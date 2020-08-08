Goedel’s Theorem Extended
In 1931, the mathematician Kurt Goedel showed that for any consistent formal system of logic of logic (of at least a certain degree of complexity), there will always be some true statements that cannot be proved, and some false statements that cannot be disproved within the system. No matter how many axioms you add to the system, there will still be statements that cannot be proved or disproved within it.
I was reminded of Goedel’s Theorem by some of the more far-out accusations of racism, sexism, etc that have been made against individuals lately, and was thinking that there should be an analogous theorem: No matter how an individual chooses to act and speak in a way that will shield him from accusations of X-ism, there will always be a way that someone can build a case that he is in fact an X-ist.
But before I could post about that extension to the theorem, along comes this post by a physician, talking about some of the ways his patients have managed to misinterpret the instructions for using birth control pills–leading to a need to specify more and more detail when giving such instructions.
But adding more detail probably like adding more axioms to one of Goedel’s formal systems…so the additional analogous theorem is: No matter how detailed the instructions for doing something may be, there will always be a way for someone to interpret them incorrectly.
Perhaps a systems of laws and regulations can be treated as such a formal system. Whack-a-mole is the the name of the game..
It is axiomatic that no matter how hard you strive to make something proof against idiots and their misunderstandings/misconceptions of reality… The universe will, loathing a state where idiots are unable to be idiots, throw up a new and improved idiot so as to make your efforts irrelevant and entirely useless.
Frankly, I think it’s far past time we just abandon the entire idea, take the safety railings of life off to storage, and allow all and sundry to suffer the effects of their idiocies. Dealing with accusations of racism? I say bring back dueling–You accuse, you then risk death.
Watch what happens. Too much of our social infrastructure has gone, over the years, to enable bad behavior and conduct that would, in a less padded world, lead to some salutary lessons. Some of which would remove many from the gene pool.
And, observing the world around me, this fine day? I am not sure that that would not be a good thing…
It is pretty well known that around 50% of patients do not take medications as instructed or do not fill the prescription at all. There is an axiom in Decision Theory that offering more choices reduces the probability that any choice will be made. It’s the reason a car salesman is reluctant to show you more than one car.
My first inclination was to respond with a rather uncivil duh. No one that’s ever tried to write instructions or specifications would disagree.
The systems Goedel was dealing with were things like Euclidean Geometry that could be expressed in a couple of pages and then elaborated endlessly.
The U.S. Constitution is a miracle of concision. Compare it to the proposed European Constitution that was at, I think, 1,200 pages before the whole thing rather predictably collapsed, or any recent mega-bill. The length alone insures that it is so riven with self-contradiction as to meaningless.
I can remember science fiction stories where proposed legislation would have to undergo a quasi-mathematical “semantic analysis” as a step before being voted on. Can you imagine the present political establishment going along with this? Assume that any law proposed will be drafted in a deliberately misleading way and you’ll on the way to figuring out what it is actually intended to do. Or short circuit the whole process by assuming it is intended to enrich, first the legislators proposing it and then whoever is backing them. Notice I didn’t mention either Democrats or Republicans. Diogenes would have his work cut out for him in Washington or any state capital.
As I’ve noted before, the only intelligent thing I’ve ever heard Nancy Pelosi say was, ‘We have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it”….(although the way in which it was intelligent was probably not the way she meant the statement.)
You can’t set up a complicated algorithm dealing with human behavior and accurately predict what it will do in advance. The Founders did about as well as possible, and that could be achieved only because they developed a limited and relatively simple framework. (and also, they drew on things that they already knew from experience were workable, such trial by jury….there was much less of an ab initio component than there was in the French Revolution, or even the Napoleonic Code.