Conformity and Intimidation
(I mentioned these links before, in comments to this post, but I believe they are important enough to merit inclusion in a top-level post)
According to a poll conducted by YouGov on behalf of the Cato Institute, almost 2/3 of Americans are afraid of sharing their political views. And with some reason, it seems: among strong ‘liberals’, 50% would support firing a business executive who had privately donated to the Trump campaign. Among strong conservatives, 36% would support firing an executive who donated to Biden. Even among those who identify as just ‘liberal’ rather than ‘very liberal’, 43% would be in favor of firing a Trump donator…22% of conservatives would be in favor of firing a Biden donor.
See also this very interesting piece by the entrepreneur and venture capitalist Paul Graham: The Four Pillars of Conformism. Read the whole thing.
Thanks for that link, David F. Very well worth reading.
Paul Graham in that article claims “the people who run Silicon Valley are almost all independent-minded” which is of course self-righteous nonsense. He seems to have been writing about this sort of thing for a very long time, see for example
But I can’t tell if he ever spoke up for Brendan Eich, etc
Brian…Graham notes that: “Though the people who run Silicon Valley are almost all independent-minded, they’ve handed the aggressively conventional-minded a tool such as they could only have dreamed of.” (ie, social media and its censorship capabilities)
It’s an interesting question, though, as to whether being independent-minded in one field means that a person will be independent-minded in *other* fields. To take a couple of extreme examples, Werner von Braun was independent-minded in rocket development and Leni Riefenstahl was independent-minded in moviemaking, but neither one showed much independence-mindedness in political affairs, to put it mildly.
I admit I have been mostly focused in how dangerous liberals have become on this score. I suppose I can take some small comfort in the fact that conservatives “scored better,” but frankly, I may in the long run be even more discouraged by that. I wonder how new this is? Over 90% of the people I work with are liberal, some quite radically so. I think my Christian friends would be about 70% conservatives, though in both groups there are many who are not especially political at all. Until recently I have been impressed at how well my Christian friends have tolerated and even encouraged the expression of other points of view. This past year or two I have started to wonder, as this seems less true now. Have they changed, or has my awareness changed?
David: I see zero reason to think that the first part of the sentence, the part I quoted, is true. And I’ve not seen a single “leader” in SV step up to tell the SJW pack that their nonsense won’t be tolerated, and to clean house in order to prove they mean it. Zuckerberg has mostly stood firm, but that’s not enough, what’s needed is pushback.