resentment, that they themselves felt perfectly free to go to their holiday homes, have their hair cut, or hang around with more than ten non-family members. Members of the advantaged classes, whose income is secure and whose work can readily be done from home have been rather brutally contemptuous of those whose income and mortgages are dependent upon them physically going back to work. It’s a very ugly kind of class snobbery, quite unfitting those who otherwise appear to pride themselves on their toleration and sensitivity. What seems to send the snobs and authoritarians over the moon with frustration alike is that many of us are fed up with confinement without any charge other than “You wanna kill Grandma!”
Yes, we want to go out and shop recreationally for non-essentials, get a manicure, go to a movie (if there were anything worth seeing, that is) walk in the park, float the river, see a live band at a bar, eat at a sit-down restaurant, go on a road trip, participate in a book festival or a historical reenactment, camp at a national park, or just go to the beach – practically the safest option around, what with sunshine, warmth and naturally-acquired Vitamin D apparently being inimical to the Chinese Commie Crud anyway. And after two months of having those simple pleasures denied to us by as septic a bunch of tattle-tales and professional Karens of both sexes as ever afflicted a middle school or a neighborhood home-owners association – and for no good purpose – we will have them.
Signs of quiet and not-so-quiet defiance are cropping up all over.
Again, I circle back to “consent of the governed.” Yes, we will observe such reasonable precautions, as long as those precautions appear to serve a real purpose. What the ‘drunk off their heads with authority’ civil Karens don’t seem to grasp is that on the whole, Americans obey the laws because we are generally a civically responsible and generally law-abiding people. We obey laws because we see the sense of them, and we consent, sometimes rather grudgingly, to obey them. We cannot be driven, harassed, hectored into obeying the irrational dictates of the professional political class – or at least most of us cannot. We are Americans: we can be led, but we cannot be driven.
Comment as you will. Personal observances and anecdotes of defiance are especially solicited. My own defiance, BTW – is on-line reference to the Wuhan Coronavirus (AKA the anodyne Covid19) as the Chinese Commie Crud, my own raised middle finger to the idiot mayor of my fair city, as well as those other scum-seeking politicians seeking to have any such descriptor cast as racist.
May 21st, 2020 at 5:16 pm
What a lot of the self-imagined overclass would do well to remember is that the majority of Americans came here from the rootstock that chose to leave places like Germany rather than conform and comply with things like mass conscription. We are, in the final analysis, the people who the rest of the world chose to drive away with their authoritarianism. Eastern Europeans came here to get away from the pogroms and the governments of Europe, and if you go back far enough, what you find are the people who chose to be pirates rather than put up with the BS at home.
This does not make for a generally compliant population, and I would suggest that unless they want to recapitulate the experience of the Ceaucescu family, they might want to try leadership as opposed to coercion. You want to do something with Americans, you’d best be pulling, rather than pushing.
Had a conversation, once upon a time, with a German veteran of WWII. He professed confusion as to how Germany and Japan lost the war, with their compliant and complaisant populations that would willingly lay their lives down for Hitler and the Emperor. I had to disabuse him of the notion that either of those mentalities were advantages, and point out that while I’d have a hard time persuading American troops to die for FDR, those same troops could make up their own minds to do the necessary when it got down to it, and because they’d been the ones to do that rather than be forced by a false oath to the Fuehrer to do the “right thing”, they were more likely to actually do it, and be a lot more damaging when they did. Indoctrinated fanatics are one thing, but when you’re dealing with pragmatic types who’ve reasoned themselves into cold fury…? Well, you’re going to find out why heated fanaticism isn’t a marker for effective results.
May 21st, 2020 at 9:04 pm
In our form of democracy, we hand authority to a highly non-representative group of people whose main enjoyment comes from telling other people what to do. And if they order us peons to do one thing while they themselves do the opposite, the enjoyment factor increases exponentially. (Just count those private jets flying into Davos). And, to be blunt, if they happen to end up personally wealthy (Harry Reid, Joe Biden) — well, they believe they deserve it.
How to control those peons? It usually comes down to “Divide & Conquer”. Our Betters have now learned how willingly a large section of the population (“herd”, to use their term) will go along with unjustified intrusive limitations on their freedoms in the name of “safety” — and how other peons react against it. Our Betters’ actions on this virus successfully divided the citizen body. Just another tool in our Betters’ armory for dividing us peons into warring camps — along with gender, race, patriotism, age. They will use it again.