What is to be done? a quiet, fast, revolution
Posted by leifsmith on July 13th, 2020 (All posts by leifsmith)
Imagine a wheel. At the top, collectives — at the bottom, individuals.
That wheel must be made to revolve. Why? For all who value exploration, curiosity, imagination, wonder, venture, challenge, integrity. There are many of us. We will turn the wheel. Here’s how: We will tell stories of a new world, listen for adventures, share them, invest in the best of them, and from each we will draw power to turn the wheel. We will weave patterns of thought and action inspiring networks that change expectations. We will design for emergence, limit control, manifest strengths, live in freeorder. This is what is to be done.
That wheel must be made to revolve. Why? For all who value exploration, curiosity, imagination, wonder, venture, challenge, integrity. There are many of us. We will turn the wheel. Here’s how: We will tell stories of a new world, listen for adventures, share them, invest in the best of them, and from each we will draw power to turn the wheel. We will weave patterns of thought and action inspiring networks that change expectations. We will design for emergence, limit control, manifest strengths, live in freeorder. This is what is to be done.
July 13th, 2020 at 9:54 am
“… tell stories of a new world …”
“For income growth to occur in a society, a large fraction of people must experience changes in the possible lives they imagine for themselves and their children, and these new visions of possible futures must have enough force to lead them to change the way they behave … and the hopes they invest in these children: the way they allocate their time. In the words of [V.S. Naipaul] economic development requires “a million mutinies.””
A Million Mutinies: The key to economic development, from “Lectures on Economic Growth” by Robert E. Lucas, Jr.
Lucas is right. Major change, political as well as economic, requires a change in peoples’ vision of the future, and requires that “a million mutinies” break out against the status quo. Before the mutinies can happen, people have to have told stories about what will happen after the mutiny succeeds.
July 13th, 2020 at 11:00 am
Right, Mike. Expectations drive action. That’s why the Great U-Turn chapter of America 3.0 is important – it provides an easy to imagine kinetic image of a better future. We can imagine falling, coming to a place where we know something new must happen, and then rising into 3.0. Easier imagined than done :-) But we’ll keep at it!
‘Whatever travails may beset us in the years ahead, we believe that an attempt to “double-down” on the Progressive vision will ultimately fail, if only because it cannot possibly be paid for. This failure may provoke the crisis that will complete the Great U-Turn. However contemporary events play out, we anticipate a new, third era in the history of the Republic, re-synthesized on the original vision and principles of the Founders.’ —Bennett & Lotus, America 3.0: rebooting American prosperity in the 21st century—why America’s greatest days are yet to come, pg. 185, in chapter 7, “The Great U-Turn”