Last night in the fair city of Madison, Wisconsin, the idiot brigade smashed more glass and took down statues around the capitol square. The victims last night were Lady Forward and Hans Christian Heg. Poor Hans – they even beheaded him and tossed him into Lake Monona.

While I can almost (not really), if I put myself into the demented head of a protester vandal see how Lady Forward might be tear down worthy, Hans Christian Heg was the very definition of abolitionist. He abhorred slavery, was actually an anti-slavery activist, and died in a war to end slavery.

So, who’s next? I’m guessing eventually this will spill onto private property and Jesus and others will begin to feel the wrath of the idiot brigade.