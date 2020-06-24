 
    More De-Statuing

    Posted by Dan from Madison on June 24th, 2020 (All posts by )

    Last night in the fair city of Madison, Wisconsin, the idiot brigade smashed more glass and took down statues around the capitol square. The victims last night were Lady Forward and Hans Christian Heg. Poor Hans – they even beheaded him and tossed him into Lake Monona.

    While I can almost (not really), if I put myself into the demented head of a protester vandal see how Lady Forward might be tear down worthy, Hans Christian Heg was the very definition of abolitionist. He abhorred slavery, was actually an anti-slavery activist, and died in a war to end slavery.

    So, who’s next? I’m guessing eventually this will spill onto private property and Jesus and others will begin to feel the wrath of the idiot brigade.

     

    This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 at 6:04 am and is filed under Current Events.

    8 Responses to “More De-Statuing”

    1. Mike K Says:
      June 24th, 2020 at 8:02 am

      I’m sure you know by now that this has little or nothing to do with slavery or history. The people running this are anarchists and leftists who are trying to start a revolution. Lots of these rioters are white radicals. Some are crazy. There was an incident in DC yesterday when Andrea Mitchell, the MSNBC type, was walking with Norton the DC Congress woman, who can’t park her car. A crazy looking guy with long blond hair and wearing a Bikini bottom and a little top went running toward her and tried to grab her. She, wisely, had two big black body guards and one grabbed this crazy and took him away.

      I assumed the guy would be arrested but no he was at the rally by the White House last night. I was watching Hannity and there he was standing with the crown with his pink megaphone hanging from his shoulder.

      You can see a video of the incident here.

    2. Mike K Says:
      June 24th, 2020 at 8:06 am

      That video would not play when I tested it.

      Try this one.

    3. Grurray Says:
      June 24th, 2020 at 8:18 am

      This is the inevitable conclusion of the Leftist lunatic agenda. Lady Forward used to serve as a neutral space for protests having to do with one grievance or another, in order to petition the objective public domain. Now intersectionality says there can’t be an objective neutral ground because organized society itself is evil. Reminders of the past or any representations of civilization have to be destroyed because they serve as conduits for oppression. Everyone who has lived in the past or has somehow participated in society is in some degree an oppressor. Since that includes pretty much everyone, they’ll be coming for all of us soon enough.

    4. Exasperated Says:
      June 24th, 2020 at 8:39 am

      Wouldn’t their time be better spent going from garage to garage eliminating garage door pull down cords?

    5. Kingsnake Says:
      June 24th, 2020 at 8:48 am

      It’s not about racism. It never was. It is about having a cudgel to beat opponents — us, me, law abiding normal people — over the head with. They even defaced the 54th Massachusetts (“Glory”) — you know, the black regiment — monument in Boston!

      And *ALL* because liberals couldn’t accept that they fairly lost an election HEAVILY fixed in their favor.

      It’s all about November: This s**t will cease the moment Trump leaves office. Watch the inferno if actually wins a second term …

    6. Anonymous Says:
      June 24th, 2020 at 9:33 am

      “This s**t will cease the moment Trump leaves office.”

      No, it won’t. When he leaves office, most of the constraints will be off and the useful idiots will shift into hyper drive. Coming to more places near all of us. Pass the ammo.

      Death6

    7. Dan from Madison Says:
      June 24th, 2020 at 9:39 am

      Pass the ammo, indeed.

    8. Mike K Says:
      June 24th, 2020 at 9:49 am

      A better video to explain what is going on is here.

      The election choices are between civilization and chaos.

